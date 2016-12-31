JSE Ltd (JSEJ.J)
JSEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,471.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
-129.00 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
13,600.00
Open
13,687.00
Day's High
13,687.00
Day's Low
13,383.00
Volume
87,574
Avg. Vol
207,199
52-wk High
16,750.00
52-wk Low
11,940.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita
|56
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nicky Newton-King
|50
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Aarti Takoordeen
|36
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Riaan van Wamelen
|47
|2008
|Chief Information Officer
|
Zeona Jacobs
|53
|2016
|Director - Marketing and Corporate Affairs
|
Tshwantsho Matsena
|42
|2016
|Director - Trading and Market Services
|
Donald Khumalo
|40
|2016
|Director - Human Resources
|
John Burke
|50
|2012
|Director - Issuer Regulation
|
Alicia Greenwood
|45
|2016
|Director - Post-Trade Services
|
Donna Oosthuyse
|59
|2014
|Director - Capital Markets
|
Leanne Parsons
|51
|2016
|Director of Information Services
|
Graeme Brookes
|49
|2014
|Group Company Secretary
|
Anton Botha
|63
|Lead Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Suresh Kana
|61
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Michael Jordaan
|48
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
David Lawrence
|65
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Mantsika Matooane
|41
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Andile Mazwai
|45
|2004
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Nomavuso Mnxasana
|61
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Nigel Payne
|57
|2005
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita
|Ms. Nonkululeko Merina Cheryl Nyembezi-Heita is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of JSE Limited. She has been Non-executive director of Old Mutual plc, Old Mutual Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Macsteel International Holdings BV, Macsteel Services Centres SA (Pty) Ltd, CEO of IchorCoal N.V.
|
Nicky Newton-King
|Ms. Nicky F. Newton-King is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of JSE Limited. She has been Director of JSE-related companies. World Economic Forum Young Global Leader; Yale World Fellow 2006.
|
Aarti Takoordeen
|Ms. Aarti Takoordeen is an Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of JSE Ltd. She has appointed as CFO on March 12, 2013.
|
Riaan van Wamelen
|Mr. Riaan van Wamelen is Chief Information Officer of the Company. BCom (Hons) (Informatics), University of Pretoria, MBA, Stellenbosch.
|
Zeona Jacobs
|Ms. Zeona Jacobs is Director - Marketing and Corporate Affairs of JSE Ltd. Chairman of the Johannesburg Social Housing Company.
|
Tshwantsho Matsena
|
Donald Khumalo
|Mr. Donald Khumalo is Director - Human Resources of the Company. He holds BA (University of the North); BA (Hons) (RAU, now University of Johannesburg); Management Development Programme, Unisa School of Business Leadership; Advanced Executive Programme (Vodacom Programme in collaboration with the Gordon Institute of Business Science).
|
John Burke
|Mr. John H. Burke is Director - Issuer Regulation of JSE Limited. He is Chairman of the Issuer Services Advisory Committee; member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance; director of the Institute of Directors.
|
Alicia Greenwood
|Ms. Alicia Greenwood is Director - Post-Trade Services of the Company. She is Invitee to JSE Group Risk Management Committee, JSE Clear Risk Committee. Member of JSE Clear board and Strate board.
|
Donna Oosthuyse
|Ms. Donna Oosthuyse is Director - Capital Markets of the Company. She holds MA in Comparative Area Studies/Economics – Cum Laude (Georgetown University, Washington DC); BA in Latin American studies/Economics (Duke University Durham, North Carolina). She has been Chairman of the Trading Advisory Committee; Member of the New Products Committee and invitee to the Group Risk Management Committee; board Member of AMCHAM, Operation HOPE and Junior Achievement.
|
Leanne Parsons
|Ms. Leanne V. Parsons is Director of Information Services of JSE Limited. She holds BCom, University of South Africa.
|
Graeme Brookes
|Mr. Graeme Brookes serves as Group Company Secretary of the Company. He is Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance. He holds BCom - University of the Witwatersrand.
|
Anton Botha
|Mr. Anton Dirk Botha is Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of JSE Limited. He has been Director and co-owner of Imalivest; non-executive director of Sanlam Ltd and African Rainbow Minerals Ltd; chairman of Vukile Property Fund Ltd; member of University of Pretoria Council.
|
Suresh Kana
|Dr. Suresh P. Kana is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Retired CEO and territory partner of PwC Africa. Non-executive director of Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd and Ilovo Sugar Ltd; chairman of Imperial Group Ltd.
|
Michael Jordaan
|Dr. Michael Jordaan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 1 January 2014. He has been CEO of Montegray Capital (Pty) Ltd; chairman of Consumer Data Bureau, Compuscan Holdings.
|
David Lawrence
|Mr. David M. Lawrence is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Limited. He is Deputy chairman of Investec Bank Ltd. Director of various companies.
|
Mantsika Matooane
|Dr. Mantsika Amelia Matooane is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Ltd. She has Experience as IT executive and director. Non-executive director of NMG Consultants and Actuaries (Pty) Ltd; director of Truesport Investments (Pty) Ltd.
|
Andile Mazwai
|Mr. Andile M. Mazwai is Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Ltd. He has been Chief executive officer of National Stokvel Association of South Africa (NASASA).
|
Nomavuso Mnxasana
|Ms. Nomavuso Patience Mnxasana is Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Limited. She has been Director of Nedbank Group Ltd, AWCA Investment Holdings, Noma Namuhla Trading and Projects, Pareto Ltd; non-executive director of Acelor Mittal.
|
Nigel Payne
|Mr. Nigel George Payne is Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Limited. He has been Independent non-executive chairman of Mr Price Group Ltd. Independent non-executive director of Bidvest Group Ltd, Bidcorp Limited, Vukile Property Fund Ltd, BSI Steel Ltd and Strate (Pty) Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita
|1,850,000
|
Nicky Newton-King
|12,966,000
|
Aarti Takoordeen
|5,141,000
|
Riaan van Wamelen
|5,707,000
|
Zeona Jacobs
|5,002,000
|
Tshwantsho Matsena
|2,978,000
|
Donald Khumalo
|321,000
|
John Burke
|5,548,000
|
Alicia Greenwood
|5,137,000
|
Donna Oosthuyse
|6,031,000
|
Leanne Parsons
|5,625,000
|
Graeme Brookes
|3,860,000
|
Anton Botha
|840,000
|
Suresh Kana
|695,000
|
Michael Jordaan
|310,000
|
David Lawrence
|608,000
|
Mantsika Matooane
|673,000
|
Andile Mazwai
|930,000
|
Nomavuso Mnxasana
|690,000
|
Nigel Payne
|870,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita
|0
|0
|
Nicky Newton-King
|0
|0
|
Aarti Takoordeen
|0
|0
|
Riaan van Wamelen
|0
|0
|
Zeona Jacobs
|0
|0
|
Tshwantsho Matsena
|0
|0
|
Donald Khumalo
|0
|0
|
John Burke
|0
|0
|
Alicia Greenwood
|0
|0
|
Donna Oosthuyse
|0
|0
|
Leanne Parsons
|0
|0
|
Graeme Brookes
|0
|0
|
Anton Botha
|0
|0
|
Suresh Kana
|0
|0
|
Michael Jordaan
|0
|0
|
David Lawrence
|0
|0
|
Mantsika Matooane
|0
|0
|
Andile Mazwai
|0
|0
|
Nomavuso Mnxasana
|0
|0
|
Nigel Payne
|0
|0