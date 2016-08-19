Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP.L)

Name Description

Liz Airey Ms. Liz Airey is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Jupiter Fund Management PLC. Previous roles have included Non-Executive Director of Dunedin Investment Enterprise Trust plc where she held the roles of Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee (2005-2016), Chairman of the Unilever UK Pension Fund (2008-2014), Non-Executive Chairman of JP Morgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (2006-2011) and Non-Executive Chairman of Zetex plc (2003-2007), a formerly listed manufacturer of specialist semi-conductors. In 1999 she was appointed a Non-Executive Director of AMEC plc, and served as Senior Independent Director (2004-2009). Prior to this in her executive career she was Finance Director of Monument Oil and Gas plc, a post she held from 1990 until the sale of the company to Lasmo plc in 1999. Current external appointments Liz is currently Non-Executive Director of Tate & Lyle plc and is also a member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the ICAEW.

Maarten Slendebroek Mr. Maarten F. Slendebroek is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Jupiter Fund Management Plc. He has more than 25 years of asset management and financial services experience. Previous appointments Before joining Jupiter in 2012 as Head of Distribution and Strategy, Maarten spent 18 years at BlackRock and its predecessor companies. He was a member of the global operating committee and the European executive committee at BlackRock. His last two roles were Head of Solutions EMEA and Head of International Retail. Earlier in his career, Maarten gained extensive experience as a sell-side European equity analyst.

Edward Bonham Carter Mr. Edward Bonham Carter is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Jupiter Fund Management Plc. He has 35 years’ experience in the investment market and 23 years working at Jupiter, including seven years as CEO, Edward has extensive knowledge of the fund management business. His role as Vice Chairman focuses on engaging with the Company’s key stakeholders, including clients, prospective clients and industry bodies. Previous appointments Edward joined Jupiter in 1994 as a UK fund manager, after working at Schroders (1982-1986) and Electra Investment Trust (1986-1994). He was appointed Chief Investment Officer in 1999 and Joint Chief Executive in May 2000. He became Group Chief Executive in 2007 and led Jupiter through its management buyout that year and its subsequent IPO in June 2010. Edward relinquished his role as Group Chief Executive in March 2014, on Maarten Slendebroek’s appointment. Current external appointments Edward joined the Board of Land Securities Group plc as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Remuneration Committee in January 2014 and was subsequently appointed Senior Independent Director in July 2016. Edward is also a Board member of The Investor Forum, a Trustee of the Esmeé Fairbairn Foundation, and a member of the Strategic Advisory Board of Livingbridge.

Charlotte Jones Ms. Charlotte Jones is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Jupiter Fund Management Plc. She has extensive experience in the global financial services sector gained in senior financial roles and is a chartered accountant. Previous appointments Charlotte commenced her career at Ernst & Young where she progressed to be an audit Partner in the Financial Services Practice. She subsequently worked at Deutsche Bank for nine years in various roles, latterly as Deputy CFO, and was appointed as Head of Group Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Credit Suisse in 2013.

Adrian Creedy Mr. Adrian Creedy is Company Secretary of Jupiter Fund Management PLC. He has joined Jupiter in 1994 from Slaughter and May where he worked as a solicitor. He is responsible for the operations, human resources, information technology, legal and company secretarial departments. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2007, is a director of JAM and JUTM.

Jonathon Bond Mr. Jonathon R. A. Bond re-designated as Senior Independent Director of Jupiter Fund Management Plc, with effective from 1 August 2017. He spent 25 years in the private equity industry, with a particular focus on raising standards of governance and performance. He has extensive international and general management experience, having founded and served on the board of several significant businesses. Previous appointments Jonathon was a founding Partner of Actis LLP, the emerging markets specialist alternatives fund manager, where he spent over ten years. During that time he was a member of the Supervisory Board, Investment and Executive Committees, as well as setting up and running the in-house fund raising team. For a number of years, Jonathon was a Non-Executive Director of Celtel, the first pan-African mobile company. Jonathon previously worked as a founding Director of HSBC Private Equity in India (1994-2000), Electra Private Equity Partners in London and Paris (1988-1994) and Bain & Co in London (1985-1988). Current external appointments Jonathon is Executive Chairman of the Skagen Group, based in London. The Skagen Group is a family-owned group of companies operating in the UK, Europe and the USA, which includes green cleaning specialist Ecover and Method among its portfolio.

Bridget Macaskill Ms. Bridget A. Macaskill is Independent Non-Executive Director of Jupiter Fund Management Plc. She brings substantive knowledge and deep understanding of the investment management industry and extensive experience at board level. She has 25 years’ experience in the investment management industry and has held several senior board appointments in the UK and USA. Previous appointments Bridget joined First Eagle Investment LLC in 2009 where she held the position of President and Chief Executive of First Eagle Investment LLC until March 2016. Prior to joining First Eagle, she was President and Chief Executive at Oppenheimer Funds, Incorporated. Bridget has also served as a Non-Executive Director of Prudential plc, J. Sainsbury plc, Scottish & Newcastle plc and Hillsdown Holdings plc. Current external appointments Bridget is currently Chairman of First Eagle Holdings LLC, the parent company of First Eagle Investment Management LLC where she serves as a Senior Adviser. Bridget is also a Non-Executive Director of Close Brothers Group plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, and is a trustee of TIAA-CREF funds.

Karl Sternberg Mr. Karl S. Sternberg is Independent Non-Executive Director of Jupiter Fund Management Plc. He was a founding Partner of institutional asset manager Oxford Investment Partners, which was bought by Towers Watson in 2013. Prior to that he held a number of positions at Morgan Grenfell/ Deutsche Asset Management between 1992 and 2004, including Chief Investment Officer for London, Australia, Europe and the Asia Pacific. Since 2006 he has developed his non-executive career, with a focus on investment management and the investment trust sector in particular. From 2010 to 2015, he was a Non-Executive Director of Friends Life Group plc, where he was a member of the Audit Committee and chairman of the Investment Oversight Committee. Karl was Chairman of JPMorgan Income & Growth Investment Trust plc until November 2016. Current external appointments Karl is the Senior Independent Director of Alliance Trust plc, and a Non-Executive Director of Herald Investment Trust plc, The Monks Investment Trust plc, Clipstone Logistics Reit plc, Lowland Investment Company plc and JPMorgan Elect plc.