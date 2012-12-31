Jacquet Metal Service SA (JCQ.PA)

Name Description

Eric Jacquet Mr. Eric Jacquet serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Jacquet Metal Service SA since July 20, 2010. He was Chairman of the Management Board of the Company from June 30, 2010 to July 20, 2010 and previously he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 16, 2009 to February 3, 2010. He also serves as Deputy Director of JSA, as well as Manager of many other companies, including SCI Du Canal, SCI La Fabrique, SCI Rogna Boue, SCI Quede, SCI De Bourgogne, SCI Des Brosses, and SCI Cite 44, among others. Mr. Jacquet is also Member of the Association of Judges and former Judges of the Court of Commerce de Lyon.

Philippe Goczol Mr. Philippe Goczol serves at Jacquet Metal Service SA as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director - Representative of JSA since July 20, 2010. Previously, he was subsequently the Company's Chief Executive Officer (2004-2008), Member of the Supervisory Board from June 16, 2009 until February 3, 2010 and Director - Representative of JSA from June 30, 2010 to July 20, 2010. He is Co-Manager of SCI des Acquits. Before joining the Company, he was Member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Anysteel (2000-2001); Director of Sales (1999-2000), Attorney (1992-2000) and Commercial Engineer (1988-1992) in Industeel (ex CLI Fafer et ex Fafer). He is Commercial Engineer, a graduate of Universite de Mons (Belgium).

Jean Jacquet Mr. Jean Jacquet serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Jacquet Metal Service SA since June 30, 2010 and is also Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Audit and Risks Committee. He was Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of TCRM (Transports en commun de la region Messine) and SOMERGIE, as well as Chairman of Faience et Cristal de France. He worked for Renault Group until 1984 and also held many other posts, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Unimetal/Ascometal, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Winwise and Director of Ecole Nationale d'Ingenieurs de Metz, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law and is also a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Thierry Philippe Mr. Thierry Philippe serves as Chief Financial Officer of Jacquet Metal Service SA since 2006. He began his career in an audit firm before exercising functions of financial manager for industrial groups. He joined the Finance Department of the Company in 2005. Mr. Philippe graduated in Etudes Superieures Comptables et Financieres (DESCF).

Patrick Guien Mr. Patrick Guien serves as Chief Information Officer at Jacquet Metal Service SA. He joined the Company in 1989 as Information Manager to develop the information system.

Wolfgang Hartmann Mr. Wolfgang Hartmann serves at Jacquet Metal Service SA as Operational Director - Stappert Brand since 2010. He joined the Purchasing Department of Stappert Spezial-Stahl in 1977 then he became Member of the Executive Committee in 2004 and Chief Executive Officer in 2005.

Michel Raets Mr. Michel Raets serves at Jacquet Metal Service SA as Operational Director - Abraservice Brand since 2011. He previously worked as Manager of Universal Aciers, a subsidiary of Universal in France. He currently also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Abraservice Belgium and Abraservice Nederland.

Jean-Luc Vogt Mr. Jean-Luc Vogt serves at Jacquet Metal Service SA as Operational Director - Jacquet Brand since 2008. He previously served as Manager of Jacquet Osiro, a subsidiary of the Company located in Switzerland.

Jean Reverand Mr. Jean Reverand serves as Purchasing Director at Jacquet Metal Service SA since 2010. He is responsible for sourcing, supplier relations and inventory control. He previously served as Export Manager from 1990 to 1994 and then Head of Purchasing from 1994 to 2010.

Jorge Galera Garcia Montes Mr. Jorge Galera Garcia Montes serves at Jacquet Metal Service SA as Director - Representative of CCAN Inversiones Internacionales, ETVE since June 30, 2010. He graduated from Universidad CEU San Pablo with a Bachelors Degree in Law and from IESEG School of Management with a Masters of Business Administration. He also represented CCAN Inversiones Internacionales, ETVE on Boards of OESIA, Groupe IKUSI and DOCOUT. Moreover he is Vice Chairman of the Board of Entradas-See-Tickets Espagne, as well as Director and Member of the Strategic Committee of Bruzon & Miller and Arenas Entertainment in the United States, among other positions.

Jean-Francois Clement Mr. Jean-Francois Clement serves as Independent Director of Jacquet Metal Service SA since June 30, 2010 and is also Chairman of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He is Co-founder and was Manager of a law firm Boyer-Clement & Associes. He is an Honorary Lawyer since July 2006. Mr. Clement holds a Doctorate in Law and graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Lyon. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also holds several other posts, including Director of Cabinet d'Etudes Marc Merlin SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Alptis Assurances SAS and Manager of SCI Crequi Tete d'or, among others.

Xavier Gailly Mr. Xavier Gailly serves as Independent Director of Jacquet Metal Service SA since June 30, 2010 and is also Member of the Company's Audit and Risks Committee. He spent his career with Fabrique de Fer de Charleroi, which became Industeel Belgium, a subsidiary of Arcelor Mittal Group, where he was Deputy Director. He has held various positions in a variety of functions such as maintenance, investments, purchases, production, and human resources to become Manufacturing Director and then Chief Executive Officer and finally Deputy Director. He was appointed Commercial Director of Industeel. He has also served as Director and Chairman of the Board of several subsidiaries of Arcelor Mittal in Belgium and abroad. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Faculte Polytechnique de Mons (Universite de Mons, Faculty of Engineering).

Jacques Leconte Mr. Jacques Leconte serves as Independent Director of Jacquet Metal Service SA since June 30, 2010 and is Member of the Company's Audit and Risks Committee. He previously served as Director of Jacquet Metals and was also Director of the Affairs Center at Credit Agricole Sud Rhone Alpes. He is Member of the Strategic Committee of Thermocross SA. He has a university education in geography and also graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Lyon.

Henri-Jacques Nougein Mr. Henri-Jacques Nougein serves as Independent Director at Jacquet Metal Service SA since June 30, 2010 and is also Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He is Honorary Chairman of the Tribunal of Commerce in Lyon. Mr. Nougein is an amicable liquidator and an insurance broker (specialized in corporate risk and third-party liability). He is former Chairman of Centre Interprofessionnel de Mediation et d'Arbitrage, an out-of-court insolvency official and Co-Manager of Reseau Europeen d'Arbitrage et de Mediation. He founded and manages also Centre Franco-Argentin de Mediation et d'Arbitrage, Centre Franco-Chinois de Mediation and finally Centre Franco-Indien de Mediation et d'Arbitrage. Mr. Nougein currently works as lecturer at Universite Lyon 3 (Economic Procedural Law) as well. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Judiciaires de Lyon and from Etudes Superieures de Droit prive, and holds a Bachelors degree in Private Law, as well as a State Doctorate in Law (1976).