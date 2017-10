Izmir Demir Celik Sanayi AS (IZMDC.IS)

Name Description

Halil Sahin Mr. Halil Sahin has been performing as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Izmir Demir Celik Sanayi A.S. since October 17, 2005. He also acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He began his career by establishing Sahin Nakliyat company and Doruk Uluslararasi Nakliyat company in 1976. He became partner with the Atakas Group in 1990, where he was active in coal importing and production of construction steel with Atakas-Sahin Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. and Atakas-Sahin Komur Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. He finalized his partnership with Atakas Group in 2005. He established Koc Celik San. A.S. with the Koc Group, where has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He is Chairman of Izdemir Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S., Ege ihracatci Birlikleri Demir ve Demirdisi Metaller Ihracatci Birlikleri, Izmaden Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Akdemir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., IDC Liman Isletmeleri A.S., IDC Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Sahin-Koc Celik Sanayi A.S., and as Vice Chairman of Sahin Komur Ticaret A.S. He previously acted as Chairman of Trakya Iplik Pazarlama A.S. Mr. Sahin is Board Member of World Trade Center, Head of Iskenderun Trade and Commerce Chamber, Chairman of Steel and Iron Manufacturers Association and Member of the Chamber of Trade and Commerce Committee. He is a partner in Sahin Nakliyat Ticaret Ltd. Mr. Sahin graduated from Ankara Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akadamesi with a Bachelors degree in Business and Accounting in 1971.

Nuri Sahin Mr. Nuri Sahin has been performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Izmir Demir Celik Sanayi A.S. since October 17, 2005. He also acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Vice Chairman of Izdemir Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S., Akdemir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., IDC Liman Isletmeleri A.S. and IDC Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., and Chairman of Sahin Komur Ticaret A.S. Additionally, he is Board Member of Sahin-Koc Celik Sanayi A.S. and Izmaden Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., and Partner of Sahin Nakliyat Ticaret Ltd. Sti. and Begonviller Turizm Yatcilik ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti. He previously acted as Chairman of Trakya Iplik Pazarlama A.S.

Ahmet Bastug Mr. Ahmet Bastug performs as Board Member of Izmir Demir Celik Sanayi A.S. He is also Vice Chairman of Izmaden Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.; Board Member of Izdemir Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S., Akdemir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., IDC Liman Isletmeleri A.S., IDC Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. and Sahin Komur Ticaret A.S., and Partner of Sahin Nakliyat Ticaret Ltd. Sti., Agora Sigorta Aracilik Hizmetleri Ltd. Sti. and Begonviller Turizm Yatcilik ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti. He previously acted as Board Member of Trakya Iplik Pazarlama A.S.