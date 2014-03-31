Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KAJR.NS)

Name Description

Ashok Kajaria Shri. Ashok K. Kajaria is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Kajaria Ceramics Limited. He holds B.SC, BSME., from California. He also served as Managing Director - Kajaria Exports Limited.

R. Rawat Shri. R. C. Rawat is the Executive VP - A&T, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of the Kajaria Ceramics Limited. He was Senior Vice President - Accounts & Taxation, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., since Aug 11, 2010. He was Vice President - F&A of the Company. He holds M. COM, FCA, FCS. He also served as Chief Accounts Officer of RCS Vanaspati Limited.

Sanjeev Agarwal Mr. Sanjeev Agarwal is Vice President - Finance & Corporate Strategy of Kajaria Ceramics Limited. He is qualified B Com, FCA. He serves as Deputy Manager - Finance - JK Corp. Limited.

Chetan Kajaria Shri. Chetan Kajaria is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Kajaria Ceramics Limited. He has a BE from Pune University and MBA from Boston University, USA. He has joined the Board on 15th January, 2000. He served as Managing Director of Kajaria Plus Limited.

Rishi Kajaria Shri. Rishi Kajaria is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Kajaria Ceramics Limited. He is B.Sc. in Business Administration from Boston University (USA). He has joined the Board on 26th July, 2003. He served as Director, Kajaria Infotech Ltd.

B. Sinha Mr. B. K. Sinha is Director - Technical, Executive Director of Kajaria Ceramics Limited. He is B.Tech (IIT Kanpur), PGDM (AIMA). He started his career as Graduate Engineer with Hindustan Sanitaryware and subsequently served with Orient Ceramics, Somany Tiles as General Manager (Production), Asian Granito as Senior Vice President, and Kaneria Granito as Technical Director. He has experience of about 40 years in the field of tiles production, quality control, R&D, technology transfer, standardization, projects, training and organization development etc. He has been appointed as Director-Technical W.e.f 1st May 2010.

Debi Bagchi Shri. Debi Prasad Bagchi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kajaria Ceramics Limited. He is retired IAS officer, MA (Economics) and M Phil in Public Administration. During his tenure with Government of India, he served as Secretary to Government. of India. He was also Chief Secretary to Government of Orissa, and is also serving the Board of Directors of the other companies of different business. He has experience in General Administration, Management Strategy, Government Industry Relationship and Corporate Governance. Mr. Debi Prasad Bagchi has joined the Board of the Company on 29th June, 2007.

Ram Bagri Shri. R. R. Bagri is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kajaria Ceramics Limited since January 21, 2000. He is B.Sc. (Engg.), M.S. (Sans) & FIPHE (New York). He has formally served M/s Geo Miller & Co. P. Ltd. as Sr. Project Engineer from 1967 to 1972 a designers and contractors in the field of Public Health Engineering. Since June 1972, he is Managing Director of Clear Water Ltd., a company specializing in setting up projects Turnkey Basis in the field of Public Health Engineering. He has joined the Board of Directors of the Company on 21st January, 2000.

Raj Bhargava Shri. Raj Kumar Bhargava is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kajaria Ceramics Limited., since November 9, 1998. He is retired IAS officer, is BA (Hon.) and M.A. During his tenure with Government of India, he served as Industry Secretary, Finance Secretary, Irrigation & Power Secretary and Chief Secretary in U.P. He has also served Government of India as Jt. Secretary Petroleum, Jt. Secretary Industries, Secretary Home and Secretary Urban Development.. He has experience in industry, finance and infrastructure.