Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KAPT.NS)

Name Description

Mofatraj Munot Shri. Mofatraj Pukharaj Munot has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective April 01st, 2017. He is currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. He is Founder, Promoter and Chairman of Kalpataru Group with five decades of experience in the field of real estate and property development, civil contracting and various other industries.

Manish Mohnot Mr. Manish Mohnot serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. He possess an experience of more than 17 years in areas related to infrastructure, power, consulting, banking and business development. He is also on the Board of various subsidiaries of the Company namely JMC Projects (India) Ltd. and Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd. He has been associated with a reputed multinational bank and consulting firms before joining us as Executive Director in 2006.

Kamal Jain Mr. Kamal K. Jain is Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance of the Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. He is Chartered Accountant with professional experience of more than three decades in Strategic Finance, Corporate Strategy, Accounts and Taxation.

Parag Munot Mr. Parag M. Munot is Non-Executive Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. He is the Managing Director of Kalpataru Ltd. and has been leading the Group’s real estate development and property management business for two decades. At Group level, he drives new business initiatives and provides strategic support.

K. Mani Mr. K. V. Mani is Additional Independent Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. An expert in the T&D business with more than 45 years of experience across project management, marketing, construction and international business. He has been associated with the Company for more than a decade and served as the Managing Director during 2001 to 2009.

Vimal Bhandari Shri. Vimal Bhandari is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. A finance expert with more than 25 years of rich experience in the financial services industry. He is currently the CEO and Managing Director of Indostar Capital Finance, an NBFC sponsored by private equity houses like Everstone and Goldman Sachs. Before this, he was the Country Head - India of the Dutch insurance major AEGON N.V. He has also served IL&FS Ltd. as an executive director for a period of 12 years and is also on the Board of many prominent Indian companies.

Sajjanraj Mehta Mr. Sajjanraj R. Mehta is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited. An eminent professional with four decades of experience in the field of foreign exchange, taxation, corporate affairs and strategy.