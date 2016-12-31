Edition:
United Kingdom

JSE Ltd (JSEJ.J)

JSEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

13,471.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

-129.00 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
13,600.00
Open
13,687.00
Day's High
13,687.00
Day's Low
13,383.00
Volume
87,574
Avg. Vol
207,199
52-wk High
16,750.00
52-wk Low
11,940.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita

56 2014 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Nicky Newton-King

50 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Aarti Takoordeen

36 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Riaan van Wamelen

47 2008 Chief Information Officer

Zeona Jacobs

53 2016 Director - Marketing and Corporate Affairs

Tshwantsho Matsena

42 2016 Director - Trading and Market Services

Donald Khumalo

40 2016 Director - Human Resources

John Burke

50 2012 Director - Issuer Regulation

Alicia Greenwood

45 2016 Director - Post-Trade Services

Donna Oosthuyse

59 2014 Director - Capital Markets

Leanne Parsons

51 2016 Director of Information Services

Graeme Brookes

49 2014 Group Company Secretary

Anton Botha

63 Lead Non-Executive Independent Director

Suresh Kana

61 2015 Non-Executive Director

Michael Jordaan

48 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

David Lawrence

65 2008 Independent Non-Executive Director

Mantsika Matooane

41 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Andile Mazwai

45 2004 Independent Non-Executive Director

Nomavuso Mnxasana

61 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Nigel Payne

57 2005 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita

Ms. Nonkululeko Merina Cheryl Nyembezi-Heita is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of JSE Limited. She has been Non-executive director of Old Mutual plc, Old Mutual Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Macsteel International Holdings BV, Macsteel Services Centres SA (Pty) Ltd, CEO of IchorCoal N.V.

Nicky Newton-King

Ms. Nicky F. Newton-King is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of JSE Limited. She has been Director of JSE-related companies. World Economic Forum Young Global Leader; Yale World Fellow 2006.

Aarti Takoordeen

Ms. Aarti Takoordeen is an Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of JSE Ltd. She has appointed as CFO on March 12, 2013.

Riaan van Wamelen

Mr. Riaan van Wamelen is Chief Information Officer of the Company. BCom (Hons) (Informatics), University of Pretoria, MBA, Stellenbosch.

Zeona Jacobs

Ms. Zeona Jacobs is Director - Marketing and Corporate Affairs of JSE Ltd. Chairman of the Johannesburg Social Housing Company.

Tshwantsho Matsena

Donald Khumalo

Mr. Donald Khumalo is Director - Human Resources of the Company. He holds BA (University of the North); BA (Hons) (RAU, now University of Johannesburg); Management Development Programme, Unisa School of Business Leadership; Advanced Executive Programme (Vodacom Programme in collaboration with the Gordon Institute of Business Science).

John Burke

Mr. John H. Burke is Director - Issuer Regulation of JSE Limited. He is Chairman of the Issuer Services Advisory Committee; member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance; director of the Institute of Directors.

Alicia Greenwood

Ms. Alicia Greenwood is Director - Post-Trade Services of the Company. She is Invitee to JSE Group Risk Management Committee, JSE Clear Risk Committee. Member of JSE Clear board and Strate board.

Donna Oosthuyse

Ms. Donna Oosthuyse is Director - Capital Markets of the Company. She holds MA in Comparative Area Studies/Economics – Cum Laude (Georgetown University, Washington DC); BA in Latin American studies/Economics (Duke University Durham, North Carolina). She has been Chairman of the Trading Advisory Committee; Member of the New Products Committee and invitee to the Group Risk Management Committee; board Member of AMCHAM, Operation HOPE and Junior Achievement.

Leanne Parsons

Ms. Leanne V. Parsons is Director of Information Services of JSE Limited. She holds BCom, University of South Africa.

Graeme Brookes

Mr. Graeme Brookes serves as Group Company Secretary of the Company. He is Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance. He holds BCom - University of the Witwatersrand.

Anton Botha

Mr. Anton Dirk Botha is Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of JSE Limited. He has been Director and co-owner of Imalivest; non-executive director of Sanlam Ltd and African Rainbow Minerals Ltd; chairman of Vukile Property Fund Ltd; member of University of Pretoria Council.

Suresh Kana

Dr. Suresh P. Kana is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Retired CEO and territory partner of PwC Africa. Non-executive director of Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd and Ilovo Sugar Ltd; chairman of Imperial Group Ltd.

Michael Jordaan

Dr. Michael Jordaan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 1 January 2014. He has been CEO of Montegray Capital (Pty) Ltd; chairman of Consumer Data Bureau, Compuscan Holdings.

David Lawrence

Mr. David M. Lawrence is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Limited. He is Deputy chairman of Investec Bank Ltd. Director of various companies.

Mantsika Matooane

Dr. Mantsika Amelia Matooane is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Ltd. She has Experience as IT executive and director. Non-executive director of NMG Consultants and Actuaries (Pty) Ltd; director of Truesport Investments (Pty) Ltd.

Andile Mazwai

Mr. Andile M. Mazwai is Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Ltd. He has been Chief executive officer of National Stokvel Association of South Africa (NASASA).

Nomavuso Mnxasana

Ms. Nomavuso Patience Mnxasana is Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Limited. She has been Director of Nedbank Group Ltd, AWCA Investment Holdings, Noma Namuhla Trading and Projects, Pareto Ltd; non-executive director of Acelor Mittal.

Nigel Payne

Mr. Nigel George Payne is Independent Non-Executive Director of JSE Limited. He has been Independent non-executive chairman of Mr Price Group Ltd. Independent non-executive director of Bidvest Group Ltd, Bidcorp Limited, Vukile Property Fund Ltd, BSI Steel Ltd and Strate (Pty) Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita

1,850,000

Nicky Newton-King

12,966,000

Aarti Takoordeen

5,141,000

Riaan van Wamelen

5,707,000

Zeona Jacobs

5,002,000

Tshwantsho Matsena

2,978,000

Donald Khumalo

321,000

John Burke

5,548,000

Alicia Greenwood

5,137,000

Donna Oosthuyse

6,031,000

Leanne Parsons

5,625,000

Graeme Brookes

3,860,000

Anton Botha

840,000

Suresh Kana

695,000

Michael Jordaan

310,000

David Lawrence

608,000

Mantsika Matooane

673,000

Andile Mazwai

930,000

Nomavuso Mnxasana

690,000

Nigel Payne

870,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading