Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW.WA)

Daniel Ozon Mr. Daniel Ozon has been Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Acting Chairman of the Management Board of JSW S.A. since March 6, 2017. He has been Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSW S.A. since August 8, 2016 and was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from August 4, 2016. He graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie and studied at the Faculty of Law at Uniwersytet Warszawski. Since 2014 he cooperates with EDF Trading London. Since 2011 he has been Partner at Fundusz Carlson Private Equity Ltd. and since 2010 he has been co-owner of Ventus Asset management S.A. From 2008 to 2011 he cooperated with Experior Partner and from 2006 to 2008 he served at Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa. Between 2004 and 2006 he was Director at BBK Polska and from 1999 to 2004 he worked for Bank Handlowy Citibank.

Halina Buk Ms. Halina Buk has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSW S.A. since February 9, 2017. She was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from August 5, 2016. She is a Professor of Economic Sciences at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach. She was an economical consultant for projects implemented in such companies as Agencja Rynku Energii S.A., Kompania Weglowej S.A., Koncern Energetyczny Energa S.A., Huta Labedy S.A. and KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.

Robert Ostrowski Mr. Robert Ostrowski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Financial Matters of JSW S.A. since June 23, 2016. He was Temporary Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Economic Affairs and Member of the Supervisory Board of JSW S.A. from February 9, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from February 5, 2016. He graduated from Akademia Ekonomiczna we Wroclawiu (currently Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny we Wroclawiu), as well as postgraduate studies at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. He was Finance Director at Huta Katowice S.A., Polskie Huty Stali S.A. and Mittal Steel Poland S.A., Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Economics and Finance of JSW S.A. and Chairman of the Management Board of Minerals Mining Group S.A., among others.

Tomasz Sledz Mr. Tomasz Sledz has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Technology at JSW S.A. since October 6, 2017. He graduated from Politechnika Slaska and in 2011 he completed postgraduate studies in Project Management at the same university. He started his career in 1988 and held such positions as miner, foreman and the Chief Mining Engineer. Between September 2015 and January 2017 he served as Technical Director at Kopalnia JSW S.A. KWK "Knurow - Szczyglowice", and later he was appointed Technical Director of Kopalnia JSW S.A. KWK "Knurow - Szczyglowice" Ruch Szczyglowice.

Jolanta Gruszka Ms. Jolanta Gruszka has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Sales at JSW S.A. since December 1, 2016. She started her career at Centrozap Spolka Handlowo Przemyslowa in 1990. From 1996 Ms. Gruszka worked at Polski Koks SA as Trade and Marketing Specialist and Vice Chairwoman of the Management Board. She graduated from the Faculty of Philology of Uniwersytet Slaski in Katowice.

Artur Dyczko Mr. Artur Dyczko has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Strategy and Development at JSW S.A. since August 9, 2017. He graduated in Underground Mining Technology and Management & Marketing from Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza im. Stanislawa Staszica w Krakowie. He also completed postgraduate studies in Human Resources Management at Uniwersytet Jagiellonski and in Mining Geology at Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza w Krakowie. He is author of a number of research works, projects and scientific publications. He has over 19 years of working experience. From 1999 till 2011 he worked for KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. O/ZG Rudna in various positions. Since 2002 he has been scientific employee at Instytut Gospodarki Surowcami Mineralnymi i Energia Polskiej Akademii Nauk w Krakowie. Since July 2016 he has been employed at the Company.

Artur Wojtkow Mr. Artur Wojtkow has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Employment and Social Policy of JSW S.A. since August 18, 2009. He served within the Company’s Capital Group since 1995. Between 1995 and 2009 he served as Deputy Director for Employment and Social Policy Affairs at KWK Borynia. He graduated from Uniwersytet Slaski in Law. He also completed a postgraduate studies at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach (formerly Akademia Ekonomiczna w Katowicach) and at Politechnika Slaska w Gliwicach.

Eugeniusz Baron Mr. Eugeniusz Baron has been Secretary of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of JSW S.A. since July 14, 2009. Since June 28, 2000 he has served as Member of the Company's Supervisory Board. Between September 27, 2007 and June 22, 2009 he served as Vice Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. Since 1982 he has served at Pniowek Mine as Chief Engineer of Energo-Mechanics. He graduated from Politechnika Slaska w Gliwicach with a Master of Engineering degree in Heavy Construction Machines in 1982.

Robert Kudelski Mr. Robert Kudelski has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at JSW S.A. since May 31, 2012. He has been Member of the Committee for Social Dialogue at the Company. He has worked in the Company since 1993. From 2009 to 2012, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at Towarzystwo Budownictwa Spolecznego DASZEK Sp. z o.o. From 1999 to 2002, he held the same post at Centralne Zaklady Automatyki Hutnictwa SA. In 2000, he graduated from Katolicki Uniwersytet Lubelski with a Masters degree in Management and Marketing. In 2007, he completed postgraduate studies in Public Tenders Law at Politechnika Slaska.

Krzysztof Kwasniewski Mr. Krzysztof Kwasniewski has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of JSW S.A. since August 5, 2016. He holds a Ph.D. degree from Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza im. Stanislawa Staszica w Krakowie, where he has been research scientist since 1975. He has also been Lecturer at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie. He was a consultant for projects implemented at Huta Katowice S.A., Zaklady Koksownicze Zdzieszowice Sp. z o.o., Koksownia Przyjazn Sp. z o.o., ArcelorMittal Poland S.A. and Koksoprojekt S.A.

Tomasz Lis Mr. Tomasz Lis has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of JSW S.A. since December 30, 2016. He holds a Ph.D. degree in Economic Sciences from Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach. He is Member of Polskie Towarzystwo Ekonomiczne and Stowarzyszenie Ksiegowych.

Antoni Malinowski Mr. Antoni Malinowski has been Member of the Supervisory Board of JSW S.A. since April 9, 2015. Prior to that, he served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 22, 2009. He was Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, since 1993, he has served at Polish Ministry of Economics. He has served also as Member of the Supervisory Board at CZW Weglozbyt since 1996, KHW SA since 2008, KW SA since 2009. Until 2000 he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KW Jan Kanty SA. Between 1973 and 1074 he served at KWB Konin. Between 1974 and 1976 he served at WZEK in Warsaw. From 1976 to 1983 he worked at COBR PKP in Warsaw. From 1989 to 1993 he served at PPH Marbetex Sp. z o.o. He graduated from Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza im. Stanislawa Staszica w Krakowie with Engineering degree in Surface Mining in 1973.

Alojzy Nowak Prof. Alojzy Zbigniew Nowak has been Member of the Supervisory Board of JSW S.A. since October 6, 2011. He has been Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Restructuring and Strategy Committee at the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Nowak has been Member of the Scientific Research Committee of the Polish National Bank, a Member of NewConnect Advisory Committee of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. He is a Professor of Economic sciences (2002), Dean of the Faculty of Management of Uniwersytet Warszawski (since 2005), Head of Department of National Economy and Institute of International Economic Relations at the Faculty of Management of Uniwersytet Warszawski and of Finance Department at Akademia Leona Kozminskiego in Warsaw. He has also been Chairman of the Scientific Council of the European Center of Uniwersytet Warszawski. He is an author of over 170 scientific publications. He has been Member of the Program Councils and editorial boards of numerous Polish and foreign scientific journals, including Gazeta Bankowa, Journal of Interdisciplinary Economics, Cross Cultural Management, Yearbook on Polish European Studies and Problemy Zarzadzania, among others. He was granted a number of awards for scientific achievements, including awards of the Minister of Education, among others. In 1984, he graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. He graduated also in Finance and Banking from University of Exeter in 1993, and in Economics from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1992, as well as from Freie Universitaet Berlin.

Andrzej Palarczyk Mr. Andrzej Palarczyk has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at JSW S.A. since May 31, 2012. He has been Member of the Restructuring and Strategy Committee at the Company. Since 1985, he has worked at Krupinski mine, currently as Chief Engineer of Production Preparation, Investments and Mine Development. From 1996 to 2006, he was Chief Surveying - Geological Engineer at the mine. In 1985, he graduated from Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza im. Stanislawa Staszica w Krakowie with a Master of Engineering degree in Mining Geodesy. In 2004, he completed postgraduate studies in Environmental Management at Politechnika Slaska.