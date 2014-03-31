Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (JMNA.NS)
JMNA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
59.05INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs58.70
Open
Rs59.00
Day's High
Rs59.30
Day's Low
Rs57.00
Volume
1,381,749
Avg. Vol
976,292
52-wk High
Rs63.50
52-wk Low
Rs30.14
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bhupinder Jauhar
|80
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Randeep Jauhar
|2016
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Pankaj Gupta
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Pradeep Jauhar
|50
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Praveen Lakhera
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Head-Legal
|
Ashok Goyal
|2011
|Vice President and Head of Malanpur Plant
|
Shakti Goyal
|2011
|General Manager - Finance & Strategic Sourcing
|
H. Gujral
|2013
|Executive Director
|
Payal Chawla
|2015
|Independent Woman Director
|
Rakesh Kalra
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Shashi Bansal
|68
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Jainendar Jain
|70
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Uma Singhal
|72
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
V. Subramanian
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of IFCI Ltd.
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Bhupinder Jauhar
|Mr. Bhupinder Singh Jauhar is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. Mr. Jauhar has promoted JAI and is having experience of more than 55 years in engineering and auto component industry especially in the area of automobile suspension system.
|
Randeep Jauhar
|
Pankaj Gupta
|
Pradeep Jauhar
|Mr. Pradeep Singh Jauhar is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. Mr. Jauhar looks after the operations of the Company. He is a commerce graduate and has over 25 years of experience in the spring industry.
|
Praveen Lakhera
|
Ashok Goyal
|Mr. Ashok Kumar Goyal is Vice President and Head of Malanpur Plant of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.
|
Shakti Goyal
|Mr. Shakti Goyal is General Manager - Finance & Strategic Sourcing of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.
|
H. Gujral
|Mr. H. S. Gujral is Executive Director of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.
|
Payal Chawla
|
Rakesh Kalra
|
Shashi Bansal
|Mr. Shashi Bansal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. He is Bachelor of Engineering and having more that 40 years of experience at various positions.
|
Jainendar Jain
|Mr. Jainendar Kumar Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited. He was Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of IC1CI Bank Ltd of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a commerce graduate.
|
Uma Singhal
|Mr. Uma Kant Singhal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jamna Auto Industries Limited. Mr. Singhal is a Law Graduate and has been practicing as an advocate and has experience of over 40 years in corporate law matters.
|
V. Subramanian
|Mr. V. Subramanian is Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of IFCI Ltd of the Jamna Auto Industries Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Bhupinder Jauhar
|3,280,000
|
Randeep Jauhar
|14,032,700
|
Pankaj Gupta
|--
|
Pradeep Jauhar
|14,699,900
|
Praveen Lakhera
|--
|
Ashok Goyal
|--
|
Shakti Goyal
|--
|
H. Gujral
|1,169,660
|
Payal Chawla
|--
|
Rakesh Kalra
|--
|
Shashi Bansal
|--
|
Jainendar Jain
|--
|
Uma Singhal
|--
|
V. Subramanian
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Bhupinder Jauhar
|0
|0
|
Randeep Jauhar
|0
|0
|
Pankaj Gupta
|0
|0
|
Pradeep Jauhar
|0
|0
|
Praveen Lakhera
|0
|0
|
Ashok Goyal
|0
|0
|
Shakti Goyal
|0
|0
|
H. Gujral
|0
|0
|
Payal Chawla
|0
|0
|
Rakesh Kalra
|0
|0
|
Shashi Bansal
|0
|0
|
Jainendar Jain
|0
|0
|
Uma Singhal
|0
|0
|
V. Subramanian
|0
|0