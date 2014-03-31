Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)

Name Description

Anil Jain Mr. Anil Bhavarlal Jain is Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited. He is Managing Director of the Company since 1992. He joined management team in 1984 and was in charge of US based marketing operations. He has background and experience in Finance, Banking, Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Restructuring Operations, Export Marketing, International Business Relations, Collaborations and Joint Ventures.

Atul Jain Shri. Atul Bhavarlal Jain is Chief Marketing Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate. He joined the management team in 1992. He was posted in London office and developed the Food Processing distribution business in Europe and helped the Company to maintain the plastic exports to Europe. He was appointed CMO of the Company w.e.f. 20th August, 2002. Besides marketing management responsibility he has handled all India marketing function of Drip Irrigation and PVC pipe products, PE and other speciality pipes and fittings all over the world. He has been involved with development of new applications & products in markets for food and plastic sheet divisions.He is Director of Atlaz Technology Pvt. Ltd., Cosmos Investment & Trading Pvt. Ltd., JAF Products Pvt. Ltd., Jain Brothers Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Ajit Jain Shri. Ajit Bhavarlal Jain is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. He is Joint Managing Director of the Company since 1994 and is responsible for the pipe division as well as marketing all plastic products, including drip irrigation, guidance for extension service and development of new applications and products. He joined in 1984 and started his training in production and maintenance in the pipe division. During the period from 1985-1990, he was in charge of establishing new pipe production plant at Sendhwa (in the state of Madhya Pradesh in India). In 1991 he was appointed Director with the responsibility of the pipe manufacturing plant at Jalgaon, including production, maintenance and marketing. He is Director of Jain Extrusion & Moulding Pvt. Ltd., Jain Rotfil Heaters Pvt. Ltd., Cosmos Investment & Trading Pvt. Ltd., Jain Brothers Industries Pvt. Ltd.

R. Swaminathan Shri. R. Swaminathan is Director - Technical, Whole Time Director of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. He is Chemical Engineer responsible for manufacturing operations in the Poly-tube, Sprinkler, PVC & PC Sheets and PVC & PE Pipe units. He has 32 years of experience in operation and maintenance activities of plants handling such things as Solvent Extraction, Plastics Extrusion and Injection Moulding. He joined the Jain Group in 1982 and was appointed a full-time Director in 1996. He is a Director of Thomas Machines Ltd.

Ghanshyam Dass Shri. Ghanshyam Dass is Director - Nominee of Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd., a Subsidiary of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited. He has had a career in domestic, international banking and Capital Markets for over 32 years, during which he developed a firm understanding of the complexities of international markets. He is thoroughly familiar with the regulatory and business environment in USA, European Union, South East Asia, The Middle East, India and other money-center locations. He is regularly invited to speak, lead and participate at various seminars and panel discussions organized by industry associations, institutions and regulatory bodies. He has been a advocate of sound corporate governance and high standards of transparency to the corporate sector in the region. He joined NASDAQ OMX Group in 2000 and up until February 2009, he was Managing Director – Asia Pacific, prior to which he was the General Manager and Chief Executive of Majan International Bank (a subsidiary of Commerz Bank A. G., Frankfurt, Germany) in the Sultanate of Oman. He worked on several assignments, including the British Bank of the Middle East for two years as the Chief Executive Officer for its India operations, and with the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation for ten years as Manager – South Asia & Middle East, Financial Institutions Group amongst other assignments. He holds Masters in Linguistics (an Inter Disciplinary Course) from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Bachelor’s degree with Honours in Economics from Delhi University, New Delhi, India.

Devendra Mehta Shri. Devendra Raj Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., since 26th December 2007. He joined Indian Administrative Service in 1961 and held important positions in the Government of Rajasthan and later in Government of India. He was the Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), an apex regulatory body that deals with the regulation and development of the capital market in India. He has been credited with transforming the Capital Market in India into a modern, efficient, safe, vibrant and a investor friendly one. His prior prestigious postings include the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, and Additional Secretary, Banking, Ministry of Finance. He is a graduate of Arts and Law from Rajasthan University. He studied at Royal Institute of Public Administration, London and Alfred Sloan School of Management, MIT, Boston. He is a Director of Polymedicare Ltd., SPICE Retail. Ltd., SPICE Mobility Ltd., JMC Projects (India) Ltd.