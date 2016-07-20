Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

Name Description

Timothy Stevenson Mr. Timothy E. P. Stevenson, OBE is Chairman of the Board of Johnson Matthey PLC. He joined Johnson Matthey as Chairman Designate in March 2011. Has been Chairman of The Morgan Crucible Company plc since December 2006 and was Chairman of Travis Perkins plc from November 2001 to May 2010. From 1975 to 2000 he held a variety of senior management positions at Burmah Castrol plc, including Chief Executive from 1998 to 2000. He is a qualified barrister and is Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire.

Robert MacLeod Mr. Robert J. MacLeod is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Johnson Matthey PLC. He has been appointed as a Chief Executive of the Company effective June 5, 2014. He joined Johnson Matthey as Group Finance Director Designate in June 2009 and assumed his current role in September 2009. Previously he was Group Finance Director of WS Atkins plc and worked in a variety of senior financial roles at Enterprise Oil plc. He is currently a non-executive director of Aggreko plc. He is a Chartered Accountant.

Anna Manz Ms. Anna Manz is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company., effective 17th October 2016. During her 17 years at Diageo, Anna has held a series of senior financial roles, at both group and regional level, including Finance Director Spirits North America, Group Treasurer and subsequently Finance Director Asia Pacific. As well as strong credentials in financial leadership, Anna brings international experience and deep commercial awareness to Johnson Matthey. In her current role as Group Strategy Director, Anna leads Diageo's strategy and business development activities and also leads the Mainstream Spirits business. Prior to joining Diageo, Anna worked in the Quest International business of Unilever / ICI. Anna is a chemistry graduate and a qualified management accountant. She is a non-executive director of ITV PLC. From June 2012 until August 2013, Anna Manz was a director of Sichuan Shuijingfang Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Simon Farrant Mr. Simon Farrant is General Counsel, Company Secretary of Johnson Matthey PLC. He joined Johnson Matthey from corporate legal practice in 1994. Appointed Company Secretary in 1999 and Group Legal Director in 2007. He is a Solicitor and Attorney & Counselor-at-Law (State of New York).

John Walker Mr. John Walker is Executive Director - Sector Chief Executive, Clean Air of Johnson Matthey Plc., John has been assumed responsibility for Group EHS, Sustainability and Manufacturing Excellence, with effect from 1 October 2015. He joined Johnson Matthey in 1984. Appointed Division Director, Emission Control Technologies in 2009 after holding a series of senior management positions within the division in the USA, Asia and Europe. Appointed Executive Director, Emission Control Technologies in October 2013.

Odile Desforges Ms. Odile Desforges is Non-Executive Director of Johnson Matthey PLC. She was Appointed as non-executive director in July 2013. Currently she is non-executive director of Safran SA, the French aerospace, defence and security group, of Dassault Systemes and of Sequana, the global paper manufacturer and distributor. Odile has had a long and distinguished career in the automotive industry, initially with the French Government’s Transport Research Institute and then with Renault SA and AB Volvo. She has held a number of senior executive positions in purchasing and in product planning, development and engineering, including as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Renault-Nissan Purchasing Organization (RNPO) and most recently as Executive Vice President, Engineering and Quality at Renault until her retirement in July 2012. She was appointed a Knight of the French Legion of Honour in 2009.

Jane Griffiths Dr. Jane Griffiths is Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 1st January 2017. Jane is currently Company Group Chairman of Janssen EMEA, the research-based pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson. She joined Johnson & Johnson in 1982 and since then has undertaken a series of roles including international and affiliate strategic marketing, sales management, product management, general management and clinical research. Jane is Chair of the Johnson & Johnson Corporate Citizenship Trust in EMEA, a sponsor of the Johnson & Johnson Women’s Leadership Initiative and a sponsor of the Janssen Global Pharmaceuticals Sustainability Council. Jane has a PhD in Plant Biochemistry/Genetics.

Christopher Mottershead Mr. Christopher Mottershead is Non-Executive Director of Johnson Matthey Plc. He is currently a Vice Principal, Research and Innovation, at King's College London where he has worked since 2009. Prior to joining King's College, Chris had a 30 year career at BP, most recently as Global Advisor on Energy Security and Climate Change. Prior to this, he was Technology Vice President for the Global Gas, Power and Renewables businesses, and was also the technical manager for its North Sea exploration and production activities. Chris has an Applied Physics degree, an MSc in Cybernetics, is a Chartered Electrical Engineer, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. Chris also serves as a non-executive director of the Carbon Trust, the Francis Crick Institute Limited and Imanova Limited. He is chair of the Transport Energy Task Force and a governor of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Alan Ferguson Mr. Alan Murray Ferguson is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Johnson Matthey PLC. Currently a non-executive director of Croda International Plc, The Weir Group PLC and London Mining Plc (where he is chairman of their respective audit committees). He was a previously Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Lonmin Plc. Prior to joining Lonmin, he was Group Finance Director of The BOC Group until late 2006 when the Linde Group acquired BOC. Before joining BOC in 2005, he worked for Inchcape plc for 22 years in a variety of roles including Group Finance Director from 1999 until his departure. He is a Chartered Accountant and sits on the Business Policy Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.