KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd (KAPJ.J)

Name Description

Jacob de Vos du Toit Mr. Jacob de Vos du Toit, BAcc, CA(SA), CTA, CFA serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of KAP International Holdings Limited. Since 1984 Jaap has been involved in various capacities with Trust Building Society, SMK Securities and some of the PSG Group companies. He currently serves as chairman of several national committees and boards. He was appointed as the independent non-executive chairman of KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd in 2012 and is the chairman of the nomination committee.

Gary Chaplin Mr. Gary Noel Chaplin, CA(SA) serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Gary qualified as a chartered accountant in 1992. In 1996, he joined a private timber company that was acquired by the Steinhoff group. Gary held various positions within Steinhoff in the timber and manufacturing divisions. Gary was appointed to the board of PG Bison in 2006 and then as chief executive officer 2011. In June 2012, PG Bison was acquired by KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd. In November 2014, Gary was appointed as chief executive officer of KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd and is a member of the social and ethics committee.

Karel Grove Mr. Karel Johan Grove, AMP (Oxford) serves as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of KAP International Holdings Limited. Jo has more than 40 years’ experience in finance and banking, serving on the boards of MLS Bank and Imperial Holdings. In 1998 he was appointed as chief executive of Unitrans. Jo was appointed as an alternative executive director of Steinhoff International Holdings in 2007 and was appointed as chief executive officer of KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd in 2012. In 2014 Jo was appointed as executive deputy chairman.

Frans Olivier Mr. Frans Olivier serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2004 and performed his articles at KPMG in Johannesburg. Frans has gained extensive experience through various roles in the Steinhoff and KAP groups over a period of 10 years. His most recent appointments have been as the chief financial officer of the Diversified Industrial Segment of KAP and, prior to that, as the chief financial officer of PG Bison, a major subsidiary of the Company.

Theodore de Klerk Mr. Theodore de Klerk is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is an executive in Steinhoff’s International Group Services Division, serving as a director on the boards of several Steinhoff operating companies and managing strategic projects on behalf of Steinhoff. He joined Steinhoff in 2003 at which time he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory services and investor relations. From 2008 to 2015 he served as the Chief Executive Officer of SteinBuild. After completing his articles he worked in the corporate taxation divisions of Ernst & Young and Deloitte respectively. Prior to joining the Steinhoff group, he was the financial director of Murray & Roberts’ marine construction operation and spent five years with Gensec Investment Bank. He also holds an alternate directorship in the IEP Group (Pty) Ltd.

Louis Du Preez Mr. Louis Du Preez is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Hequalified as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa in 1997 after completing his articles. He joined Jan S de Villiers and was admitted as a partner of the firm in 1998. With the merger of Werksmans Attorneys in 2009, he became a member of the national executive committee of the combined firm and served as such until early 2017. As a practising attorney, Louis specialised in corporate and commercial matters. Louis joined Steinhoff as General Counsel in mid-2017.

Daniel van der Merwe Mr. Daniel Maree van der Merwe, BCom, LLB serves as Non-Executive Director of KAP International Holdings Limited. Danie is currently the chief operating officer for the Steinhoff group. He was appointed as a director of Steinhoff International Holdings in 1996, and serves on the boards of Steinhoff Asia Pacific and Steinhoff UK Holdings. Danie was appointed as a non-executive director of KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd in 2005 and serves on the human resources and remuneration and the nomination committees.

Ipeleng Mkhari Ms. Ipeleng Nonkululeko Mkhari, BSocSc serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of KAP International Holdings Limited. Ipeleng co-founded Motseng Investment Holdings and Delta Property Fund. She is currently the chief executive officer of Motseng. She serves as a non-executive director on the boards of various companies, trusts and associations. She was appointed as an independent non-executive director of KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd in 2004 and serves as the chairman of the social and ethics committee and is a member of the human resources and remuneration committee.

Stephanus Muller Mr. Stephanus Hilgard Muller, BAcc (Hons), CA(SA), Sanlam EDP serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of KAP International Holdings Limited. Steve joined Genbel Investments in 1995. Over the following 13 years he held various positions within that group. He has been appointed as a non-executive director on the boards of several companies. Steve was appointed as an independent non-executive director of KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd in 2012. Steve serves as chairman of the human resources and remuneration committee and is a member of the nomination committee and the audit and risk committee.

Sandile Nomvete Mr. Sandile Hopeson Nomvete, EDP (Wits), Prop Dev Prog (UCT) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of KAP International Holdings Limited. Sandile is the co-founder and CEO of Delta Property Fund Ltd which is listed on the Main board of the JSE and non-executive chairman of Delta International Property Holdings. He is also a co-founder of Motseng Investment Holdings. Sandile was appointed as an independent non-executive director of KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd in 2004 and is a member of the audit and risk committee.

Patrick Quarmby Mr. Patrick Keith Quarmby, CA(SA) (Hons) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of KAP International Holdings Limited. Patrick was one of the founding directors of Standard Bank in London and established Standard Bank’s presence in Hong Kong. He returned to South Africa and was appointed a director of Dimension Data Holdings. He retired from this position in 2015. Patrick was appointed as an independent non-executive director of KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd in 2012 and serves as the chairman of the audit and risk committee.