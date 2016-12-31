Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL.TO)

Name Description

William Guinan Mr. William C. Guinan is Chairman of the Board, Corporate Secretary of the Company. Prior to which he was the Corporate Secretary, Director of Kelt Exploration Ltd. Mr. Guinan is a Partner with Borden Ladner Gervais LLP.

David Wilson Mr. David John Wilson is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Prior thereto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celtic from September 2002 to February 2013.

Sadiq Lalani Mr. Sadiq H. Lalani is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Kelt Exploration Ltd. Prior thereto, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Celtic from October 2002 to February 2013.

Ashley Hohm Ms. Ashley Dawn Hohm is Vice President - Finance of the Company. Prior thereto, Controller of Kelt from February 2013 to March 2016. Prior thereto Manager, Financial Reporting of Celtic from June 2011 to February 2013.

Douglas MacArthur Mr. Douglas O. MacArthur is Vice President - Operations of the Company. Prior thereto, Operations Manager with Celtic from January 2007 to February 2013.

Douglas Errico Mr. Douglas J. Errico is Vice President - Land of the Company. Prior thereto, Landman and then Senior Landman with Celtic from September 2005 to February 2013.

Alan Franks Mr. Alan G. Franks is Vice President - Production of the Company. Prior thereto, Vice President, Operations of Celtic from December 2002 to February 2013.

Bruce Gigg Mr. Bruce D. Gigg is Vice President - Engineering of the Company. Prior thereto, President of Giggajoule Energy Inc. from October 2014 to March 2016. Prior thereto Team Lead at NuVista Energy Ltd. from April 2005 to October 2014.

Patrick Miles Mr. Patrick W.G. Miles is Vice President - Exploration of the Company. Prior thereto, Geology Consultant with Celtic from November 2009 to February 2013. Prior thereto, Vice President, Exploration of NuVista Energy Ltd., a public oil and gas company.

Robert Dales Mr. Robert J. Dales is an Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Dales is President, Valhalla Ventures Inc., a private investment corporation from January 1999 to the present. President of Drako Capital Corp., a corporation engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, from January 2010 to August 2012.

Eldon McIntyre Mr. Eldon A. McIntyre is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. McIntyre is the President of Jarrod Oils Ltd., a private Saskatchewan corporation engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, from 1980 to the present.