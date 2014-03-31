Jai Corp Ltd (JAIC.NS)

Name Description

Anand Jain Shri. Anand Jain is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jai Corp Ltd. He has been associated with the Company since its inception. He has been associated with the Company since its inception. He graduated from Mumbai University and has done a course in Risk Management from London Business School. He has over 25 years experience in various businesses. He is a Director of Mumbai SEZ Limited, Reliance Haryana SEZ Limited , Rewas Ports Limited, Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Limited and several private limited companies.

Gaurav Jain Shri. Gaurav Jain is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Jai Corp Ltd. He graduated with dual degrees from The Warton School- Bachelor of Science in Economics with specialisation in finance and School of Engineering and Applied Science- Bachelor of Science in Engineering with major in Computer Science and Engineering from University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. He was instrumental in setting up Adventity Global Services Private Limited, a business process outsourcing (BPO) Company. He is also a Director of Awas Realtors Limited, Dev Realty and Developers Limited, Jailaxmi Realty and Developers Limited, Jai Infraprojects Limited, Jai Realty Ventures Limited, Novelty Realty & Developers Limited, Pet Fibres Limited, Poly-resin Agencies (India) Limited, Srinivas Electro Steel Limited, Samrat Realty and Developers Limited, Urban Gas Limited, Urban Gas Distributors Limited, Urban Gas Suppliers Limited, Welldone Real Estate Limited and several private limited companies.

Virendra Jain Shri. Virendra Jain is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Jai Corp Ltd . He has been associated with the Company since its inception. He is a graduate from the University of Mumbai. He has over 25 years experience in the business of plastic processing. He is also a Director in Jai Infraprojects Limited, Jai Realty Ventures Limited, Pet Fibres Limited, Prime Wovens Limited, Suniti Commercials Limited, Techfab (India) Industrial Limited, Urban Infrastructure Trustee Limited and several private limited companies.

Vasudeo Pandit Shri. Vasudeo Srinivas Pandit is Director - Works, Non-Independent Executive Director of Jai Corp Ltd. He holds bachelors’ degree in science and has more than 40 years of experience in the plastic industries with more than 38 years in woven sacks/ bags industry and in setting up and operating woven sacks manufacturing units. He has been associated with the Company since 1988 and has been an Executive Director of the Company since 1997 with the overall responsibility of the manufacturing and export activities of packaging division. He is a Director of Sarbags Pty Limited. He is not a director in any other Indian company and does not hold any share of the Company.

Sachin Chaturvedi Shri. Sachin Nath Chaturvedi is an Independent Non-Executive Director Jai Corp Ltd. He holds a bachelors’ degree with honours in technology. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also holds a masters in business administration. He has over 20 years of experience as a Practicing Chartered Accountant- as a partner of Messrs Chaturvedi & Company, Chartered Accountants. He has varied experience of audit of banks, financial institutions, public sector units and many companies. He also has experience in monitoring/inspection/ investigation of units/companies at the behest of banks/financial institutions/income-tax authorities/High Courts/Company Law authorities as well as inspection of mutual funds/ stock exchange brokers/plantation companies on behalf of SEBI. He has been associated with the Company since 2004 and is Member of the Audit Committee. He is also a Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited, Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited, Jai Realty Ventures Limited, N.R. Agarwal Industries Limited and several private limited companies .He is member of the Audit Committees of Balkrishna Industries Limited and N.R. Agarwal Industries Limited.

Khurshed Doongaji Shri. Khurshed Minocher Doongaji is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Jai Corp Ltd. He holds bachelors’ degrees in economics and law from the University of Mumbai. He holds a diploma in Business Management and has experience of over 40 years in project and corporate finance, legal, operations and corporate laws with erstwhile ICICI Limited. He has been associated with the Company since 1999 and is the Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is also a Director in Balakrishna Industries Limited and is also member of the Audit Committee.

Sandeep Junnarkar Shri. Sandeep Hemendra Junnarkar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Jai Corp Ltd. He holds bachelors’ degrees in science and law from the University of Mumbai and is a solicitor by profession. He is a partner of Junnarkar and Associates, Advocates, Solicitors and Notaries, Mumbai. His areas of specialization include banking laws, corporate laws including competition laws, exchange control laws, securities laws and regulations etc. He has been associated with the Company since 1994. He is a Member of the Managing Committee of the Bombay Incorporated Law Society. He is also a Director of Everest Industries Limited, Excel Crop Care Limited, IL&FS Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Jai Realty Ventures Limited, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings Limited, Reliance Ports and Terminals Limited, Sterlite Energy Limited, Sterlite Industries (India) Limited, and Sunshield Chemicals Limited. He is a member of the Audit Committees of Everest Industries Limited, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited, Sterlite Energy Limited and Sterlite Industries (India) Limited. He is also a member of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committees of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited, Sterlite Energy Limited and Chairman of the Committee of Sterlite Industries (India) Limited.