JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC.NS)

Bharat Singhania Shri. Bharat Hari Singhania is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited. He is a Graduate in Commerce, is an industrialist with over 54 years of experience managing various industries including Cement, Automotive Tyres, Paper, Jute, Synthetics, high yielding Hybrid Seeds, etc. Bharat Han Singhania was and has been Chairman/Director of several industrial and other companies. He is the past President Indian Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of Indian Jute Mills Association. He also headed the Indian Jute Industries Research Association and has served on various government committees and participated on various overseas delegations. Bharat Han Singhania, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Company is also simultaneously Managing Director Tyre and Industries Limited. He is also involved in policy planning, vision and strategy and long term developmental activities the Company, besides Corporate Governance and Board coordination. He has experience of managing industrial other Companies.

Shailendra Chouksey Dr. Shailendra Chouksey is Whole-Time Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited. Dr. Shailendra Chouksey, aged 62 years, is a Ph.D. in Management, Post Graduate in Physics and is a MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. He has over 36 years of corporate experience. He started his career as a Management Trainee in Times of India group. He joined JK Corp Ltd in 1986 as Sr. Sales Manager and moved up the ladder by dint of sheer hard work to positions of General Manager, Vice President and Joint President by the year 1998. He was inducted in the Board of JK Lakshmi Cement as a Whole-time Director in 2002. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of different varieties of cement. He joined the Company when the capacity was 0.5 million tonne. He played a key role in raising this capacity gradually to the present level of 5.3 million tonnes which is poised to grow further to 8.5 milion tonnes. He played key role in making JK Lakshmi Cement the first cement unit to have got ISO 9002 certification in North India in 1994. He introduced the concept of coloured packing for cement for the First time in the industry and getting requisite approval from BIS, etc. He played a key role in changing the profile of cement which was perceived as a pure commodity to be recognised as branded category.

Sushil Wali Shri. Sushil Kumar Wali is Whole-Time Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited. Shri Sushil Kumar Wali holds a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering with distinction. He has undergone National and International trainings in Business Management at IIM Ahmedabad, Wharton University, U.S.A. and Blue Circle, U.K. Shri Wali has also undergone international training in coaching and now he is a certified coach from International Coaching Community. He joined the Board of Directors of the Company on 20th July 2002. Shri Wali has been closely associated with the Cement Industry for over 38 years. Starting as a Plant Engineer in 1972, he rose to the position of Joint President (Operations) in Lakshmi Cement of JK Corp Limited in 1998. He has also handled finalization and implementation of the Company's Cement Project in consultation with World Bank, U.S.A. Shri Wali is serving as Chairman/Member of a number of Committees set up by CMA/Government/Chambers of Commerce & Industry like Technical Committee of CMA, Committee for Interaction on Specific Issues related to BIS of Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), Task Force set up by Ministry of Power and FICCI for India Industrial Programme for Energy Conservation, Industry Representative on ASSOCHAM Energy Team and Asia Pacific Partnership on Clean Development and Climate. Shri Wali is also a member of the Governing Body of National Council for Cement & Building materials. He is currently Chairman of the Advisory Committee of CMA-IIP project on “Increasing Thermal Substitution Rate” in Indian Cement Industry.

Raghupati Singhania Dr. Raghupati Singhania is Non-Executive Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited. He holds B.Sc., Honorary Doctorate in Science. He holds Directorships in Chairman Fenner (India) Ltd. Vice Chairman & Managing Director JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. Director JK Agri Genetics Ltd. DCM Engineering Ltd. Radico Khaitan Ltd. Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

Bhupendranath Bhargava Shri. Bhupendranath Vidyanath Bhargava is Non-Executive Independent Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited., since April 3, 1997. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of Directors of the Company. Shri Bhargava has had a distinguished career in development banking and project finance for nearly three decades. He retired from ICICI w.e.f. May 1, 1996 as Vice Chairman and Managing Director. During his tenure with ICICI, he has acquired deep knowledge of Indian industry and the problems of Industrial development. He is also on the Board of various companies, namely, Raymond Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., IREVNA Research Services Limited, SI Group- India Limited, L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited, National Commodity & Derivative Exchange Ltd. and Excel Crop Care Ltd. Committee position of Shri Bhargava : Chairman of the Audit Committee of Directors of Grasim Industries Ltd., Shareholders Grievance Committees of Crisil Ltd. and Investment and Credit Committee of L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited, Member of the Audit Committees of Raymond Ltd., Crisil Ltd., National Commodity & Derivative Exchange Ltd., Excel Crop Care Ltd., SI Group- India Limited, Shareholders Grievance Committee of SI Group- India Limited.

Pradeep Dinodia Shri. Pradeep M. Dinodia is Non-Executive Independent Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant and Senior Counsel in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Shri. Dinodia is the Managing Partner of S.R. Dinodia i& Co., a firm of Chartered Accountants in India established in 1952 and an active member of the MGI, which is a worldwide association of independent auditing, accounting and consulting firms. Shri. Dinodia has specialized in Corporate Governance, Direct Taxes and Cross Border Transactions. He was the Vice Chairman of the International Fiscal Association, India Branch for six years. He is an active member of Indo-UK Accountancy Task Force (Jetco.) constituted by the Commerce Ministry, Government of India. He has been a member of various technical committees and forums of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) - Accounting Standard Board, Fiscal Laws Committee, Peer Review Board and has been a special invitee on the Auditing and Assurance Board of the ICAI. Shri. Dinodia is a member of the Finance Committee of India International Centre. He has been a prolific speaker in several Workshops, Seminars and Forums organized by Professional Institutes and Chambers of Commerce and has read Papers on varied topics in all business centres of the world. Besides, he is also Chairman of the Happy School Society, Delhi. Shri. Dinodia is Chairman on the Board of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. and is a Director on the Board of DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd., Hero Honda Motors Ltd., Hero Corporate Service Ltd., DFM Foods Ltd., Micromatic Grinding Technologies Ltd., SPR International Auto Exports Ltd. and Ultima Finvest Ltd.

Ravi Jhunjhunwala Shri. Ravi Jhunjhunwala has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited with effect from March 26, 2012.He is an Industrialist. He manages the Rs3,600 crores LNJ Bhilwara Business Group. He holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce from Delhi University and Master in Business Administration from the Centre D’etudes Industrielles (CEI) Geneva. He Joined HEG Limited as a Management Trainee and having gone through a well planned grooming in all aspects of Business Management and was later assigned the reins of HEG as Managing Director. His leadership has enabled the group to establish a presence in more than 75 countries across five continents today. He is also active on number of National Management forums and is associated with various chambers of commerce including CII. He joined India Glycols Limited in 2009.

Nand Khaitan Shri. Nand Gopal Khaitan is Non-Executive Independent Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited. He is by profession an Attorney-At-Law (Graduate from St. Xaviers College, Calcutta). Shri Khaitan joined the Board of Directors of JK Lakshmi Cement on December 1993. He is also the Member of Company’s Audit Committee and Shareholders Grievance Committee of Directors. Mr. Khaitan is a director on the Board of various other companies including Chase Bright Steel Ltd, Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd., Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd., Kesoram Textile Mills Ltd., Mangalam Timber Products Ltd., Mangalam Cement Ltd., Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd., Polar Pharma India Ltd., Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd., Rasoi Ltd, Rowdown Business (P) Ltd., Xenix Servis (P) Ltd., CD Equi Search (Pvt.) Ltd., CD Equi Finance (Pvt.) Ltd. Committee position of Shri Khaitan : Chairman of the Audit Committees of Directors of Mangalam Timber Products Ltd., Kesoram Textile Mills Ltd. Member of the Share Transfer Committees of Mangalam Timber products Ltd., Kesoram Textile Mills Ltd., Member of the Audit Committees of Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd., Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. and Mangalam Cement Ltd., Investors Grievance Committees of Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd. and Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd.