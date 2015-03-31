Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JYPE.NS)

Name Description

Manoj Gaur Shri. Manoj Gaur is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. He holds a Degree in Civil Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. Shri Manoj Gaur has over 25 years experience in all spheres of Corporate Management. Shri Manoj Gaur is Chairmancum- Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Limited. He has been spearheading the implementation and operation of JAL’s (Jaiprakash Associates Limited) various Cement Plants and expansion of Cement capacities across the country and settingup an effective marketing network. Shri Manoj Gaur is overseeing various activities of Jaypee Group such as Engineering and Construction, Hydro/Thermal Power, Real Estate, Expressways, Fertilizers, Information Technology, Hospitality, Budh International Circuit (Formula-1) and Not for Profit Education. Shri Manoj Gaur is Executive Chairman & CEO of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) and also on the Board of Gujarat Jaypee Cement & Infrastructure Limited, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Limited, Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited, MP Jaypee Coal Limited, Jaypee Sports International Limited, Jaiprakash Agri Initiatives Company Limited, Jaypee Jan Sewa Sansthan (‘Not for Profit’ Private Limited Company) Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Limited, Jaypee Infra Ventures (A Private Company with Unlimited Liability), Jaypee Cement Corporation Limited, Andhra Cements Limited, Jaypee Healthcare Limited and Indesign Enterprises Private Limited.

Sunil Sharma Shri. Sunil Kumar Sharma is Non-Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. He holds a Degree in Science from Meerut University and possesses 30 years of experience in planning, procurement, execution and management. He has been instrumental in the completion of several engineering construction projects, including Hotel Siddharth, Hotel Vasant Continental, one million ton per annum cement plant at Rewa and raising the Lakhya Dam in Karnataka. He was the Director-in-Charge of the underground power house works at Jhakri, Rockfill Dam chute and shaft spillway works of the Tehri Hydel Project and the works at the Chamera-II Hydel Project. Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma is also on the Board of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited, Jaiprakash Associates Limited, Jaypee Powergrid Limited, Himalayan Expressway Limited, Jaypee International Logistics Company Private Limited, Jaypee Arunachal Power Limited, Jaypee Sports International Limited, Sangam Power Generation Company Limited, Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited, Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Limited, Jaypee Infra Ventures (A Private Company with Unlimited Liability), Indesign Enterprises Pvt. Limited and Jaypee Healthcare Limited.

Rekha Dixit Smt. Rekha Dixit serves as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was Whole-time Non-Independent Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. She is an M.A (English) from Delhi University. She has around 14 years experience in commercial and financial matters. She joined the Board of the Company as Director on 28th May, 2010 and was appointed as Whole-time Director w.e.f. 1st June, 2010, for a period of three years. i.e. upto 31st May, 2013 on the remuneration and terms & conditions as were approved by the Shareholders at their Annual General Meeting held on 21st September, 2010. The remuneration of Smt. Rekha Dixit was also revised and approved by the Shareholders at their Annual General Meeting held on 28th September, 2011. Smt. Rekha Dixit is also a Director of Jaypee Sports International Ltd., Jaypee Development Corporation Ltd., Jaypee Jan Sewa Sansthan (‘Not for Profit’ Pvt. Ltd. Co.) and Jaypee Healthcare Ltd.

Sameer Gaur Shri. Sameer Gaur is Non-Executive Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. He was Whole-time Director , Joint Managing Director and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. He is an MBA from University of Wales, U.K., is accredited with management experience of over 15 years. He has been a Director of the Company since its incorporation. Shri Sameer Gaur was also appointed as a Director-in-Charge (Whole-time) on 10th September, 2007, for a period of three years, i.e. upto 9th September, 2010, on the remuneration and terms & conditions as were approved by the Shareholders at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 4th October 2007. Prior to this appointment, he was a Whole-time Director of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (Holding Company). He has worked on Projects of Jaiprakash Associates Limited, viz. Sardar Sarovar Project in Gujarat, Dulhasti and Baglihar Hydroelectric Projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The remuneration of Shri Sameer Gaur was also revised and approved by the Shareholders at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 29th December, 2008 which was also approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. He is also a Director of Jaiprakash Kashmir Energy Ltd., Jaypee Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Jaiprakash Agri Initiative Company Limited., Himalayan Expressway Ltd., Bhumi Estates Developers Pvt. Ltd., Jaypee Sports International Ltd., Indus Hotel UK limited., Jaypee Ganga Infrastructure Corporation Ltd., Indesign Enterprises Private Limited,. Jaypee Agra Vikas Ltd., Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Limited, Anvi Hotels Pvt. Ltd., Sangam Power Generation Company Ltd. and Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd.

Rakesh Sharma Shri. Rakesh Sharma serves as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Managing Director, Whole Time Non-Independent Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. He is associated with Jaypee Group for the last 30 years. He is BE (Civil) from IIT Roorkee and has experience in administration and management of construction units for execution of civil works with specialization in planning and development of manpower and equipment resources. Shri Rakesh Sharma has been the Managing Director of Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited since 1st April, 2010. He is also a Managing Director (without remuneration) of MP Jaypee Coal Limited since 3rd August, 2011 and also on the Board of Jaypee Technical Consultants Private Ltd., OHM Products Private Ltd., Tiger Hills Holiday Resort Private Ltd. and Sangam Power Generation Company Ltd.

Sundaram Balasubramanian Shri. Sundaram Balasubramanian is Independent Non-Executive Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd., since November 16, 2009. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from the Madras University, a bachelor's degree in law from the University of Delhi, a post-graduate diploma in management accountancy of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a post-graduate diploma in 'project management' from the University of Bradford, U.K. He is also an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India. Shri S. Balasubramanian was associated with the Company Law Board as its Member, Vice Chairman and Chairman for over 18 years. He was Director/Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Programme Implementation from October, 1988 to May, 1991 dealing with monitoring the implementation of public sector projects costing over ` 1,000 million. He was also associated with the Department of Posts as the Director-in-charge from 1985 to 1988 and with the Indian Telephone Industries, Bangalore as the Chief Financial Manager from 1979 to 1985. Shri Balasubramanian has also been a consultant to the Governments of Malawi and Brunei Darussalam to advise these Governments for costing and fixation of tariffs for various kinds of postal services. He has also served as the Central Government Nominee on the Central Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India during the period commencing from 1999 to 2000.

Basant Goswami Shri. Basant Kumar Goswami is Independent Non-Executive Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. He holds a Master’s Degree in English from University of Punjab. A former officer of the Indian Administrative Services, he has held various positions with various Departments of Government of India and various State Governments, including serving as the Chairman Tea Board of India, Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Secretary, Department of Civil Supplies, Secretary Tourism, Government of India, Advisor to Governor of U.P. and Jammu & Kashmir. Besides the above, he was Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, Board of Governors, Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Bombay & New Delhi & Task Force on Tourism constituted by Government of Kerala. Shri B.K. Goswami is also on the Board of Jaiprakash Associates Limited, Global Trust Capital Finance Limited, Mata Securities (P) Limited, New Kennilworth Hotels Limited, L.H. Sugar Factories Limited, Nectar Life Sciences Limited, Conservation Corporation of India Limited, B&A Limited, Jaypee Development Corporation Limited, Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, Jaypee Meghalaya Power Limited and Joy Hotel & Resorts Pvt. Limited. He is also Chairman of Finance Committee of Jaiprakash Associates Limited and this Company. He is Member of (i) Audit Committee of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (ii) Remuneration Committee of Jaiprakash Associates Limited, (iii) Audit Committee of B&A Limited, (iv) Audit Committee of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, (v) Audit Committee of Nectar Life Sciences Limited and (vi) Audit Committee of this Company.