Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS)

Name Description

Omer Koc Mr. Omer Mehmet Koc has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. since February 22, 2016. He started his career in 1985, at Kofisa Trading Company in Geneva, Switzerland, as Sales Clerk. He moved to Ramerica Int. Inc. New York, in 1989, as Sales Clerk. Between 1991 and 1992, he worked at Gazal A.S. as Manager. Mr. Koc joined Koc Holding A.S. in 1992 as Finance Coordinator. He was appointed as Vice President of the Energy Group in 1996, and President of the Energy Group in 2000, a post he held until April 2004. He was elected Non-Executive Board Member of Koc Holding A.S. in April 2004, and performed in that position until his current appointment. Mr. Koc graduated from American Robert College in 1979, and from Millfield School in 1981. He completed his Freshmen and Sophomore years at Georgetown University, and received his BA degree in Ancient Greek (1985), and an MBA degree from Columbia University (1988). He was Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company between May 2008 and February 22, 2016. Within the Company, he was Finance Coordinator between 1992 and 1996, Energy Group Vice President between 1996 and 2000, and Energy Group President between 2000 and April 2004.

Rahmi Koc Mr. Rahmi Mustafa Koc has served as Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. since April 4, 2003. He spent all of his business career in Turkey, in his family-owned holding Company, Koc Holding A.S. He began his career in Otokoc Company in 1958, and joined Koc Ticaret A.S. in 1960. He performed in several managerial positions in Koc Holding A.S., including General Coordinator and Chairman of the Executive Committee (1970). He was elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Holding in 1975, and Chairman of the Managing Committee in 1980. He was also Chairman of the Chamber of International Commerce from 1995 to 1996. Between March 30, 1984 and April 4, 2003, he acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company between 1975 and March 30, 1984. Mr. Koc is former Co-Chairman of the Business Advisory Council for South East Europe; former President of the Turkish Greek Business Council, and former member of the JP Morgan International Council. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Koc University; Chairman of the Board of the Vehbi Koc Foundation American Hospital; Honorary Chairman and Founding Member of TURMEPA, The Turkish Marine and Environment Protection Association; Honorary President of the Advisory Board of the Turkish Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Vehbi Koc Foundation. Mr. Koc received his BA degree in Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University. He has also been awarded Honorary Doctorate degrees by Johns Hopkins University, Anadolu University, Ege University, Bilkent University, Ovidius University of Constanza and Adnan Menderes University.

Levent Cakiroglu Mr. Levent Cakiroglu Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since April 2015. He was General Manager of Arcelik A.S., a subsidiary of Koc Holding A.S. from 2008 to 2010. He began his career in 1988, as auditing specialist assistant in the Ministry of Finance. He joined Koc Holding as Financial Affairs Coordinator in 1998, and was promoted to General Manager of Koctas in July 2002. He was appointed as General Manager of Migros in July 2007, and served in this post until 2008. Mr. Cakiroglu received his Bachelors degree in Management from Ankara Universitesi in 1988, and has a Masters degree from University of Illinois.

Temel Atay Mr. Temel Kamil Atay has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. since 2002. He started his career at Chrysler Sanayi - Istanbul as Product Development Engineer in 1965. Between 1966 and 1969, he worked at Otosan A.S. as Product Development Manager. After working at Ford Motor Co. U.S.A. as Product Development Engineer until 1972, he joined Koc Holding A.S. as Assistant Coordinator in the Automotive Department. He was General Manager of Otoyol Sanayi A.S. between 1974 and 1981, and General Manager of Tofas Turk Otomobil Fab. A.S. from 1981 until 1994. He was appointed as Vice President of Technical Projects in Koc Holding in 1992, and as Tofas Group President in 1994. He was elected Board Member of the Holding in 1996, and as well as Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee, Executive Officer for Corporate Staff and Other Automotive Companies Group President. Between 1998 and 2001, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Board Member responsible for Operations. He also acted as Chief Executive Officer of the Holding from 2000 until 2001. Mr. Atay has a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi, and an MBA degree from Wayne State University. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company between 1998 and 2000, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer of the Company between 2000 and 2001.

Ali Koc Mr. Ali Yildirim Koc has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. since February 22, 2016. He began his career in 1986, when he was still in school, working in Otosan in Summer. He later also worked in Koc Holding in Summer 1988 and 1987, as well as J.P. Morgan, New York, in Summer 1990. He was a management trainee at American Express Bank in New York from 1990 until 1991. He worked at Ramerica International, Inc. as Finance and Organization Coordinator between 1991 and 1992. From 1992 until 1994, he participated in the Investment Banking Financial Analyst Training Program of Morgan Stanley & Group in New York, where he worked on several tasks and projects. He was appointed as New Business Development Coordinator of Strategic Planning Group in Koc Holding A.S. in 1997, a post he held until 2002. Mr. Koc was Chairman of Information and Communication Technologies Group's Steering Committee between 2000 and 2002. Mr. Koc received his BA degree in Business Administration from William Marsh Rice University in 1989, and his MBA degree from Harvard University in 1997. He also completed three advanced level degrees in Mathematics, Economics and Geography, as well as nine ordinary level degrees at Harrow School in London. He served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between 2010 and February 22, 2016.

Ahmet Ashaboglu Mr. Ahmet Fadil Ashaboglu has served as Chief Financial Officer of Koc Holding Inc. since January 1, 2006. He worked as Research Assistant at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge in 1994. Later, he worked for UBS Warburg, New York as Associate Director of American treasury bonds trading, and in UBS Warburg, Philadelphia as Head Trade and Branch Manager - FX Options between 1998 and 1999. He performed as Engagement Manager at McKinsey&Company in New York between 1999 and 2003. Mr. Ashaboglu joined Koc Holding as Finance Group Coordinator in 2003, and served in this post until his current appointment. Mr. Ashaboglu graduated from German High School. He has a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University, and an MSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Faik Acikalin Mr. Faik Acikalin serves as President of Banking and Insurance Group of Koc Holding Inc. since August 1, 2011. After earning a BS degree in Business Administration from Middle East Technical University, he began his banking career in 1987 as a Management Trainee at Interbank. In May 1998, he joined Disbank as Executive Vice President. Later that year, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) responsible for the coordination and communication between the Board of Directors and business units. He also assumed the position as a member of the Credit Committee. In June 1999, he was appointed as Deputy CEO and member of the Board of Directors. In December 2000, he became the President of Disbank. In October 2007, he resigned from his duties at Fortisbank and became CEO at Dogan Gazetecilik. In April 2009, he was appointed as Executive Director of Yapi Kredi’s Board of Directors and was also appointed as Chairman of the Executive Committee. In 2010, he was also appointed CEO of Koc Financial Services, and on August 1, 2011, he became President of Koc Holding's Banking and Insurance Group. At the same time he serves as Chairman of Yapi Kredi Asset Management, Yapi Kredi Invest, Yapi Kredi Leasing, Yapi Kredi Factoring, Yapi Kredi Insurance, Yapi Kredi Pension, Yapi Kredi Bank Nederland NV, Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan, Yapi Kredi Bank Moscow, Unicredit Menkul Degerler, Koc Tuketici Finansmani, as Vice Chairman of Banque de Commerce et de Placements S.A. and as Director of the Banks Association of Turkey.

Ismail Cimen Mr. Ismail Cenk Cimen has served as President of Automotive Group within Koc Holding Inc. since June 5, 2009. Mr. Cimen started his career in 1991 at Otokoc Pazarlama, later he joined Otosan Pazarlama, where he worked from 1993 to 1996 and held various managerial positions. Mr. Cimen worked at Ford Otosan A.S. as Fleet Sale Manager from 1996 to 1998. Prior to his current appointment he was performing as General Manager at Otokoc Ticaret A.S. Mr. Cimen graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi, Industrial Engineering in 1991.

Fatih Ebiclioglu Dr. Fatih Kemal Ebiclioglu has served as President of Consumer Durables Group within Koc Holding Inc. since February 2015. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Finance / Accounting from Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Political Science, a Master of Business Administration degree from Commonwealth International University, as well as studied International Relations (Bachelors) at the Faculty of Political Science at Ankara Universitesi. He previously was Assistant General Manager – Finance and Accounting at Arcelik AS (2005-2015), Audit Group Coordinator at Koc Holding AS (2004-2005) and Finance Coordinator at Koc Holding AS (2002-2004), among others.

Yagiz Eyuboglu Mr. Yagiz Eyuboglu has served as President of Energy Group within Koc Holding Inc. since April 2016. He was Human Resources Director of the Company from 2007 to October 6, 2009. He began his career in Arcelik A.S. as Management Trainee in 1991. He became Assistant Auditor in Koc Holding A.S. in 1993, and was promoted to Auditor in 1996. From 1999 to 2001, he acted as Assistant Financial Coordinator of the Holding, and was appointed as Financial Coordinator in 2002. Mr. Eyuboglu joined Arcelik A.S. as Chief Financial Officer and Assistant General Manager in 2004. He became General Manager of Beko Elektronik A.S. in 2005. He was appointed as Vice President of Foreign Trade and Tourism of the Holding in 2006, and served in this post until his current appointment. In 2009 he joined Aygaz A.S. where he served as the C.E.O. of the company until October 2015. He was appointed to Koc Holding as the Deputy President of Energy Group in October 2015. Mr. Eyuboglu received his BSc degree in Economics from Bogazici Universitesi in 1991 and his Executive MBA degree in Business Administration from Koc Universitesi in 1996.

Ibrahim Hasimoglu Mr. Ibrahim Tamer Hasimoglu has served as President of Tourism, Food and Retailing Group within Koc Holding Inc. since March 4, 2011. He began his career in the Holding as Management Trainee in the Planning Department in 1989. Between 1993 and 1995, he worked as Planning Specialist, and was appointed as Planning Manager in 1995. He performed as Strategic Planning Coordinator between 1997 and 2003, and was appointed as Strategic Planning Group Vice President in January 2004. Mr. Hasimoglu graduated from Istanbul German High School, and received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi, and his degree in International Business from Istanbul Universitesi.

Ali Uzun Mr. Ali Tarik Uzun has served as President of the Audit Group within Koc Holding Inc. since 2004. He began his career as a tax auditor in the Ministry of Finance in 1985. He joined the Company as Financial Affairs Assistant Coordinator in the Auditing and Financial Control Group in 1992, and performed as Financial Coordinator in the group between 1996 and 2003. Mr. Uzun graduated from Mersin Ataturk High School. He received his BA degree in Economics from the Faculty of Political Sciences of Ankara Universitesi, and his MBA degree from Koc Universitesi.

Emine Alangoya Ms. Emine Alangoya has served as Accounting Director of Koc Holding Inc. since 2006. She began her career in the Holding as a trainee in the Financial Department in 1970. She joined Burosan A.S. as Accounting Manager in 1977, and was appointed as Accounting Manager of the Holding in 1980, a post she held until her current appointment. She acts as Member of the Turkish-Japanese Society and Besiktas Sport Club. Ms. Alangoya graduated from Marmara Universitesi (Istanbul Academy of Commerce and Economics) with a degree in Economics in 1970.

Utku Pazar Mr. Utku Baris Pazar has served as Strategy and Business Development Director of Koc Holding Inc. since 2016. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Goizueta Business School, Emory University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Middle East Technical University. He previously was Strategic Planning Director at Arcelik AS (2015-2016), Chief Technology Officer at Dogus Yayin Grubu (2013-2015), Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Co (2010-2013) amd Senior Solutions Sales Manager at Nokia (Siemens) Networks, Atlanta USA (2005-2010), among others.

Kenan Yilmaz Mr. Kenan Yilmaz has served as General Counsel of Koc Holding Inc. since 2006. He acts as President of Koc Universitesi's Alumni Association. He is founding Member and Board Member of Turkish Institute of Nautical Archaeology (TINA) and founding Member of Turkish Center for Ethical Values Foundation. Mr. Yilmaz received his Juris Doctor degree from Istanbul Universitesi's Law School in 1983; his Master of Legal Letters degree in International Business Transactions from Tulane University's Law School in 1989, and his Executive MBA degree from Koc Universitesi in 1998.

Ozgur Akkol Mr. Ozgur Burak Akkol has served as Human Resources Director of Koc Holding Inc. since 2014. He holds Master of Business Administration degree from Koc Universitesi, and studied Industrial Engineering at Istanbul Technical University. He also did an Executive Development Program at University of Columbia and a Leadership Development Program at Harvard Business School. He previously served at the Company as System Development and Human Resources Coordinator (2010-2014), System Development and Human Resources Manager (2009-2010), Senior Auditor (2009) and Audit Specialist (2005-2009), among others.

Ufuk Ciplak Mr. Ufuk Ciplak has served as Official Affairs Director of Koc Holding Inc. since 2015. He graduated from Hacettepe University in French Language and Literature in 1987. He previously served at the Company as Official Affairs Coordinator (2013-2015), Official Affairs Representative (2012-2013) and Official Affairs Manager (2009-2011). He also has experience from the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he held such positions as Training Coordinator and Attache in an Embassy in Athens.

Oya Unlu Kizil Ms. Oya Unlu Kizil has served as Director of Corporate Communications and External Affairs of Koc Holding Inc. since 2007. She began her career as Prime Ministry Privatization Specialist in the Privatization Administration in 1992. She became Portfolio Manager in the Middle East and North Africa Regions in World Bank in 1997. She joined Turkish Republic Ministry of Economy as Chief of Staff and Chief Adviser of the Minister of Economy in 2001. Ms. Unlu Kizil was appointed as Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer in 2003, and performed in this post until her current appointment. She is Board Member of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, Turkish FAmily Health and Planning Foundation, Business Council for Sustainable Development - Turkey and Education Reform Initiative. She is also Member of Turkish Industry and Business Association. Ms. Unlu Kizil received her BA degree from Middle East Technical University, and her MBA degree from George Washington University. She was Corporate Communications Coordinator of the Company between 2004 and 2007.

Kemal Uzun Mr. Kemal Uzun has served as Tax Management Director of Koc Holding Inc. since January 2011. He was Audit Group Coordinator of the Company from April 2006 until January 2011. He holds a Master’s degree from University of Illinois, College of Business and studied at the Department of Business Administration of Ankara Universitesi. He previously worked at the Ministry of Finance as Head of Department (2003-2005), Head of Group Presidency of Revenue Administration (2005-2006) and Head of Department in Presidency of Revenue Administration Department (2006).

Tahsin Saltik Mr. Tahsin Saltik has served as Secretary General of Koc Holding Inc. since 2002. He began his career in the Holding as Finance Expert in 1988. Between 1991 and 1996, he acted as Assistant Financial Coordinator of the Holding, and was appointed as Financial Coordinator in 1996. He is founding Member and Auditor of Marine Archaeology Foundation of Turkey (TINA) and Member of Deniztemiz Turmepa Turkish Marine Environment Protection Association. Mr. Saltik graduated from Ataturk High School in 1974, and received his BA degree in Economics from Hacettepe University in 1979, and his MBA degree from New York Institute of Technology in 1988.

Semahat Arsel Ms. Semahat Sevim Arsel has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. since 1964. She began her career in Koc Holding A.S. as Board Member in 1964, and still performs in that position. She has been Board Member of Vehbi Koc Foundation since 1964, and Chairman of the Foundation since 1996. She has also been Chairman of SANERC, Semahat Arsel Nursing Education & Research Center, since 1972, and SETUR since 1996. Between 1972 and 1996, she served as Chairman of TURYAT (Tourism Investment and Service Company). Ms. Arsel studied at the American College for Girls in Istanbul and the Gothe Institute of the J.W.Goethe University in Germany.

Bulent Bulgurlu Dr. Bulent Bulgurlu has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. since April 21, 2010. He was General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between May 1, 2007 and April 21, 2010. He began his career as Civil Engineer in Elliot Stromme A.S., Oslo in 1972, and joined Intes A.S. in 1977, as Project Manager. In 1979, he joined Garanti Insaat as Civil Engineer, where he later performed as Engineering, Planning and Construction Manager, Construction Site Coordinator, Vice General Manager and General Manager between 1979 and 1990. He was General Manager of Garanti Koza Insaat A.S. from 1990 until 1996. Dr. Bulgurlu joined Koc Holding A.S. as Tourism and Services Group Vice President in 1996, and was promoted to President of the group in 2000. He was appointed as President of Tourism and Construction Group in 2001, and Durable Goods and Construction Group President in 2004. Dr. Bulgurlu graduated from Gazi Universitesi with a Bachelors degree. He received his Masters degree in Civil Engineering from Norges Teknisk-Naturvitenskapelige Universitet - NTNU in 1972 and his Ph.D. degree in Civil Engineering from the same university in 1977.

Ipek Kirac Ms. Ipek Kirac serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. She graduated from Koc Private High School in 2002 and from Brown University Department of Biology in 2007. Since March 2012, she has been the Board of Directors Member and CEO of Sirena Marine Maritime Industry and Trade Inc.; a subsidiary of Kiraca Holding. Besides being a founding member of the Suna and Inan Kirac Foundation, she continues to work as an Executive Board Member for Koc Private High School, Board of Directors Member for Temel Trade and Investment Inc., Board of Directors Member for American Hospital Health Services Trade Inc., Board of Directors Member for Zer Central Services Inc. and Board of Trustees Member of TEGV (Educational Volunteers Foundation of Turkey) and GEV (Galatasaray Education Foundation).

Caroline Koc Ms. Caroline Nicole Koc serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Babson College, USA. Ms. Koc started her professional career in 1992 at Edwards of Hisar, where she acted as the managing director until 1998. Subsequently, she founded Ilkadim Play and Education Center for Kids in 1998. She was the acting manager of the Center until 2003. She is the founder and the current Chairwoman of Haremlique Istanbul and Selamlique Turkish Coffee brands since 2008. Ms. Koc has always been an active contributor to philanthropic organizations. She is the Chairwoman of Turkish Family Health and Planning Foundation, a Board Member at Tohum Autism Foundation, a Founding Member of Tina Foundation and a Founding Member of the Contemporary Education Foundation.

John McArthur Prof. Dr. John Hector McArthur has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. since March 26, 1999. He was Dean of Harvard University's Graduate School of Business Administration from 1980 to 1995. In 1973, McArthur was appointed as the Sylvan C. Coleman Professor of Financial Management, and in 1980, the George F. Baker Professor of Business Administration. He performed in many companies as Board Members, including BCE Inc, Cabot Corporation, Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corporation, Glaxo Welcome Plc, Springs Industries, Inc., Rohm and Haas Company and The Vincam Group, Inc. For many years, he also served as chair of the Brigham and Women's Hospital. Later he was founding Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of Partners HealthCare System, Inc. He currently chairs the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada and is a member of the Board of Directors of Duke University Health Systems, Stemnion, Inc., Aileron Therapeutics, and the Thomson Reuters Founders Share Co. Ltd. He has been a director of Chase Manhattan Corporation, a Trustee in Bankruptcy of Penn Central Transportation Company, a founding Board Member of the Canada Development Investment Corporation and a member of the Task Force on the Future of the Canadian Financial Services Sector. Prof. Dr. McArthur received his Bachelors degree in Forestry from University of British Columbia in 1957, and his MBA degree From Harvard Business School of Harvard University in 1959. He completed his Ph.D. degree in Business Administration from the same university in 1963. Prof. Dr. McArthur also has honorary doctorate degrees from Middlebury College, Queens University, Simon Fraser University, British Columbia University, Western Ontario University and Navarra University. He received the Management Achievement Award from McGill University; Harvard Statesman Award from Harvard Business School, and Canadian Business Leadership Award from HBS Clubs.

Heinrich Pierer Prof. Dr. Heinrich Karl Friedrich Eduard V. Pierer has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. since January 30, 2008. He acted as Academic Assistant and later as Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Law of University of Erlangen in 1965. He joined Siemens AG's Legal Division of the Corporate Finance Department in 1969. From 1977 until 1987, he worked in various commercial assignments in Sales and Marketing, as well as at the Mulheim Plant and Corporate Departments of Kraftwerk Union AG, a Siemens subsidiary. In 1988, he served as Head of Business Administration of Siemens Power Generation Group (previously known as Kraftwerk Union AG), and was appointed as President of the Power Generation Group in 1989. In 1989, he was also elected Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. He became Member of the Corporate Executive Committee of Siemens AG in 1990, and was elected Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board of Siemens AG in 1991. Prof. Dr. V. Pierer was appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG and Head of the Corporate Development Department with special responsibilities in Corporate Executive Committee, Corporate Technology Department, Corporate Communications, Chief Economist, Corporate Relations and Siemens Management Consulting. Between 2005 and 2007, he acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board Siemens. Prof. Dr. V. Pierer received his Juris Doctor degree in Law and Economics from Friedrich-Alexander-Universitaet Erlangen-Nuernberg. He also has honorary doctorate degree in Industrial Economics from the same university.

Peter Sutherland Mr. Peter Denis Sutherland has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. since May 31, 2009. Mr. Sutherland is Chairman of Goldman Sachs International since 1995. He is Chairman of the London School of Economics and is currently UN Special Representative for Migration and Development. He studied at Gonzaga University and University College Dublin. Mr. Sutherland graduated in Civil Law. He was also admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States of America. From 1969 to 1981 he practiced at the Bar. He is a Bencher of the Middle Temple, London and is an Honorary Bencher of the King’s Inns. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Allianz, Koc Holding A.S. and BW Group Limited and is a member of the Advisory Board of Eli Lilly. Currently Mr. Sutherland is also performing as Chairman of Trilateral Commission (Europe),Board Member of World Economic Forum Foundation and The Royal Irish Academy, as a president at Federal Trust and European Policy Centre Advisory Council. He is Vice Chairman of European Round Table of Industrialists, Consulter for the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See and Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. Prior to his current position, Mr. Sutherland served as Attorney General of Ireland (1981-1984). From 1985 to 1989 he worked for EC Commissioner responsible for Competition Policy. Mr. Sutherland was performing as Chairman of Allied Irish Banks from 1989 to 1993 and as Chairman of BP p.l.c. from 1997 till his current appointment.

Kutsan Celebican Mr. Kutsan Celebican serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. He began his career at the Ministry of Finance-Tax Auditors Board in 1969, served as Deputy General Director at the General Directorate of Treasury-Ministry of Finance between 1979 and 1982 and then appointed as Assistant to Executive Director in World Bank (IBRD). He joined Koc Group in 1987 and served as Finance Coordinator, Vice President and President of the Finance Group. He retired as of December 2001. Currently he is running his own business as financial consultant. He graduated in Political Science from Ankara Universitesi.

Kwok Fung Dr. Kwok King Victor Fung has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. since April 7, 2011. He received his Bachelor and Master Degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Doctorate in Business Economics from Harvard University. He joined Li & Fung Group in 1973 as Manager, became Managing Director of the Group’s export trading business in 1977, Group Managing Director in 1981 and Group Chairman in 1989. He was the Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (1991-2000), the Hong Kong representative on the APEC Business Advisory Council (1996-2003), Chairman of the Hong Kong Airport Authority (1999-2008) and Chairman of The Council of The University of Hong Kong (2001-2009). Dr. Fung is the Group Chairman of the Li & Fung group of companies, including publicly listed Li & Fung Limited, Convenience Retail Asia Limited and Trinity Limited. He is the Honorary Chairman of International Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Asia Advisory Board of Prudential Financial, Inc (USA) and an independent non-executive Director of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and Baosteel Group Corporation. He was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star in 2003 and Grand Bauhinia Medal in 2010 for distinguished service to the community.

Muharrem Kayhan Mr. Muharrem Hilmi Kayhan serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. He is also Chairman of the Board of Soktas. He got his Engineering Degree in Textiles in 1976 from the Manchester University in England. He received his MBA from Cornell University in 1978. He has represented the interests of the Turkish textile industry in various European Union platforms while serving on the Boards of the Aegean Chamber of Industry, the Exporters' Union, and the Turkish Textile Employers' Union. He has served as the Chairman of TUSIAD (Turkish Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association) between 1997-1999, and is now one of its Honorary Chairmen. Muharrem Kayhan serves on the Board of Trustees of Robert College and the Izmir Culture, Art and Education Foundation. He represents Spain as Honorary Consul in Izmir since 2003. He is the recipient of the Turkish National Assembly Distinguished Service Award (2009).

Anne Lauvergeon Ms. Anne L. Lauvergeon serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. She is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris (Mining Engineer). She holds an advanced degree in Physics & Chemistry. She started her professional career in 1983, in the iron and steel industry (Usinor). In 1984, she directed the European nuclear safety studies applied to the chemical industry for CEA (Commissariat a l’Energie Atomique, the public technological research organization in France). From 1985 to 1988, she supervised the underground activities in and around Paris and was appointed, in 1988, Deputy Director of the General Mining Council. From 1990 to 1995, she worked for the French President’s office, in charge of international economy and foreign trade missions and Deputy Chief of Staff in 1991. At the same time she became Personal Representative to the French President, in charge of the G7/G8 Summits. In 1995, she became Managing Director and Partner of Lazard Freres (New York, Paris). In March 1997, she joined Alcatel Telecom as Senior Executive Vice President and was appointed Member of the Executive Committee in July 1998. From July 2001 to June 2011, after its creation, she was Chief Executive Officer of AREVA. From June 1999 to June 2011, she was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of COGEMA (now AREVA NC). Since 2011, she has served as Founder and CEO of A.L.P a French advisory and investments company. Since 2013, she has served as the Head of Innovation 2030 National Committee. Since 2014, she has been the Chairman of the Board of Sigfox, a French start-up that operates a cellular network dedicated exclusively to short messages. Since 2015, she has been the Chairman of the Board of BoostHEAT, which develops and manufactures a new generation of heat pump boilers.

Jacques Nasser Mr. Jacques Albert (Jac) Nasser serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. He is the Chairman of BHP Billiton. He has been a member of the Board of BHP Billiton from 2006. He also presently serves on the Boards of 21st Century Fox and the International Advisory Board of Allianz. Following a 33-year, global career with Ford Motor Company, Mr. Nasser served as a member of the Board of Directors, and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford from 1998 to 2001. In addition, he has also served on the Boards of Brambles Industries and News Corporation's British Sky Broadcasting and as a Partner of One Equity Partners, the private equity investment arm of JPMorgan Chase. Mr. Nasser has received a Doctorate of Technology honoris causa and graduated in Business from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Australia. In recognition of his work for industry, as an adviser to government, and for education in the area of technology, he was awarded an Order of Australia and a Centenary Medal. Mr. Nasser was also awarded the Order of the Cedar from Lebanon. In 2008 he received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for outstanding contributions to American Society.

Mustafa Olgac Mr. Mustafa Kemal Olgac serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding Inc. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi in Mechanical Engineering and completed two master degrees at St. Galler Business School Controlling Engineering and Edinburgh University Fire Engineering. He started his career in 1977 as a Fire Engineer at Koc Allianz Sigorta A.S. and he appointed as Chief of Fire Engineering in 1979, as Technical Manager in 1981, as Assistant General Manager in 1985. He worked as General Manager in Koc Allianz Hayat ve Emeklilik A.S. between 1991 and 2006, as CEO of Allianz Turkey between 2001 and 2006. He has been member of Board of Directors of Allianz Sigorta A.S. and Allianz Hayat ve Emeklilik A.S.; and Chairman of Magdeburger Insurance and Mondial Assistance Turkey since 2001. He is also Chairman of Board of Directors of Akasya Bakim ve Yasam Merkezi A.S., founded in 2014 to serve the senior citizens. He worked as member and chairman of Turkey Insurance Association, as chairman of Turkish Insurance Institute Foundation, as member of YASED International Investors Association, as member and chairman of EGM Pension Monitoring Center. He is a member of TUSIAD and 1907 Fenerbahce Association.