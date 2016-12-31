Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX.TO)

Name Description

Paul Huet Mr. Paul Andre Huet is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Klondex Mines Ltd. Mr. Huet is an expert in narrow vein gold mining, Mr. Huet brings over 25 years of experience in high-grade mining with underground, gold mine development and operating experience. Mr. Huet served as General Manager at the Hollister mine for five years leading the team in building and permitting the operation. Mr. Huet was also Mine Manager at Newmont’s Midas Mine and served in several roles during his seven-year tenure. Mr. Huet came to Klondex from Premier Gold Mines Limited, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and oversaw that company’s gold projects, which include the Cove and Saddle projects in Nevada and the narrow high-grade Hardrock Mine along the Trans-Canada highway. Mr. Huet earned an Honours degree in Mining Engineering Technology from Haileybury School of Mines in Ontario and an Executive MBA from the Stanford University School of Business.

Barry Dahl Mr. Barry L. Dahl serves as Chief Financial Officer of Klondex Mines Ltd. Prior to Argonaut, Mr. Dahl Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation since November 2013; CFO of Argonaut Gold Inc. from 2010 to 2013; Corporate Controller, Andean Resources Inc.; Corporate Controller and CFO, Hettinger Welding LLC.

Michael Doolin Mr. Michael Doolin serves as Chief Operating Officer of the company. He is a 25-year veteran of the mining industry with substantial experience in the design and permitting of mining projects; extensive work in milling, metallurgy and assay operations. He also brings years of experience successfully managing small and large teams on multiple projects. Prior to joining Klondex in 2012, he served with Great Basin Gold as the Esmeralda Mill Manager where he was responsible for all on-site operations. Mr. Doolin's experience also includes tenures with McClelland Laboratories, Eagle Picher Minerals, GD Resources, Marigold Mining, Corona Gold, and Round Mountain Gold, all in Nevada gold country. He earned his Bachelors of Science degrees in Metallurgical Engineering and Chemistry from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology.

John Seaberg Mr. John Seaberg serves as Senior Vice President - Investor Relations of the Company. Mr. Seaberg has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. He joins Klondex from Newmont Mining Corporation where he was a key member of the executive team, most recently as Vice President Investor Relations where he managed the global investor relations strategy. John received his undergraduate degree from Colorado State University and his MBA from the University of Denver.

John Antwi Mr. John Antwi serves as Senior Vice President - Strategic Development of the company. He was Regional Director for Business Development for Newmont Mining Corporation in North America from November 2009 to June 2016.

Brian Morris Mr. Brian Morris serves as Senior Vice President - Exploration of Klondex Mines Ltd. Mr. Morris is Vice President Exploration and Geology Services of the Corporation since January 2015; President of American Mining and Tunneling from June 2013 to December 2014; Vice President Exploration for Premier Gold Mines Limited from November 2011 to May 2013; Vice President and General Manager for Rio Grande Silver Inc., a subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company, from July 2010 to November 2011; North American Exploration Manager, Great Basin Gold Inc. from June 2007 to July 2010.

Blair Schultz Mr. Blair Schultz serves as Executive Director of Klondex Mines Ltd. Mr. Schultz, who has 13 years of experience evaluating M&A transactions in the mining space, served as Chairman of the Company from 2012 to 2014. Most recently he was Vice President and Head of Special Situation Analytics, Portfolio Management & Trading at K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. His duties involved management of various investment silos including special situation analytics, merger arbitrage, commodity and currency hedging and investment execution. Blair has previously worked for Canada Life, TD Securities, Trimark and Perigee Investment Counsel in debt private placements, interest rate derivatives and equity research. He is also a part owner and director of RYR Sports Inc., a hockey equipment manufacturer based in Toronto, Canada. Mr. Schultz holds an Honours Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo with a Business Administration option from Wilfred Laurier University.

Richard Hall Mr. Richard J. Hall serves as Chairman of the Board of Klondex Mines Ltd. Mr. Hall is a seasoned mining executive, bringing over 40 years of building leading precious metals companies in the America's and Australia, to Klondex. In addition to consulting to the mining industry, he presently serves on the Board of Directors for IAMGOLD Corporation and Kaminak Gold Corporation. Previously, he was Chairman of Premier Gold Mines, while Mr. Huet was Chief Operating Officer at Premier. Mr. Hall served as CEO of Northgate Minerals Corp, and Metallica Resources Inc., Chairman of Grayd Resource Corp. and as Chairman of the Special Committee for Creston Moly Corp. From 1998 to 2008, as President and CEO of Metallica, he was involved in all aspects of the company's development, including the financing, construction and commissioning of the Cerro San Pedro gold and silver mine in Mexico. While at Metallica, the El Morro deposit was discovered in Chile and was brought through to a final feasibility study in conjunction with Metallica's operating partner on the project, Xstrata. Metallica was part of a $1.6 billion three-way merger with Peak Gold Ltd. into what is now New Gold Inc. Prior to his tenure at Metallica, Mr. Hall has held senior management positions with Dayton Mining Corp. and Pegasus Gold Corp. Mr. Hall holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in geology, and a Master of Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. He also completed an executive development program at the University of Minnesota. Mr. Hall is also a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and member of both the Audit and Investment Committees of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Rodney Cooper Mr. Rodney A. Cooper is Independent Director of Klondex Mines Ltd. Mr. Cooper has been involved in the mining industry for over 30 years, with broad experience in technical services, operations, project management, investment evaluation and finance. He is a mining engineer, having obtained the P.Eng. designation, and a past director of the Mining Association of Canada and the Alberta Chamber of Resources. Currently President and Chief Operating Officer of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, he previously served as Vice President and Senior Analyst at Dundee Securities, Chief Operating Officer at Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation and Vice President Technical Services at Kinross Gold Corporation. His experience in gold mining extends over twenty years, including extensive work in the western United States, including Nevada. Mr. Cooper's underground design, development and operations experience is directly applicable to the Company's projects. He graduated with Honours in Applied Science, Mining Engineering, from Queens University, in Kingston, Ontario and earned his MBA from the University of Toronto.

Mark Daniel Mr. Mark J. Daniel serves as Independent Director of the company. He Currently serves on the board of directors of the Klondex Mines Ltd. Mark Daniel is currently a director of AuRico Gold Inc. Mr. Daniel was formerly Vice President, Human Resources for Vale Canada (formerly Inco Limited). Prior to that, he worked with the Bank of Canada and a number of other federal agencies before joining the Conference Board of Canada. During Mr. Daniel's 15 year career with the Conference Board, he benchmarked leadership and management practices in some of the most successful companies in North America, Europe and Japan. Mr. Daniel holds a PhD in Economics.

James Haggarty Mr. James Haggarty serves as Independent Director of Klondex Mines Ltd. Mr. Haggarty is a Chartered Accountant and holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Windsor. He is the CEO of technology and e-commerce company (SHOP.CA) since 2014; Founder & President of J.E.L.L. Advisors, a consulting firm, since 2012; prior thereto, Executive Vice President at Rogers Communications Inc. 2005 to 2012. As a financial and operational executive with over 20 years of experience ranging from strategic planning to M&A transactions to managing diverse businesses day to- day, Mr. Haggarty is highly experienced and adept at managing complex financial structures, partnership agreement/regulations/business technologies and systems. He has held senior executive positions as EVP Operations, VP Financial Operations, and VP Corporate Development in public and private companies and has been dealing with Audit Committees throughout most of his career. Mr. Haggarty is also on the Advisory Board for the Odette School of Business, University of Windsor, and the Board of Directors of the Toronto Blue Jays Care Foundation.

William Matlack Mr. William Matlack serves as Independent Director of Klondex Mines Ltd. Mr. William Matlack has 20 years of experience in the mining industry, primarily with major gold mining companies, followed by 17 years in mining finance in the securities industry, including 4 years in metals & mining equity research, which included large-cap gold producers, with major brokerage firms. Mr. Matlack is an investment banker, private investor, and mineral explorer. He specializes in metals and mining investment banking with Scarsdale Equities LLC. His prior experience in metals and mining equities includes equity research positions with BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup Capital Markets. Mr. Matlack was involved in several world-class gold discoveries with Santa Fe Pacific Gold Corp. (now Newmont Mining Corporation) and Gold Fields Ltd. spanning a 20-year career in exploration. He also has significant industry experience in non-ferrous metals and uranium. He previously served as Interim CEO of the Company in 2012. He has a B.A. in Geology from Carleton College and a M.S. in Geology from the University of Minnesota.