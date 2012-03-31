KEC International Ltd (KECL.NS)

Name Description

Vimal Kejriwal Mr. Vimal Kejriwal has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of KEC International Ltd., effective April 01, 2015. He is an alumnus of the Kellogg School of Management, is a meritorious Chartered Accountant and also a member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has more than twenty five years of corporate experience across sectors such as Pharmaceuticals, Fertilisers, Oil & Gas. Prior to joining KEC in Sep 2002, as Chief Financial Officer, he was working in a Global Investment Bank. In 2006, he was elevated to the post of Executive Director, International Transmission Business. Presently, he holds the post of President, Transmission business which includes Supply Chain, Domestic and International Transmission business.

Rajeev Aggarwal Mr. Rajeev Aggarwal is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant with rich experience in varied areas of finance. In his career spanning 25 years, he has worked on financial planning, fund raising including public Issues, and financial management functions specifically in the Infrastructure and Core sectors with organizations like Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure, Jindal Steel & Power, Gujarat Flurochemicals, Cosmo Films and IFCI. Prior to joining KEC, he was the CFO of Essar's Power Business Group.

Rakesh Amol Mr. Rakesh Amol is President - Infrastructure & Cables of the Company. Mr. Amol has nearly 3 decades of Global experience in managing organizations of manufacturing & EPC business, across a range of sectors like Power, Oil & Gas , Iron & Steel and other industries. He is a B.E. (Mechanical) from BITS Mesra with an MBA in Finance from FMS -Delhi University. Mr. Amol currently serves as the Chairman of the Cables Division of IEEMA.

Gustavo Cedeno Mr. Gustavo Cedeno is Chief Executive Officer - SAE Towers of the Company. Mr. Gus has spent his career in various leadership positions within the Energy, Power Generation and Oil & Gas industries, including President & CEO for CAT ISO - Joint Venture between EATON Plc and CATERPILLAR Inc.; engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of Paralleling Switchgear Solutions for both stand-by and prime power applications, Regional Vice-President North America for EATON Plc's Electrical Sector , Latin America Managing Director for Powerware Inc., an Invensys Company, manufacturing Uninterruptable and Telecom Power Systems, General Sales Manager - Wood Group Power, developing Turbomachinery based solutions for the Power Generation and O&G segments, Commercial Director, VP of Technical Services, Business Development Manager, Project Manager and Senior Systems Engineer for VT Group Plc, EPC-Power Generation and Automation solutions provider in the Turbomachinery segment, Engineering and Maintenance Supervisor Compression Plants and T&D for Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA); State owned O&G company. He earned an Executive MBA in International Business from the University of Houston in Texas, and a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with a specialization in Power Systems from the Polytechnic Institute of the Armed Forces in Venezuela. Gus has published several papers for the power industry on the topics of Industrial automation and Turbomachinery controls.

Rakesh Gaur Mr. Rakesh Gaur is Chief Executive - Railways of the Company. He has more than three decades of global experience in handling infrastructure and power Transmission & Distribution projects. He is a B. E. (Electrical) from M.S. University, Vadodara with an MBA in International Business.

Neeraj Nanda Mr. Neeraj Nanda is President South Asia - Transmission & Distribution and Solar of the Company. He has around 32 years of Global experience in Marketing, Sales, Projects and P&L Management across the Power Sector. He is a B.E. (Mechanical) from Devi Ahilya University, Indore with a Post-Graduation in Import/Export Management from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

Randeep Narang Mr. Randeep Narang is President - International (Transmission & Distribution) of KEC International Ltd. He has over 25 years of experience in the Tyre and Telecommunications sector. He has worked in top managerial positions across various companies. He was the Managing Director and CEO of Ceat, Kelani, Sri Lanka. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President in Reliance Communication. He is a commerce graduate and an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

Anand Kulkarni Mr. Anand Kulkarni is Executive Director - Business Operations of the Company. He has more than 29 years of rich corporate experience across companies in the manufacturing sector. He is a Meritorious Mechanical Engineer from Karnataka University and an alumnus of IR-Yale University from where he did Advanced Leadership Management.

Vasudevan Narasimha Mr. Vasudevan Narasimha is Executive Director - Human Resource of the Company. He is a post graduate in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from Tata Institute of Social Sciences. He has over 28 years of experience in the manufacturing across Asia Pacific and in Banking across Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

Sharad Kulkarni Mr. Sharad M. Kulkarni is Non-Executive Independent Director of KEC International Ltd. He has experience in engineering, chemical and IT industries. He holds directorships in various companies.

Shobha Thakur Mr. Shobha Singh Thakur is Non-Executive Independent Director of KEC International Ltd. He holds a Master in Commerce and CAIIB. He has experience in the field of foreign exchange, finance, banking, infrastructure and capital markets. He was Controller of Foreign Exchange in Reserve Bank of India, Senior Advisor, UNDP and Chairman of HDFC Bank Ltd.