Jindal Poly Films Ltd (JPLY.NS)

Name Description

Vinay Jindal Mr. Vinay Jindal serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has 18 years of experience in corporate finance, fund raising.

Sanjeev Saxena Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Saxena serves as Whole Time Director of the Company. He has 24 years of Industrial experience.

Rathi Pal Mr. Rathi Binod Pal serves as Additional Director of the Company. He was the Whole-Time Director of Jindal Poly Films Limited. He is B.Com, CA (inter) and is having more than 26years of experience in the matters of Commercial, Management and Accounts, etc.

Shakshi Gupta Ms. Shakshi Gupta is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has around four years experience in Account and finance.