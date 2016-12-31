JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)

Name Description

James Dimon Mr. James L. (Jamie) Dimon serves as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Mr. James Dimon Chairman of the Board on December 31, 2006, and has been Chief Executive Officer and President since December 31, 2005. He was President and Chief Operating Officer following JPMorgan Chase’s merger with Bank One Corporation in July 2004. At Bank One he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from March 2000 to July 2004. Before joining Bank One, Mr. Dimon held a wide range of executive roles at Citigroup Inc., the Travelers Group, Commercial Credit Company and American Express Company. Mr. Dimon is on the Board of Directors of Harvard Business School and Catalyst; Chairman of the Business Roundtable; and a member of The Business Council. He is also on the Board of Trustees of New York University School of Medicine. Mr. Dimon does not serve on the board of any publicly traded company other than JPMorgan Chase. Mr. Dimon graduated from Tufts University and received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Marianne Lake Ms. Marianne Lake serves as Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Ms. Lake was appointed Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2013. She previously served as the CFO of the Consumer & Community Banking business from 2009 through 2012. Ms. Lake served as the Investment Bank’s Global Controller in the Finance organization from 2007 to 2009 and was previously in the Corporate Finance group managing global financial infrastructure and control programs.

Mary Erdoes Mrs. Mary Callahan Erdoes serves as Chief Executive Officer - Asset Management of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Ms. Erdoes was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Asset & Wealth Management (“AWM”) in September 2009. From March 2005 to September 2009, she was Chief Executive Officer of Private Banking. Prior to 2005, she was responsible for investment solutions and strategy for private banking clients worldwide.

Leslie Gillin Ms. Leslie Gillin serves as President - Chase Co-Brand Credit Cards of the Company. Gillin has more than 25 years of experience in the global credit card business and has held senior marketing, product and business development roles at Citi, Bank of America and MBNA in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Most recently, she was the Chief Marketing Officer of Citi's Global Consumer Bank, leading efforts to accelerate digital acquisitions, reshape social and content strategy, and enhance brand and product positioning.

Mark O'Donovan Mr. Mark O'Donovan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer - Auto Finance in Consumer & Community Banking of the Company, effective January 16, 2017. He is no longer Corporate Controller of the Company, effective January 16, 2017.

Douglas Petno Mr. Douglas B. (Doug) Petno is Chief Executive Officer - Commercial Banking of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Banking since January 2012. He had been Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Banking since October 2010, prior to which he had been Global Head of Natural Resources in the Investment Bank (now part of Corporate & Investment Bank).

Daniel Pinto Mr. Daniel E. Pinto serves as Chief Executive Office - Corporate & Investment Bank and Europe, the Middle East and Africa of the Company. He has been Chief Executive Office - Corporate & Investment Bank and Europe, the Middle East and Africa of JPMorgan Chase & Co., since June 2011. He had been Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate & Investment Bank from July 2012 until March 2014, prior to which he had been head or co-head of the Global Fixed Income business from November 2009 until July 2012.

Gordon Smith Mr. Gordon A. Smith is the Chief Executive Officer - Consumer & Community Banking of JPMorgan Chase & Co., since December 2012. Prior to which he had been Co-Chief Executive Officer since July 2012. He had been Chief Executive Officer of Card Services since 2007 and of the Auto Finance and Student Lending businesses since 2011.

Nicole Giles Ms. Nicole Giles has been appointed as Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer of the Company, effective January 16, 2017. Ms. Giles is a CPA and joined JPMorgan Chase in 1996. Most recently she served, since 2012, as the Chief Financial Officer for the Investor Services business within the Corporate & Investment Bank. Prior to 2012, Ms. Giles held a number of finance and business management positions internationally and in the U.S. within the Corporate & Investment Bank.

Ashley Bacon Mr. Ashley Bacon is Chief Risk Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He has been Chief Risk Officer since June 2013. He had been Deputy Chief Risk Officer since June 2012, prior to which he had been Global Head of Market Risk for the Investment Bank (now part of Corporate & Investment Bank).

Stacey Friedman Ms. Stacey R. Friedman is General Counsel of the Company. She serves as General Counsel since January 1, 2016, prior to which she was Deputy General Counsel since July 2015 and General Counsel for the Corporate & Investment Bank since August 2012. Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase in 2012, she was a partner at the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

John Donnelly Mr. John L. Donnelly is Head - Human Resources of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase, he had been Global Head of Human Resources at Citigroup, Inc. since 2007 and Head of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs for Citi Markets and Banking business from 1998 until 2007.

Lee Raymond Mr. Lee R. Raymond, Ph.D., serves as Lead Independent Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Mr. Raymond Lee R. Raymond was Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of ExxonMobil, the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, from 1999 until he retired in December 2005. He was Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Corporation from 1993 until its merger with Mobil Oil Corporation in 1999 and was a director of Exxon and Exxon Mobil Corporation from 1984 to 2005. Mr. Raymond began his career in 1963 at Exxon. During his tenure at ExxonMobil and its predecessors, Mr. Raymond gained experience in all aspects of business management, including audit and financial reporting, risk management, executive compensation, marketing, and operating in a regulated industry. He also has extensive international business experience. Mr. Raymond is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, an emeritus Trustee of the Mayo Clinic, a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a member and past Chairman of the National Petroleum Council. Mr. Raymond graduated from the University of Wisconsin and received a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

Linda Bammann Ms. Linda B. Bammann is an Independent Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co., since September 16, 2013. She was Deputy Head of Risk Management at JPMorgan Chase from July 2004 until her retirement in 2005. Previously she was Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Management Officer at Bank One Corporation (“Bank One”) from May 2001 to July 2004 and, before then, Senior Managing Director of Banc One Capital Markets, Inc. She was also a member of Bank One’s executive planning group. From 1992 to 2000 she was a Managing Director with UBS Warburg LLC and predecessor firms. Ms. Bammann served as a director of The Federal Home Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”) from 2008 until 2013, during which time she was a member of its Compensation Committee. She served as a member of Freddie Mac’s Audit Committee from 2008 until 2010 and as Chair of its Business and Risk Committee from 2010 until 2013. Ms. Bammann also served as a director of Manulife Financial Corporation from 2009 until 2012. Ms. Bammann was formerly a board member of the Risk Management Association and Chair of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association. Ms. Bammann graduated from Stanford University and received an M.A. degree in public policy from the University of Michigan.

James Bell Mr. James A. Bell serves as Independent Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He was an Executive Vice President of The Boeing Company, an aerospace company and manufacturer of commercial jetliners and military aircraft, from 2003 until his retirement in April 2012. He was Corporate President from June 2008 until February 2012 and Chief Financial Officer from November 2003 until February 2012. Over a four-decade corporate career, Mr. Bell led global businesses in a highly regulated industry, oversaw successful strategic growth initiatives and developed extensive experience in finance, accounting, risk management and controls. While Chief Financial Officer, he oversaw two key Boeing businesses: Boeing Capital Corporation, the company’s customer-financing subsidiary, and Boeing Shared Services, an 8,000-person, multi-billion dollar business unit that provides common internal services across Boeing’s global enterprise. Before being named Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bell was Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller. In this position he served as Boeing’s principal interface with the board’s Audit Committee. He was Vice President of contracts and pricing for Boeing Space and Communications from 1996 to 2000, and before that served as director of business management of the Space Station Electric Power System at the Boeing Rocketdyne unit. Mr. Bell has been a director of Dow Chemical Company since 2005, of CDW Corporation since March 2015 and of Apple Inc. since September 2015. He is a member of the Board of Trustees at Rush University Medical Center. Mr. Bell graduated from California State University at Los Angeles.

Crandall Bowles Ms. Crandall C. Bowles serves as Independent Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Ms. Crandall C. Bowles has been Chairman Emeritus of The Springs Company, a privately owned investment company, since April 2015, prior to which she had been Chairman since 2007. She also served as Chairman of Springs Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of window products for the home, from 1998 until June 2013 when the business was sold. She was a member of its board from 1978 until June 2013 and was Chief Executive Officer from 1998 until 2006. Prior to 2006, Springs Industries included bed, bath and home-furnishings business lines. These were merged with a Brazilian textile firm to become Springs Global Participacoes S.A., a textile home-furnishings company based in Brazil, where Ms. Bowles served as Co-Chairman and Co-CEO from 2006 until her retirement in July 2007. Ms. Bowles has been a director of Deere & Company since 1999. She served as a director of Sara Lee Corporation from 2008 to 2012 and of Wachovia Corporation and Duke Energy in the 1990s. As an executive at Springs Industries and Springs Global Participacoes, Ms. Bowles gained experience managing international business organizations. As a board member of large, global companies, she has dealt with a wide range of issues including audit and financial reporting, risk management, and executive compensation and succession planning. Ms. Bowles is a Trustee of the Brookings Institution and is on the governing boards of the Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins and The Wilderness Society. Ms. Bowles graduated from Wellesley College and received an M.B.A from Columbia University.

Stephen Burke Mr. Stephen B. Burke serves as Independent Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Mr. Stephen B. Burke has been Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal, LLC, and a senior executive of Comcast Corporation, one of the U.S.’s leading providers of entertainment, information and communication products and services, since January 2011. He was Chief Operating Officer of Comcast Corporation from 2004 until 2011, and President of Comcast Cable Communications, Inc. from 1998 until January 2010. Before joining Comcast, Mr. Burke served with The Walt Disney Company as President of ABC Broadcasting. He joined The Walt Disney Company in January 1986, and helped develop and found The Disney Store and led a comprehensive restructuring of Euro Disney S.A. Mr. Burke’s roles at Comcast, ABC, and Euro Disney have given him broad exposure to the challenges associated with managing large and diverse businesses. In these roles he has dealt with a variety of issues including audit and financial reporting, risk management, executive compensation, sales and marketing, and technology and operations. His tenure at Comcast and ABC has given him experience working in regulated industries, and his work at Euro Disney gave him a background in international business. Mr. Burke has been a director of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. since 2009. Mr. Burke graduated from Colgate University and received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Todd Combs Mr. Todd A. Combs serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is an investment officer at Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a holding company whose subsidiaries engage in a number of diverse business activities including finance, insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway in December 2010, Mr. Combs was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Member of Castle Point Capital Management, an investment partnership he founded in 2005 to manage capital for endowments, family foundations and institutions. Before forming Castle Point, Mr. Combs held various positions at Copper Arch Capital, Progressive Insurance and the State of Florida Banking, Securities and Finance Division. Mr. Combs’ roles have provided him with extensive experience in financial markets, risk assessment, and regulatory matters. Mr. Combs has served as a director of Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries Precision Castparts Corp. since January 2016, Charter Brokerage LLC since December 2014 and Duracell Inc. since February 2016. Mr. Combs graduated from Florida State University and received an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

James Crown Mr. James S. Crown is an Independent Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He joined Henry Crown and Company, a privately owned investment company that invests in public and private securities, real estate and operating companies, in 1985 and became President in 2002. Before joining Henry Crown and Company, Mr. Crown was a Vice President of Salomon Brothers Inc. Capital Markets Service Group. Mr. Crown has been a director of General Dynamics Corporation since 1987 and has served as its Lead Director since 2010. Mr. Crown served as a director of Sara Lee Corporation from 1998 to 2012. Mr. Crown’s position with Henry Crown and Company and his service on other public company boards have given him exposure to many issues encountered by our Board, including risk management, audit and financial reporting, investment management, capital markets activity and executive compensation. Mr. Crown is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Aspen Institute, a Trustee of the Museum of Science and Industry and of the University of Chicago. He is also a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and was formerly a member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. Mr. Crown graduated from Hampshire College and received a law degree from Stanford University Law School.

Timothy Flynn Mr. Timothy P. Flynn serves as Independent Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He was Chairman of KPMG International, a global professional services organization providing audit, tax and advisory services, from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011. From 2005 until 2010, he served as Chairman and from 2005 to 2008 as Chief Executive Officer of KPMG LLP in the U.S., the largest individual member firm of KPMG International. Before serving as Chairman and CEO of KPMG LLP in the U.S., Mr. Flynn was Vice Chairman, Audit and Risk Advisory Services, with operating responsibility for the Audit, Risk Advisory and Financial Advisory Services practices. Through his leadership positions at KPMG, Mr. Flynn gained perspective on the evolving business and regulatory environment, experience with many of the issues facing complex, global companies, and extensive experience in financial services and risk management. Mr. Flynn has been a director of United Healthcare since January 2017, Alcoa Corporation since November 2016, and of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. since 2012. He was a director of the Chubb Corporation from September 2013 until its acquisition in January 2016. He has been a director of the International Integrated Reporting Council since September 2015, and he previously served as a Trustee of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, a member of the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council, and a founding member of The Prince of Wales’ International Integrated Reporting Committee. Mr. Flynn graduated from The University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota, and is a member of the school’s Board of Trustees.

Laban Jackson Mr. Laban P. Jackson, Jr., serves as Independent Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Clear Creek Properties, Inc., a real estate development company, since 1989. He has been a director of J.P. Morgan Securities plc since 2010. Mr. Jackson has dealt with a wide range of issues that are important to the Firm’s business, including audit and financial reporting, risk management, and executive compensation and succession planning. Mr. Jackson generally has met at least annually with the Firm’s principal regulators in the major jurisdictions in which we operate. Mr. Jackson’s service on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and on other public and private company boards has given him experience in financial services, audit, government relations and regulatory issues. Mr. Jackson served as a director of The Home Depot from 2004 to 2008 and a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland from 1987 to 1992. He is a member of the Audit Committee Leadership Network, a group of audit committee chairs from some of North America’s leading companies that is committed to improving the performance of audit committees and strengthening trust in the financial markets. He is also an emeritus Trustee of the Markey Cancer Foundation. Mr. Jackson is a graduate of the United States Military Academy.

Michael Neal Mr. Michael A. Neal serves as Independent Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He was Vice Chairman of General Electric Company, a global industrial and financial services company, until his retirement in December 2013 and was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE Capital from 2007 until June 2013. During his career at General Electric, Mr. Neal held several senior operating positions, including President and Chief Operating Officer of GE Capital and Chief Executive Officer of GE Commercial Finance prior to being appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE Capital. Mr. Neal has extensive experience managing large, complex businesses in regulated industries around the world. During his career with General Electric and GE Capital, Mr. Neal oversaw the provision of financial services and products to consumers and businesses of all sizes in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. His professional experience has provided him with insight and extensive experience in risk management, strategic planning and operations, finance and financial reporting, government and regulatory relations, and management development and succession planning. Mr. Neal is a founder of and advisor to Acasta Enterprises Inc., a special purpose acquisition company. Mr. Neal serves on the advisory board of Georgia Tech’s Sam Nunn School of International Affairs. Mr. Neal is also a trustee of Georgia Tech’s GT Foundation. Mr. Neal graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology.