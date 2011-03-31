Jindal Stainless Ltd (JIST.NS)

Name Description

Ratan Jindal Shri. Ratan Jindal is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Ltd. He has more than 26 years of experience in the steel industry. Mr. Ratan Jindal is a commerce graduate and has completed an advanced management programme from the Wharton School of Management, USA. He is closely involved in the overall strategy, direction and management of the CompanyThe implementation of this Phase II of Odisha Project offers several advantages, including proximity to certain key raw materials, reduction in logistics costs due to proximity to ports, and economies of scale and improved quality of products due to the project’s use of state of the art machinery. All these factors are expected to result in enhanced cost competitiveness and improved profitability in the ensuing years. Mr. Jindal has been instrumental in setting up the Jindal Stainless Design Centre for promoting the usage of stainless steel in special applications for lifestyle, value-added industrial segments and in architecture, building and construction sectors. He is on the Board of the International Stainless Steel Forum (“ISSF”), a forum established to focus on the development of stainless steel worldwide. He is member of Board of Management of CCS Haryana Agriculture University. He is also committed to corporate social responsibility and inclusive management and is instrumental in supporting quality education and community welfare causes. Under his initiative, the company Company has instituted a research chair for stainless steel at National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. JSL Foundation, OP Jindal Engineering & Management Scholars, Stainless Innovation Awards, Vidya Devi Jindal School, OP Jindal Modern School and Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences are a few initiatives of Mr. Ratan Jindal towards community welfare.

Savitri Jindal Smt. Savitri Devi Jindal is Non-Executive Chairperson Emeritus of the Board of Jindal Stainless Ltd. She was the Chairperson of Jindal Group and the patron of the Managing Committee of Vidya Devi Jindal Public School. Outside Directorship: Jindal Steel & Power Limited (Chairperson), Nalwa Sons Investments Limited (Chairperson), Jindal Vijayanagar Steel Limited (Chairperson), Jindal Industries Limited (Chairperson), Nalwa Sponge Iron Limited (Chairperson), Jindal Saw Limited (Chairperson) and Sonabheel Tea Limited (Director). She is a Member of Legislative Assembly, Haryana from Hisar Constituency and Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies & Housing.

Sunil Yadav Shri. Sunil Yadav serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of JSL Limited (formerly Jindal Stainless Limited). He has about 20 years of experiences.

Gautam Kanjilal Mr. Gautam Kanjilal is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of State Bank of India of Jindal Stainless Ltd. He is a Member of Audit Committee.

Nirmal Mathur Shri. Nirmal Chandra Mathur is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He served as Director - Corporate Affairs, Executive Director of JSL Limited (formerly Jindal Stainless Limited). He represents rhe company at various forums such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Confederation of Indian Industry th Indian Stainless Steel Development Association and the International Stainless Steel Forum, He has over 41 years of experience in various industries, including the steel industry. Prior to joining the company, he was with the Birla group for 17 years. He holds a B. Tech. (lions.) from BITS, Pilani.

Tara Bhattacharya Mr. Tara Sankar Bhattacharya serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Jindal Stainless Ltd. He has a master degree in nuclear physics, a post graduate diploma in management sciences and is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He has over 38 years of rich banking experience and last served the post of the Managing Director of State Bank of India in the year 2008, before joining the Company. Outside Directorship: Specialty Restaurants Ltd., Abhijeet Power Ltd., Surya Roshni Ltd., IDFC Securities Ltd., Sayaji Hotels Ltd., Amertex Industries Ltd., IDFC AMC Trustee Company Ltd., Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd. and Nandan Exim Ltd. Committee Membership: Member of Audit Committee of Jindal Stainless Limited and Specialty Restaurants Ltd.