KEI Industries Ltd (KEIN.NS)
KEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
317.65INR
11:16am BST
317.65INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.65 (-1.44%)
Rs-4.65 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
Rs322.30
Rs322.30
Open
Rs324.00
Rs324.00
Day's High
Rs324.00
Rs324.00
Day's Low
Rs317.00
Rs317.00
Volume
131,505
131,505
Avg. Vol
505,790
505,790
52-wk High
Rs371.90
Rs371.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.10
Rs106.10
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Gupta
|51
|Non Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. Kakkar
|President
|
Rajeev Gupta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance, Non-Independent Director
|
Lalit Sharma
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Manoj Kakkar
|2009
|Senior Vice President - Marketing
|
Kishore Kunal
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
K. Sharma
|2009
|Vice President - Operation
|
Pawan Aggarwal
|2012
|Vice President - Corporate
|
Manish Mantri
|2012
|Vice President - EPC/EHV
|
N. Bajaj
|2012
|Sr. General Manager - Marketing Wires & Flexibles
|
Dilip Barnwal
|2008
|General Manager - Works, Silvassa
|
Ajit Durve
|2008
|General Manager - International Business
|
M. Gananath
|2012
|General Manager - Sales & Marketing
|
Chirag Garg
|2012
|Sr. General Manager - EPC
|
Munishvar Gaur
|2009
|General Manager (Head - North Marketing Cables)
|
Adarsh Jain
|2012
|General Manager - Finance
|
Umesh Kank
|2012
|General Manager - Marketing
|
Anand Kishore
|2012
|General Manager - HR
|
Alok Maity
|2009
|Sr. General Manager - Works
|
Deepak Manchanda
|General Manager - Business Development
|
Ajay Mehra
|2012
|General Manager - Works, Bhiwadi
|
Keshav Mitra
|2012
|General Manager - Sales & Marketing
|
Alok Saha
|2012
|General Manager - Marketing
|
Mukesh Sethi
|2012
|General Manager - Marketing EHV
|
Naval Yadav
|2012
|General Manager - Technical
|
Gaurav Sahi
|2012
|Head - Corporate Communication
|
Arvind Shrowty
|Corporate Advisor
|
Archana Gupta
|2005
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Vikram Bhartia
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Pawan Bholusaria
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Vijay Bhushan
|54
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
K. Somani
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Anil Gupta
|Shri. Anil Gupta is Non Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of KEI Industries Limited. He has been on the Board of Directors of KEI Industries Limited since formation of the Company. He is M.Com and has about 31 years of experience in managing the KEI group of companies, as a partner of erstwhile Krishna Electrical Industries thereafter as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MIS KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED which has executed implementation of SS Wire manufacturing project at Bhiwadi, setting up of new / expansion project of HT / LT Cable at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan & Silvassa. Besides, he has set up 100% Export Oriented Undertaking (EOU) at Chopanki, Near Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). Under his guidance, the Company is executing two expansion projects adjacent to its existing plant at Bhiwadi, one for up-gradation of HT cable capacity from 33kV up to 132kV and another additional LT capacity expansion by 7000 kms. He looks after the policies of marketing, production, quality control and product development. As CMD of the Company he is responsible for motivating the team of professionals to implement management policies.
|
S. Kakkar
|Mr. S. L. Kakkar is the President of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Rajeev Gupta
|Mr. Rajeev Gupta is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance, Non-Independent Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a member of Finance Committee
|
Lalit Sharma
|Mr. Lalit Sharma is the Chief Operating Officer of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Manoj Kakkar
|Mr. Manoj Kakkar is the Senior Vice President - Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Kishore Kunal
|Mr. Kishore Kunal is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of KEI Industries Limited.
|
K. Sharma
|Mr. K. C. Sharma is the Vice President - Operation of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Pawan Aggarwal
|Mr. Pawan K. Aggarwal is the Vice President - Corporate of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Manish Mantri
|Mr. Manish Mantri is the Vice President - EPC/EHV of KEI Industries Limited.
|
N. Bajaj
|Mr. N. K. Bajaj is the Sr. General Manager - Marketing Wires & Flexibles of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Dilip Barnwal
|Mr. Dilip Barnwal is the General Manager - Works, Silvassa of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Ajit Durve
|Mr. Ajit Dinesh Durve is the General Manager - International Business of KEI Industries Limited.
|
M. Gananath
|Mr. M. V. Gananath is the General Manager - Sales & Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Chirag Garg
|Mr. Chirag Garg is the Sr. General Manager - EPC of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Munishvar Gaur
|Mr. Munishvar Gaur is the General Manager (Head - North Marketing Cables) of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Adarsh Jain
|Mr. Adarsh Jain is the General Manager - Finance of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Umesh Kank
|Mr. Umesh B. Kank is the General Manager - Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Anand Kishore
|Mr. Anand Kishore is the General Manager - HR of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Alok Maity
|Mr. Alok K. Maity is the Sr. General Manager - Works of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Deepak Manchanda
|Mr. Deepak Manchanda is the General Manager - Business Development of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Ajay Mehra
|Mr. Ajay Mehra is the General Manager - Works, Bhiwadi of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Keshav Mitra
|Mr. Keshav K. Mitra is the General Manager - Sales & Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Alok Saha
|Mr. Alok Saha is the General Manager - Marketing of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Mukesh Sethi
|Mr. Mukesh Sethi is the General Manager - Marketing EHV of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Naval Yadav
|Mr. Naval Singh Yadav is the General Manager - Technical of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Gaurav Sahi
|Mr. Gaurav Sahi is the Head - Corporate Communication of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Arvind Shrowty
|Mr. Arvind Shrowty is the Corporate Advisor of KEI Industries Limited.
|
Archana Gupta
|Smt. Archana Gupta is Non Independent Non Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. She holds Bachelors of Arts (hons) degree. Mrs. Gupta is a graduate and has been associated with the group for a long period. She is looking after day to day business affairs of the company’s Stainless Steel Wire segment at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) and under her guidance SS Wire segment has recorded continuous growth in terms of sales and profitability.
|
Vikram Bhartia
|Mr. Vikram Bhartia is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a Businessman. He is a member of Audit Committee, Shareholders Grievance Committee, Chairman of Remuneration & Compensation Committee. He holds B. Tech. From IIT Kharagpur. He has 42 Years of industrial experience. He was a member of the Confederation of Indian Industries.
|
Pawan Bholusaria
|Mr. Pawan Bholusaria is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Share Allotment Committee and member of Remuneration & Compensation Committee. He is the Chartered Accountant.
|
Vijay Bhushan
|Mr. Vijay Bhushan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a Chairman of Shareholders Grievance Committee, member of Remuneration & Compensation Committee, Share Allotment Committee. He holds MBA from Delhi University. He has served as the Chairman of Federation of Indian Stock Exchanges representing 20 Stock Exchanges of the Country from 2002 to 2004. He was nominated as Member of SEBI’s Secondary Market Advisor Committee in 2002 and SEBI’s Apex Committee for Securities Market Awareness Campaign in 2002 and also nominated as Member of SEBI’s Committee on Participation of Securities Brokers in Commodity Forward Markets. He was elected as the President of the Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd. for 2001-2002. He was Member of the Committee on Settlement of Issues and Dispute Resolution Committee of National Stock Exchange from 1998-2001. He was also elected as the Director to the Board of the Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd. from 1996-98, and was actively involved in introducing the Trade Guaranteed Fund and Modified Badla Mechanism in Delhi Stock Exchange. He was involved in Merchant Banking Activities from 1994-96 and also actively associated with The Primary and Secondary Market of Stock Exchange since 1981. His other directorships includes Bharat Bhushan Equity Traders Ltd., Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd., Bharat Bhushan Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Nidhi Ltd., Paramount Communication Ltd., Bharat Bhushan Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Association of National Exchanges Members of India.
|
K. Somani
|Mr. K. G. Somani is an Independent Non-Executive Director of KEI Industries Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant. He is a member of Audit Committee.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Anil Gupta
|19,138,000
|
S. Kakkar
|--
|
Rajeev Gupta
|4,201,000
|
Lalit Sharma
|--
|
Manoj Kakkar
|--
|
Kishore Kunal
|--
|
K. Sharma
|--
|
Pawan Aggarwal
|--
|
Manish Mantri
|--
|
N. Bajaj
|--
|
Dilip Barnwal
|--
|
Ajit Durve
|--
|
M. Gananath
|--
|
Chirag Garg
|--
|
Munishvar Gaur
|--
|
Adarsh Jain
|--
|
Umesh Kank
|--
|
Anand Kishore
|--
|
Alok Maity
|--
|
Deepak Manchanda
|--
|
Ajay Mehra
|--
|
Keshav Mitra
|--
|
Alok Saha
|--
|
Mukesh Sethi
|--
|
Naval Yadav
|--
|
Gaurav Sahi
|--
|
Arvind Shrowty
|--
|
Archana Gupta
|--
|
Vikram Bhartia
|--
|
Pawan Bholusaria
|--
|
Vijay Bhushan
|--
|
K. Somani
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Anil Gupta
|0
|0
|
S. Kakkar
|0
|0
|
Rajeev Gupta
|0
|0
|
Lalit Sharma
|0
|0
|
Manoj Kakkar
|0
|0
|
Kishore Kunal
|0
|0
|
K. Sharma
|0
|0
|
Pawan Aggarwal
|0
|0
|
Manish Mantri
|0
|0
|
N. Bajaj
|0
|0
|
Dilip Barnwal
|0
|0
|
Ajit Durve
|0
|0
|
M. Gananath
|0
|0
|
Chirag Garg
|0
|0
|
Munishvar Gaur
|0
|0
|
Adarsh Jain
|0
|0
|
Umesh Kank
|0
|0
|
Anand Kishore
|0
|0
|
Alok Maity
|0
|0
|
Deepak Manchanda
|0
|0
|
Ajay Mehra
|0
|0
|
Keshav Mitra
|0
|0
|
Alok Saha
|0
|0
|
Mukesh Sethi
|0
|0
|
Naval Yadav
|0
|0
|
Gaurav Sahi
|0
|0
|
Arvind Shrowty
|0
|0
|
Archana Gupta
|0
|0
|
Vikram Bhartia
|0
|0
|
Pawan Bholusaria
|0
|0
|
Vijay Bhushan
|0
|0
|
K. Somani
|0
|0