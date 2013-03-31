Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)

Name Description

Hari Bhartia Shri. Hari Shanker Bhartia is Executive Co-Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. He is an industrialist of India with 20 years of experience in the Pharmaceuticals & Speciality Chemicals and Biotechnology, Food, Oil and Gas (Exploration & Production), Aerospace, Information Technology and other sectors. He has led his business group into strategic alliances and affiliations with some of the global corporations. Mr. Bhartia’ s role in institutional work includes his role in various capacities with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and IIT Kanpur and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He has been a member in several educational and science & technology programmes of Government of IndiaGroup of Global Round Table on Climate Change, Columbia University, USA. A Chemical . Mr. Bhartia is also a member of Communication Working Engineering Graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Mr. Bhartia has been conferred Distinguished Alumni award by Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the year 2000.

Shyam Bhartia Shri. Shyam Sunder Bhartia is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. After graduating in Commerce, he did his ICWA from the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICWAI) and is a fellow member of the ICWAI. An industrialist of India, he has industrial experience in the Pharmaceuticals & Speciality Chemicals, Food, Oil and Gas (Exploration & Production), Aerospace and Information Technology sectors. He also serves on the Board of several public companies viz. Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Birla Cotton Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd., Domino's Pizza India Ltd., Zuari Industries Ltd., Lionel India Ltd., GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd., Enpro Secan India Ltd., Jubilant Chemsys Ltd., Jubilant Clinsys Ltd., Vam Holdings Ltd., PSI NV, Belgium, PSI Supply NV, Belgium, Jubilant Pharma NV, Belgium, Jubilant Energy (Holdings) B.V., Netherlands and has served as a Director of Air India Ltd.

R. Sankaraiah Mr. R. Sankaraiah is Executive Director - Finance of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. He holds B.Sc., FCA. He has 28 years of work experience.

Gurpartap Sachdeva Mr. Gurpartap Singh Sachdeva is Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Pharma Limited, a subsidiary Company of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. He have overall resposibility for the Operations under Ju. Prior to Jubilant he had served as President of Sun Pharmaceuticals, USA and contributed to the growth of Sun's US business.

Chandan Sengar Mr. Chandan Singh Sengar was President - Acetyls and Ethanol of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. He holds B.Sc., MBA. He has 29 years of work experience.

Rajesh Srivastava Mr. Rajesh Kumar Srivastava is Co-CEO - Life Science Ingredients of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. He holds B. Tech., MMM. He has 28years of experience.

Rajiv Shah Shri. Rajiv Shah is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He holds B.Com., LL.B, CS. He has 29 years of experience.

Pramod Yadav Mr. Pramod Yadav has been appointed as Additional Whole-time Director of the Company effective April 01, 2017. He is currently serves as Co-CEO - Life Science Ingredients of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. He holds B. Sc. (Tech.), MMM. He has 28 years of experience.

Arjun Bhartia Mr. Arjun Shanker Bhartia is Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has done graduation from Brown University, Providence, RI, USA in 2008. He has worked as Associate Consultant with Bain & Company during 2008-2010. He is Director with a number of companies including Whole -time Director in Jubilant Consumer Private Limited.

Priyavrat Bhartia Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia serves as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. holds a Bachelors' Degree in Economics from Dartmouth College, USA and Masters in Business Administration from Stanford University (USA). Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia is Whole -time Director of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited and is also on the Board of number of companies including Jubilant Industries Limited, HT Media Limited, The Hindustan Times Limited and Jubilant Enpro Private Limited.

Vivek Mehra Mr. Vivek Mehra serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Vivek Mehra, is a well -respected tax and regulatory professional with over 35 years of experience in tax, regulatory and M&A tax structuring and consulting space. He is B.Com. Hons. and Chartered Accountant. He has held various leadership roles in Pricewaterhousecoopers Private Limited (`PWC'). He was Executive Director of PWC till April 2017. He was also Independent Director on the Board of Union Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank and Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited. He was also associated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is currently a member of the FICCI Steering Committee and National Executive Committee. Mr. Vivek Mehra is not related to any Director of the Company.