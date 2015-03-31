Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)

Name Description

P. Jayarama Bhat Shri. P. Jayarama Bhat serves as Part Time Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Karnataka Bank Ltd. He is a post graduate in Chemistry (with FirstRank)from University of Mysore. He is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers(CAIIB). He has banking experience of over 39 years. He joined the Bank as an Officer in the year 1973 and over the period of time promoted to various positions. In the year 2005, he was promoted as Chief General Manager of the Bank and has been entrusted with the responsibilities of overall supervision of operational areas like Credit Administration, Planning and Development, Investments, Information Technology, Treasury transactions, Money Market Operations, HR&IR etc. He took charge as Managing Director of the Bank since July 14th 2009. He has experience in all the facets of Banking operations. Besides, Shri P. Jayarama Bhat was the Director on the Board of Bharat Overseas Bank Ltd. as a representative of the Bank for a period of 6 years. Before the present appointment, Shri P. Jayarama Bhat was on the Board of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd., a joint venture of the Bank since 2007. He is also the recipient of "Aryabhata International Award -2010." He is a member on Management Committee of the Indian Banks Association since August 2010. He is also the Honorary President of Bankers` Club, Mangalore.

P. Jairama Hande Shri. P. Jairama Hande is Senior General Manager of Karnataka Bank Ltd. Hande started working for the bank in 1976 and has served in both the administrative and operational capacities. Hande is a law graduate and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

D. Surendra Kumar Shri. D. Surendra Kumar is Additional Director of the company. Shri D Surendra Kumar is the Director of M/s Kuduma Fasteners (p) Ltd. and Director on the Board of Rathnathraya Finance and Investment (p) Ltd and has an extensive knowledge and experience in the field of finance , industry and agriculture.

Ullal Bhat Shri. Ullal Ravindra Bhat is an Independent Director of the Company. He was Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. Previously he served as Non-Executive Independent Director of The Karnataka Bank Limited. He is one of India's investment advisors and is presently Managing Director of Dalton Capital Advisors (India) Pvt.Ltd., an investment advisory company of the Dalton group, London - a global investment management firm - of which he is a partner. Prior to this, he was the Chief Investment Officer of Jardine Fleming in India - that later became JP Morgan, India - for 7 years advising the India dedicated funds of the Flemings group. He holds an M.Sc. from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and has attended advanced courses on Finance at the Harvard Business School, Boston. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, London. He has published several incisive articles on finance, markets and economics in well-regarded journals and newspapers, in addition to commenting on contemporary economic issues on business TV channels. He has been closely involved in formulating policies for benchmark indices for the Stock Exchange, Mumbai as a member of its Index Committee. He has been the Director of the Bank since 28-01-2006. At present Mr. U R Bhat is also on the Board of 1) Repro India Ltd 2) Edelweiss Asst Management Ltd 3) M/s Subhkam Capital Ventures Pvt Limited 4) M/s Axis Asset Management Company Ltd and 5) M/s IRIS Business Services Limited.

Usha Ganesh Smt. Usha Ganesh, IAS, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Karnataka Bank Ltd. She is a post graduate in M.Sc (Botany), M.Sc (Econ.), LLB, and has undergone Advanced Training in Administration and Management of Change from Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad and Management Development Centre, London. She has experience in the field of Law, Finance, Agriculture and Rural Economy, Cooperation & SSI. As an IAS (RR 1973) of Karnataka Cadre from July 1973 to July 2008, she has held various posts from Assistant Commissioner, Chickmagalur, Deputy Commissioner, Bangalore District, to Managing Director of KSCARD Bank (SLDB) and Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd. She was on the Boards of Karnataka State Co-operative Agr. and Rural Development (KSCARD) Bank as Managing Director from June 95 to June 96 and Karnataka State Co-op. Apex Bank Ltd., as Director from June 95 to June 96. She had represented KSCARD Bank in all India and Zonal Conferences of NABARD, and also at International Co-operative Alliance Seminar at Sydney, Australia during October 1995. She has Functioned as Administrative Member, Karnataka Administrative Tribunal from August 2008 - July 2013 in the rank of a Judge of High Court for 5 years, Smt Usha Ganesh has also functioned as a Quasi Judicial Authority and Appellate Authority in different posts for 9 years.

Ashok Haranahalli Shri. Ashok Haranahalli is Non-Executive Independent Director of Karnataka Bank Ltd., since September 14, 2012. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Law. He has experience in the field of Law and also agriculture. He is practicing before the High Court on all branches of law including central excise,customs, labour, local body matters economic offences etc. He had functioned as counsel for the Commission in the Justice Shivashankara Bhat Commission appointed to investigate the case for the crash of A320 at Bangalore Airport. He was the Professor of Law teaching Civil Procedure Code, Constitution of India at Shri Jagadguru Renukacharya College of Law for four years, counsel for Dental Council of India,Bangalore City Corporation, KSRTC, Bangalore University, Indian Railways, and other institutions. He was the Advocate General for State of Karnataka, represented the CBI and Central Government Departments/Ministry in High Court. He is the recipient of Kempegowda Award 2011, Aryabhatta Award and Law Day Award issued by NHRC, New Delhi.