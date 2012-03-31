Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd (JAAO.NS)

Name Description

Abhay Udeshi Mr. Abhay V. Udeshi has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., effective May 13, 2013. He is also Marketing and Sales of Castor Oil and its Derivatives and B.E. (Chemical Engineering) with lt. Class Distinction from M.S. University, Baroda.

Hemant Udeshi Mr. Hemant V. Udeshi serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. He is General Management in the field of manufacturing, marketing, sales, personnel management, Central Excise Procedures, Pollution related rules and regulations, since inception of the Company. He is B.Sc.(Chemistry/Physics) from Bombay University, B.S.(Industrial Engg.) MBA from University of Houston.

Vikram Udeshi Mr. Vikram V. Udeshi is Chief Financial Officer of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and is involved in looking after the Financial Operations of the Company since last 20 years.

Subhash Udeshi Dr. Subhash V. Udeshi is Non-Independent Executive Director of Jayant Agro-organics Ltd. He is Research and Development of new products and process for Castor based, Oleochemicals Developed QC methods for various products. He has B.Tech (Chemical Engineering), I.I.T., Mumbai, Ph. D. (Chem. Engg.) , New Jersey, USA.

Vijay Bhandari Mr. Vijay Kumar Bhandari serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. He has experience in banking Industry in various capacities including as Regional Manager? AGM/ DGM/Zonal Manager at various offices of Central Bank of india in the country for 35 years. Last position held as General Manager in charge of Credit, International Banking, Treasury, Merchant Banking Divisions, Retired as General Manager on October 31, 2003.

Deepak Bhimani Mr. Deepak V. Bhimani serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. He has a Graduation and Post Graduation from Lowell Technological Institute, Lowell, Massachusetts in USA, in the field of Textile Chemistry. He is in manufacturing chemicals for textile and allied products since 1964. Served on various committees of Indian Chemicals Auxiliaries Manufacturers Assn. and has been Vice-President during 1977- 78. Represented the Indian Speciality Chemicals Mfg. Assn. on the Task Force, an apex body set up by ONGC to formulate the policies to enhance interaction with the vendors. Presented number of papers on flame retardancy of textiles in India and abroad and on Corrosion inhibitors. Past President of Rotary Club of Mumbai South. A trustee of various charitable trust running schools and medical facilities. Well traveled in various parts of the world in the process of attending to the various needs of market developments. He is an ameteur Astronomer.

Mukesh Khagram Mr. Mukesh C. Khagram serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. He has experience in the field of Filtration/ Separation, Pollution Control and Mass Transfer Equipment in India – 2 decades experience. He holds B.Chem Engg. from Dept. of Chemical Technology, (University of Bombay) M.S.Chem. Engg. (from State University of New York at Buffalo) Masters in Financial Management (from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Bombay.