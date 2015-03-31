Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JYOI.NS)

Name Description

M. Ramachandran Mr. M. P. Ramachandran is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Jyothy Laboratories Limited. He is a post-graduate in Financial Management. He set up Jyothy Laboratories in 1983 and has close to four decades of experience. With a hands-on managerial style, he is the guiding light for the Company even as it keeps carving new niches for itself in the FMCG segment.

S. Rao Mr. S. Raghunandan Rao is President of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director of Jyothy Laboratories Limited. He is a Chemical Engineering graduate from BITS, Pilani. He has over twenty-two years of experience in FMCG industry. He has worked in various leadership roles in companies like Unilever and Dabur, and was the Managing Director of Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited until recently and has now taken over as the Chief Executive Officer of Jyothy Laboratories Limited. Earlier to Reckitt Benckiser, he was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Paras Pharmaceutical (a Reckitt Benckiser Company), which has presence in Personal Care & Health Care business. Mr. Raghunandan has a proven track record in leadership roles and was instrumental in turnaround of Paras Pharma business in a record period of three years and the company was recently acquired by FMCG co. Reckitt Benckiser` 32.6 billion, termed as a blockbuster deal in FMCG space. Prior to Paras, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Dabur International business based at Dubai and has also handled Indian operations of Dabur as Vice President - Sales. He has experience in professionalizing businesses in all earlier assignments and has contributed in areas of Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Channel Management, Mergers & Acquisition and Change Management.

Kasaragod Kamath Mr. Kasaragod Ullas Kamath is Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Jyothy Laboratories Limited. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company with effect from January 23, 2012. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary; he has topped it with a Degree in Law and has attended the Advanced Management Programme at Wharton Business School and Harvard Business School. He has completed Global Masters in Management Program from London School of Economics. It is under his leadership that the company has diversified and become a multi product FMCG Company. He has spearheaded the successful setting up of Fabric Spa and the Henkel acquisition.

Moothedath Jyothy Ms. Jyothy Ramachandran Moothedath is Chief Marketing Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Company. She was Whole-time Director - Marketing Head of Jyothy Laboratories Limited. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai and an MBA from Wellingker’s Management Institute, Mumbai and has undertaken a course in Family Managed Business Administration from S. P. Jam Institute of Management, Mumbai. She has been on the Board since October 2005 and handles sales administration, marketing and brand communication.

Ramakrishnan Lakshminarayanan Mr. Ramakrishnan Lakshminarayanan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jyothy Laboratories Limited. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, where he did his Master of Science in Industrial Chemistry. Thereafter, he passed out of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore with a specialization in Marketing. Being a National Talent Scholar throughout school and college helped him to complete his education most entirely on scholarships. He started his career in year 1979 with Hindustan Unilever in Retail Sales and learnt Sales & Territory Management and also Brand Management in Detergents, Toilet Soaps and Edible Oils. Then he spent 3 years with International Best Foods in New Product Development and Brand Portfolio Management across Packaged Foods, Desserts and Soft Drink Concentrates.

Nilesh Mehta Shri. Nilesh B. Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jyothy Laboratories Limited. Mr. Nilesh B. Mehta has experience in the field of financial services like investment banking, venture capital/private equity and corporate strategy. He currently runs Aureos Capital’s India business as Co-Head and Managing Partner. Aureos raised US$ 100 million as India Opportunities Fund to invest in mid market opportunities in India. The investors in the fund include some development financial institutions of Europe, insurance companies, commercial banks and offices. The Fund has already made five investments of expansion capital nature. Since year 2000, he has been General Partner of eIndia Venture Fund/Infinity II, where he led four IT-related investments in India/US. Prior to this, he spent 16 years in investment banking, private equity and fund-related activities, occupying positions (MFSI) and Executive Director of Anagram Finance Ltd. At MFSI, he led several private equity transactions and mergers and acquisitions of mid cap Indian companies. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, where he also taught Finance and Control Systems as a visiting faculty for a few years. He is also member of the Boards of a few public and private companies, and is one of the founder trustees of Aavishkaar Micro Venture Fund.