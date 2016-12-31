Kloeckner & Co SE (KCOGn.DE)

Name Description

Dieter Vogel Prof. Dr. Dieter H. Vogel is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Kloeckner & Co SE since May 31, 2006. He is Chairman of the Company’s Executive Committee and Member of the Audit Committee. He is Managing Partner of Lindsay Goldberg Vogel GmbH and holds additional mandates at several companies, including HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Ernst & Young AG and HDI-Gerling-Industrie Versicherung AG, among others. He also serves as Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Bertelsmann Stiftung, among others.

Gisbert Ruehl Mr. Gisbert Ruehl is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kloeckner & Co SE since November 1, 2009. He joined Roland Berger & Partner GmbH as Management Consultant in 1987 after studying Industrial Engineering at the Universitaet Hamburg. Thereafter, he was appointed Managing Director of Lion Gesellschaft fuer Systementwicklung mbH. After occupying management positions with Matuschka Capital GmbH and Coutinho, Caro & Co, Mr. Ruehl joined RUETGERS AG in 1993. He was appointed to the company’s Management Board and, among other duties, served as Chief Executive Officer of RUETGERS Automotive AG. In 1999, he moved to Babcock Borsig AG, where Mr. Ruehl was Management Board member. From 2002 until 2005, he was Partner in Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. Mr. Ruehl is also active on the Board of Comercial de Laminados, Debrunner Koenig Holding AG, Kloeckner Namasco Holding Corporation as well as RWE Power AG, among others.

Ulrich Grillo Mr. Ulrich Grillo is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kloeckner & Co SE since May 13, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at Kloeckner & Co SE since May 25, 2012. He currently serves as Chairman of the Management Board Grillo Werke AG. He is President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

Marcus Ketter Mr. Marcus A. Ketter is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of Kloeckner & Co SE since January 1, 2013. After holding several international management positions, he currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Schuler AG, a German mechanical engineering company. He is functionally responsible for the headquarter departments Corporate Accounting, Corporate Controlling, Corporate IT, Corporate Taxes, Corporate Treasury and Internal Audit.

Karsten Lork Mr. Karsten Lork is Member of the Management Board at Kloeckner & Co SE as of February 1, 2013. He represents the European operations on the Management Board. He is functionally responsible for the Europe segment. He holds a business degree and has 20 years of experience in the steel and metal industry. Following various management positions in the Krupp and subsequently the ThyssenKrupp Group, he was most recently Chief Sales Officer and member of the board of the Inoxum Group (previously the ThyssenKrupp Stainless Segment), owned by Outokumpu.

William Partalis Mr. William A. Partalis is Member of the Management Board at Kloeckner & Co SE since October 1, 2011. He represents the Americas segment on the Management Board. In addition, he is Chief Executive Officer of the US country organization. Following numerous executive positions in the operational field, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Namasco in 2002, in which position he has played an instrumental part in the integration of the Primary and Temtco acquisitions. Since the takeover of Macsteel, he is additionally responsible for the combined United States business.

Karl-Ulrich Koehler Prof. Dr. Karl-Ulrich Koehler is Member of the Supervisory Board of Kloeckner & Co SE since May 13, 2016. He started his career with Thyssen Stahl AG in 1980. In 1988 he switched to Hoesch AG (later: Krupp Hoesch Stahl AG), where he was appointed to the management board in 1996. In 1997, he was appointed as member of the management board of ThyssenKrupp Steel AG. In 2001 he was appointed as CEO of ThyssenKrupp Steel AG and as of 2005 at the same time member of the management board of ThyssenKrupp AG. In 2005, he was awarded an honorary professorship by Technical University Bergakademie Freiberg. From 2010 to the beginning of 2016, he was the Chairman of the management board of Tata Steel Europe limited (formerly: Corus Group PLC). Since July 1, 2016, He is the CEO of RITTAL International Stiftung & Co. KG and chairman of the management board of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG.

Tobias Kollmann Prof. Dr. Tobias Kollmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Kloeckner & Co SE since July 14, 2015. He has been involved with scientific issues relating to the internet, e-business and e-commerce since 1996. As co-founder of AutoScout24, he became one of the pioneers in the German internet start-up scene as well as in the electronic marketplace. He has served as professor for e-business and e-entrepreneurship at the University of Duisburg-Essen since 2001, where he has also held the chair for business administration and business information systems since April 2005.

Friedhelm Loh Dr. Friedhelm Loh is Member of the Supervisory Board of Kloeckner & Co SE since May 13, 2016. He successfully completed between 1963 and 1966 an apprenticeship as high voltage electrician and subsequently a business apprenticeship. He is entrepreneur and since 1974 shareholder and chairman of the management board of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG and since 1989 owner and chairman of Friedhelm Loh Stiftung & Co. KG, the holding company of the Friedhelm Loh Group. Between 2006 and 2014, Dr. Loh was president of the Zentralverband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronikindustrie (ZVEI) and vice president of the Federation of German Industries (Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie; BDI). Meanwhile, he is life time honorary president of ZVEI. He is a Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Messe AG.

Hans-Georg Vater Dr. Hans-Georg Vater is Member of the Supervisory Board at Kloeckner & Co SE since June 20, 2007. He is Member of the Company’s Executive Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is former Member of the Management Board of HOCHTIEF AG. He occupies the position of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MEDION AG. Moreover, Dr. Vater is active on the Board of Athens International Airport S.A., HAPIMAG AG, DEMATIC Holding S.a r.l. as well as OWA Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, among others.