Jackpotjoy PLC (JPJ.L)

Neil Goulden Mr. Neil Geoffrey Goulden serves as Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Goulden recently became the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Goulden spent the last 25 years at a board level within a number of leisure businesses, including Ladbrokes, Compass Plc, Allied Leisure Plc and the Gala Coral Group. He was Group Managing Director, CEO, Chairman and Chairman Emeritus of Gala Coral Group from 2001 to 2014. Mr. Goulden currently acts as Senior Independent Director at Marston’s PLC, the FTSE 350 pub and brewing company, where he also chairs the Remuneration Committee and previously chaired the Audit Committee. Mr. Goulden is a director of a number of other companies and trustee of a number of charities, and holds and has held a number of ministerial appointments. He was a member of the Low Pay Commission from 2007 to 2015 and advised the government on gambling matters as a member of the Responsible Gambling Strategy Board (2008 to 2011), as Chairman of The Responsible Gambling Trust (2011 to 2016) and currently advises the government as a member of the Horserace Betting Levy Board. Mr. Goulden graduated from the University of Southampton in 1975 with a BSc in Politics and Law and is a Companion of the Chartered Management Institute and a member of the Institute of Hospitality.

Andrew McIver Mr. Andrew McIver serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. McIver recently became Intertain’s President & CEO. Mr. McIver was previously CEO of online gaming company Sportingbet plc, a role he held for over six years, having previously acted as CFO for almost five years. During his time at Sportingbet, Mr. McIver developed and diversified the business, expanding operations into 26 countries including Australia, Spain, and Greece. In March 2013, he oversaw its sale for £480 million to a jointbid from bookmaker William Hill and sports betting and gaming group GVC. Prior to Sportingbet, Mr. McIver held senior positions with major brands in retail, telecommunications and betting including Ladbrokes, British Telecom and House of Fraser, having trained as a Chartered Accountant. Mr. McIver graduated from the University of Bristol in 1985 with a BSc in Economics.

Keith Laslop Mr. Keith Laslop serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Laslop is the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, Mr. Laslop served as principal of Newcourt Capital, a boutique private equity group. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Laslop served as the Chief Financial Officer and then President of Prolexic Technologies, Inc., then the world’s largest Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation provider. From 2001 to 2004, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Director of Elixir Studios Ltd. (“Elixir”), a London-based video gaming software developer. Prior to Elixir, Mr. Laslop served in various corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and gaming consultant roles in London, England and Toronto, Canada. Mr. Laslop currently serves as a Director of Maple Leaf Revolver Fund. In addition, he previously served as a Director and Chief Operating Officer of Taggart Capital Corp. (now PRO Real Estate Investment Trust) until January 2013; a Director of Rineon Group Inc. from May 2009 to January 2010; a Director of Fund.com Inc. from May 2008 to June 2010; and a Director and Chief Operating Officer of Gerova from May 2008 to February 2011 and June 2010 to September 2010, respectively. Mr. Laslop is a Chartered Accountant and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) accreditation.

Darren Rennick Mr. Darren Rennick serves as President and Director of Intertain Bahamas, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Rennick is the President and on the board of directors of Intertain Bahamas, and on the board of directors of Mandalay Media. Mr. Rennick has spent the majority of the last 20 years focusing on both the land based and online gambling industries where he has run both public and private gaming entities, including IQ Ludourum plc and Digital Gaming Solutions. He has supplemented his gaming background with intellectual property management and payment processing experience while at Bermuda Stock Exchange listed M2 Global Ltd. and network security experience when he served as Chief Executive Officer of Prolexic Technologies Inc. Mr. Rennick holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario.

Robert Bressler Mr. Robert Bressler serves as Vice President - Finance and Corporate Controller of Intertain, a subsidiary of the Company. Prior to joining Intertain in 2014, Mr. Bressler held senior auditing positions at Ernst and Young LLP from 2004 to 2013, and has extensive accounting and auditing experience with public international corporations and asset management companies.

Irina Cornides Ms. Irina Cornides serves as Chief Revenue Officer and Director of Intertain Bahamas, a subsidiary of the Company. She is responsible for Profit & Loss of the Mandalay Group as well as cross-group projects. Ms. Cornides has been with Mandalay Media since 2011, where she was Managing Director prior to the QT Transactions. With a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from University College London and a Master of Science degree in Management from the London School of Economics, Ms. Cornides joined the online gaming industry in 2004. She previously worked for PartyGaming (BwinParty), where she held various positions including Retention and VIP Management.

Nigel Brewster Mr. Nigel Brewster serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Brewster is an experienced finance and management executive who has held senior roles in private-equity backed companies in the leisure industry. Most recently, Mr. Brewster was, from November 2015 until April 2016, CFO of Parkdean Resorts Limited, the leading private equity-owned caravan park operator, where he oversaw the merger of Park Resorts and Parkdean Holidays, a £570 million senior debt raise and various aspects of post-merger integration having previously served as CFO of Park Resorts Limited from April 2012. Mr. Brewster previously served as CFO of ADP Dental Group from April 2010 until October 2011, overseeing the sale to IDH Group. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Brewster held several senior roles at Gala Coral Group, one of Europe’s largest integrated gaming businesses where he served as Group Commercial Director, International Business Development Director and, latterly, Group Finance Director. At Gala Coral, Mr. Brewster led a cost reduction initiative to reduce 10 per cent. of the company’s cost base, oversaw the establishment of the company’s international division and was involved with the creation and implementation of an integrated group information technology strategy. Mr. Brewster also served as the UK Finance Director of Apollo Leisure (now SFX Entertainment Inc.), a theatre owner and producer of live events, including bingo, from 1995 until 2001. Mr. Brewster holds a Bachelor of Science and a Chartered Accountant qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales having qualified with PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

David Danziger Mr. David C. Danziger serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Danziger is a Chartered Accountant and the Senior Vice President of Assurance Services at MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, a full service audit and accounting firm. He also leads the firm’s Public Markets practice. Mr. Danziger is experienced in management consulting and business advisory services. He was CEO and a director of Aumento Capital Corporation (now Annidis Corporation), a capital pool company that completed its qualifying transaction in June 2011, Aumento Capital III Corporation (now Exo U Inc.), a capital pool company that completed its qualifying transaction in June 2013 and Aumento Capital IV Corporation (now GreenSpace Brands Inc.), a capital pool company that completed its qualifying transaction in April 2015. He is currently a director of Eurotin Inc. (TSXV), Euro Sun Mining Inc. (formerly Carpathian Gold Inc.) (CSE), Era Resources Inc. (TSXV) and Poydras Gaming Finance Inc. (TSXV). He graduated with a B.Comm from the University of Toronto in 1978 and was designated a Chartered Accountant in 1983.

Paul Pathak Mr. Paul Pathak serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Pathak has been a partner of Chitiz Pathak LLP since 1996, a Toronto law firm serving clients in the securities and investment industries. Mr. Pathak practices principally in the areas of corporate, securities, mergers, acquisitions and commercial law. Mr. Pathak has acted for issuers in a broad range of securities transactions, including initial public offerings, reverse take-overs, establishment of capital pool companies, going-private transactions and numerous financing structures. Mr. Pathak has served as a member of the board of directors of several private and public companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges including, Aumento Capital Corporation (now Annidis Corporation), a capital pool company that completed its qualifying transaction in June 2011, Aumento Capital III Corporation (now Exo U Inc.), a capital pool company that completed its qualifying transaction in June 2013 and Aumento Capital IV Corporation (now GreenSpace Brands Inc.), a capital pool company that completed its qualifying transaction in April 2015. Mr. Pathak was called to the Ontario Bar in 1994, having completed his LL.B. at Osgoode Hall Law School in 1992.

Jim Ryan Mr. Jim Ryan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Ryan is currently CEO of Pala Interactive, LLC and brings extensive experience in the online gaming industry, having previously served as Co-CEO of bwin.party digital entertainment plc and as CEO of PartyGaming plc. Mr. Ryan also sits on the boards of Gaming Realms plc, Duke Royalty plc and Fralis International LLC. Mr. Ryan obtained professional qualifications as a Chartered Accountant from the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and a degree in business from the Goodman School of Business at Brock University.