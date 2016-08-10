Just Eat PLC (JE.L)

Name Description

John Hughes Mr. John Llewellyn Mostyn Hughes, CBE serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. John joined as Chairman in December 2011. He has more than 30 years’ experience leading complex, high technology businesses operating at a global level. This has included senior executive positions at Thales Group, Lucent Technologies and Hewlett Packard. John currently serves as Chairman of Spectris plc and was, until January 2016, Executive Chairman of Telecity Group plc and, until September 2015, Non-executive Chairman of Sepura plc. He also serves as a Non-executive Director of Equinix Inc and CSG Systems International Inc. John is also an advisor to Oakley Capital Limited. John holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire (formerly Hatfield Polytechnic) from which he was, in 2014, awarded an honorary Doctorate of Science in recognition of his contribution to the communications and technology sector and to the wider business community. He was awarded the CBE for services to international telecommunications in the Queen’s 2011 New Year Honours List.

Peter Plumb Mr. Peter Plumb is appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company effect from 18 September 2017. He most recent role was Chief Executive Officer of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, a position he held from February 2009 until he stepped down in May of this year. In his eight years as CEO, Peter guided the business to a market leadership position, led the acquisition of MoneySavingExpert.com, and oversaw a six-fold increase in its share price. Prior to Moneysupermarket.com, Peter was UK Managing Director of dunnhumby Limited, General Manager Europe of Disney Consumer Products, and International Director of Dyson Appliances Limited. Peter is also a Non-Executive Director of The Co-operative Group Limited.

Paul Harrison Mr. Paul Scott Harrison serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is no longer Interim Chief Executive Officer effect from 18 September 2017. Paul joins from WANdisco plc, the Silicon Valley-based London-listed software company where he has been Chief Financial Officer since 2013. Prior to WANdisco plc, Paul served as Group Finance Director of FTSE 100 international software company The Sage Group plc for 13 years. Prior to that, Paul held a number of senior positions at Price Waterhouse. Paul is also Non-executive Director at recruitment consultancy firm Hays plc and media company Ascential plc.

David Buttress Mr. David Buttress serves as Executive Director of the company. He was, until 31 March 2017, Chief Executive Officer, and is expected to be appointed as a Non-executive Director in August 2017. David joined Just Eat in March 2006 to launch its UK business, and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in January 2013. Beginning his career in 1998 with Coca-Cola Enterprises, David enjoyed a variety of senior sales roles and won the prestigious Account Manager of the Year award while managing Coca-Cola’s key UK restaurant customers. David holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Law and Business from Middlesex University Business School. In 2014, David was named Entrepreneur of the Year at the Investor Allstars Awards, and was listed as one of the London Evening Standard’s top 1,000 influential people. In 2015 he was named as one of Britain’s most influential people in the Debrett’s 500. David is also a Special Adviser at 83 North – a global venture capital firm.

Frederic Coorevits Mr. Frederic Coorevits serves as Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Fred was appointed a Director in July 2009. Fred is an advisor for SM Trust, for which he has been working for more than ten years. He manages SM Trust’s portfolio of investments, which focus on the areas of eCommerce and cloud computing. Prior to this, Fred worked as a finance director for i-spire plc and as a senior manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers transaction services in London. Fred holds a Masters in Business Administration and a Masters in Organic Chemistry from Louvain (Belgium).

Gwyn Burr Ms. Gwyn Burr serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since March 2014. Gwyn is also Non-executive Director of Sainsbury’s Bank plc, Hammerson plc, DFS Furniture Holdings plc and Metro AG. From May 2005 to March 2013, Gwyn was Customer Director and a member of the operating board for J Sainsbury plc, with responsibility for brand, own brand customer service, corporate communications and corporate and social responsibility and also, from 2010, human resources. Gwyn holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and History from the University of Bradford.

Alistair Cox Mr. Alistair R. Cox has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 2 May 2017. Mr. Alistair is Chief Executive Officer of recruitment specialist Hays plc and has significant Executive and Non-executive experience with UK-listed companies. He has previously served as a Non-executive Director of 3i Group, the leading international investment company, and as Chief Executive Officer of Xansa plc, the technology and outsourcing group. He holds a first class honours degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Salford University, and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Roisin Donnelly Ms. Roisin Donnelly serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Roisin has extensive international experience in executive roles with major consumer brands following a 30-year career with Procter & Gamble. Most recently, she held the role of Chief Marketing Officer, Northern Europe, where she was responsible for marketing leading brands in six countries. She also has significant digital expertise in ecommerce, search, social and programmatic advertising. Roisin serves on the board of the Advertising Standards Authority, where she is Chair of the Performance Review Committee, and is a former member of Facebook's Client Council. She is a non- executive director of Bourne Leisure and a Patron of the Market Research Society and is the former Chair of Cosmetic Executive Women.

Andrew Griffith Mr. Andrew Griffith serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since March 2014, Mr. Andrew has served as Chief Financial Officer of Sky plc since April 2008 where, since 2012, he has also had executive responsibility for Sky’s commercial businesses, having originally joined Sky in 1999 from Rothschild Group, the investment banking organisation. Andrew is a Trustee of Riverside Studios, serves on the Advisory Board of the Oxford University Centre for Business Taxation and is director of a number of Sky associate companies. Andrew is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a degree in Law from the University of Nottingham.