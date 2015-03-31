JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)

Name Description

Nimesh Kampani Mr. Nimesh N. Kampani has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is no longer serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of JM Financial Limited., effective from September 30, 2016. He is the Founder and Chairman of the JM Financial group of companies. In his career spanning more than three and a half decades, Mr. Kampani has made pioneering contributions to the development of the Indian capital markets and has advised several corporates on their strategic and financial needs, especially, capital raising and mergers & acquisitions. He is currently Member of the National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Member of the CII National Council on Corporate Governance & Regulatory Affairs, Member of the CII Task Force on Integrity and Transparency in Governance, Member of the National Executive Committee of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry [FICCI], Member of the Selection Committee for Identification of Chair Professors in National Institute of Securities Markets established by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Member of the Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Capital Markets, Member of the Governing Board of the Centre for Policy Research, Member on the India Advisory Board of Bain & Company, Inc, Member on the Advisory Board of VentureStudio promoted by Ahmedabad University. Mr. Kampani serves as an Independent Director on the Board of several Indian companies such as Apollo Tyres Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Deepak Nitrite Limited and KSB Pumps Limited. Mr. Kampani is a commerce graduate from Sydenham College, and a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Jagi Panda Ms. Jagi Mangat Panda serves as Independent Director of the Company since March 31, 2015. Ms. Jagi Mangat Panda is the Managing Director of Ortel Communications Limited since December 22, 2007. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Osmania University and also participated in the three-tier middle management programme for management development at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She has been awarded and recognized as the “Young Global Leader” at the World Economic Forum in 2008. She has more than 19 years of experience in the media and broadcasting industry.

Keki Dadiseth Mr. Keki Dadiseth is Non-Executive Independent Director of JM Financial Limited., since October 30, 2012. Mr. Keki Dadiseth is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales. Mr. Keki Dadiseth has to his credit an illustrious career of 27 years at Hindustan Lever Limited between 1973 and 2000, during which term he served as the Chairman of the Board between 1996 and 2000. He was also associated with the Unilever Group as a Director between 2000 and 2005. Mr. Keki Dadiseth serves as an independent director on the boards of Britannia Industries Limited, Piramal Healthcare Limited, Siemens Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited and Godrej Properties Limited. He is also on the boards of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Trust and Prudential Plc, UK. He is the non-executive chairman of Omnicom India, a member of International Advisory Board of Fleishman-Hillard Inc and a member of Strategic Advisory Board of Atos India Private Limited. Mr. Keki Dadiseth serves as Chairman of Sony India Pvt. Ltd. and Senior Advisor to Sony Group in India. Mr. Keki Dadiseth has been closely associated with various industry, educational, management and medical bodies. He serves as a Trustee of the Ratan Tata Trust and is the Chairman of the Managing Committee of Breach Candy Hospital Trust. He also serves as a Member of Governing Board of Indian School of Business.

Vijay Kelkar Dr. Vijay Laxman Kelkar, Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of JM Financial Limited., since March 19, 2010. Dr. Kelkar holds a doctorate in development economics from the University of California at Berkeley. He is the former Finance Secretary to the Government of India. He has held many senior level positions in the Government of India including the most recent position as the Chairman of the Finance Commission; Advisor to Minister of Finance; Finance Secretary, Government of India; Secretary of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Chairman of the Tariff Commission. He has also served in several key posts in international organizations such as Director and Coordinator of International Trade Division, UNCTAD, Switzerland and Executive Director for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan at the International Monetary Fund, USA. Dr. Kelkar is currently the Chairman of India Development Foundation, India & Chairman, Forum of Federations, Canada. He is also a Non-executive Chairman of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and is a director on the Boards of Tata Consultancy Services Limited, JSW Steel Limited and Lupin Limited.

E. Kshirsagar Mr. E. A. Kshirsagar serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of JM Financial Limited. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of JM Financial Ltd.. He is a specialist in corporate strategy and structure, disinvestments-Central/State/Private Sector, feasibility studies for a variety of industries and the impact of legislations on business. An eminent Chartered Accountant, he was associated with the Management Consultancy Division of AF Ferguson for over three decades, retiring in 2004 as Director-in-Charge. Mr. Kshirsagar also serves on the Board of several reputed public limited companies Mr. Kshirsagar holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science and is a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and FCA (England & Wales).

Darius Udwadia Mr. Darius Erach Udwadia, Esq., serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of JM Financial Limited. Mr. Udwadia is an Advocate and Solicitor of the Bombay High Court and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England, U.K. Mr. D. E. Udwadia, Founder Partner, M/s. Udwadia & Udeshi, Solicitors & Advocates, acts as a Legal Counsel for numerous Indian companies, multinational corporations and foreign banks in India. He was a partner of M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co., Solicitors & Advocates, for 20 years, prior to setting up the law firm of M/s. Udwadia & Udeshi. He has spent over 44 years in active law practice and has vast experience and expertise in the areas like corporate law, mergers, acquisitions and takeovers, corporate restructuring, foreign collaboration, joint ventures, project and infrastructure finance, telecommunication, international loan and finance related transactions and instruments, real estate and conveyancing. He also serves on the Board of several reputed public limited companies. Mr. Udwadia holds a Masters degree in Arts and a degree in law.