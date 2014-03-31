Jindal Poly Films Ltd (JPLY.NS)
JPLY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
420.75INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vinay Jindal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sanjay Kapote
|2016
|Whole Time Director
|
Sanjeev Saxena
|2017
|Whole Time Director
|
Sanjeev Kumar
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rathi Pal
|48
|2017
|Additional Director
|
Shakshi Gupta
|26
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Prakash Matai
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
R. Pandey
|75
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Vinay Jindal
|Mr. Vinay Jindal serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has 18 years of experience in corporate finance, fund raising.
|
Sanjay Kapote
|
Sanjeev Saxena
|Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Saxena serves as Whole Time Director of the Company. He has 24 years of Industrial experience.
|
Sanjeev Kumar
|
Rathi Pal
|Mr. Rathi Binod Pal serves as Additional Director of the Company. He was the Whole-Time Director of Jindal Poly Films Limited. He is B.Com, CA (inter) and is having more than 26years of experience in the matters of Commercial, Management and Accounts, etc.
|
Shakshi Gupta
|Ms. Shakshi Gupta is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has around four years experience in Account and finance.
|
Prakash Matai
|
R. Pandey
|Shri. R. K. Pandey is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jindal Poly Films Limited. He has experience in Corporate matters. He holds M.Com, LLB, PCS. His other Directorships include PTC Industries Limited., Precise Laboratories Pvt Ltd., British Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceutical Ltd, Shree Rajasthan Synthex Ltd., Hanug Toys and Industries Limited., Amar Ujala Publications Limited, Kamdhenu Ispat Limited, Mefcom Capital Market Limited, Morgan Venture Limited, Richo India Limited, Sanghi Industries Limited, Ventura Strategic Mgt. Solution Pvt. Ltd., Kanpur Fertilizer and Cement Limited., Jaypee Uttarbharat Vikas Pvt. Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Vinay Jindal
|--
|
Sanjay Kapote
|--
|
Sanjeev Saxena
|--
|
Sanjeev Kumar
|--
|
Rathi Pal
|5,690,400
|
Shakshi Gupta
|--
|
Prakash Matai
|--
|
R. Pandey
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Vinay Jindal
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Kapote
|0
|0
|
Sanjeev Saxena
|0
|0
|
Sanjeev Kumar
|0
|0
|
Rathi Pal
|0
|0
|
Shakshi Gupta
|0
|0
|
Prakash Matai
|0
|0
|
R. Pandey
|0
|0