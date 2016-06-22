JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)

Edition:
United Kingdom

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Cowgill

64 2004 Executive Chairman of the Board

Brian Small

59 2009 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Siobhan Mawdsley

2015 Company Secretary

Andrew Rubin

51 2016 Non-Executive Director

Martin Davies

56 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Heather Jackson

50 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Andrew Leslie

69 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Peter Cowgill

Mr. Peter A. Cowgill is a Executive Chairman of the Board of JD Sports Fashion PLC. He was previously Finance Director of the Group until his resignation in June 2001. He is a Non-Executive Chairman of United Carpets Plc and also held the position of Non-Executive Chairman of MBL Group Plc until June 2014.

Brian Small

Mr. Brian Small is a Group Finance Director, Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion PLC. Immediately prior to his appointment he was Operations Finance Director at Intercare Group Plc and has also been Finance Director of a number of other companies. He qualified as an accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1981.

Siobhan Mawdsley

Andrew Rubin

Mr. Andrew Keith Rubin is a Non-Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. Andy is Chairman of Pentland Brands, a Director of Pentland Group plc and the European Vice-President of the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry. He has experience of brand development outside of Europe, which will be of considerable use in supporting the continued successful global expansion of the Group.

Martin Davies

Mr. Martin Davies is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. Martin is currently Managing Director of Holidaybreak's Education Division, having joined the board in 2007 following Holidaybreak's acquisition of PGL and was Group Chief Executive from 2010 until its sale to Cox & Kings in 2012.He joined the Board of Holidaybreak Plc in 2007 when it acquired PGL where he had been Chief Executive. He left Holidaybreak Plc in 2012. Previously, he has had roles at Allied Breweries, Kingfisher and Woolworths.

Heather Jackson

Ms. Heather Jackson is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. Ms. Jackson is an executive with extensive experience in IT and change management. Currently, she is a non-executive director of Ikano Bank AB, the Swedish Bank operating across Europe offering retail banking products and store credit. Heather also chairs the Remuneration Committee and IT Committee for Ikano. She co-founded and jointly runs a change management company, Actinista Limited. Previously, Heather was a non-executive director for the Child Maintenance Enforcement Commission. Her former roles have also included CIO of HBOS plc and other director level roles with Capital One, Boots the Chemist, and George at Asda.

Andrew Leslie

Mr. Andrew Leslie is a Non-Executive Independent Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. He was appointed to the Board in May 2010. He has over 40 years of experience in the retail, footwear and apparel sectors. He was an Executive Board Director of Pentland Brands Plc, from which he retired in 2008. During his career, Andrew also held a number of senior positions with British Shoe Corporation, The Burton Group Plc and Timpson Shoes Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Peter Cowgill

2,728,000

Brian Small

748,000

Siobhan Mawdsley

--

Andrew Rubin

--

Martin Davies

44,000

Heather Jackson

34,000

Andrew Leslie

44,000
As Of  30 Jan 2016

