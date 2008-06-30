Kernel Holding SA (KER.WA)

Name Description

Andrey Verevskiy Mr. Andrey Verevskiy has been Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kernel Holding S.A. since September 21, 2007. He is Founder of the Company (1995). He is also Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He was Member of the Ukrainian Parliament between 2002 and 2007. Mr. Verevskiy graduated from the Ukrainian Agrarian University (Lugansk National Agrarian University) with a degree in Agronomy in 2004.

Anastasia Usachova Ms. Anastasia Usachova has served as Member of the Board of Directors and Chief Financial Officer at Kernel Holding S.A. since September 21, 2007. Previously, she was Member of the Board of Directors at the Company. During her professional career, Ms. Usachova has served as Deputy Director of Kernel Capital SA. She joined the Company in 2003. Prior to this, she was Chief Financial Officer of United Grain Group. In 2003, she also worked for Ramburs. Ms. Usachova graduated in Physics and Mathematics from Poltava Pedagogical Institute (Poltava National Technical Yuri Kondratyuk University) in 1993 and in Specialist of Foreign Economic Activity Management from Higher Business School at Kiev National University of Economics (Kiev University) in 1994. She also holds Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and Certified Financial Manager (CFM) certifications.

Konstantin Litvinskiy Mr. Konstantin Litvinskiy serves as Member of the Board of Directors and Chief Operating Officer of Kernel Holding S.A. He was Director of Trade Department at the Company. He joined the Company in 2005. His responsibilities include export of grain crops, export of sunflower oil, raw material procurement, purchase of grains and logistics. Prior to joining the Company, he held various positions at Ramburs, United Grain Group, including the position of Head of the Foreign Trade Department. From 1994 to 1998, he served for Transoil as Head of the Department. Mr. Litvinskyi obtained an Engineering degree in Naval Logistics from the Odessa National Maritime Academy. He also graduated from Sea Management Program at the College of Central London.

Natalia Khvostova Ms. Natalia Khvostova has been Chief Human Resource Officer of Kernel Holding S.A. since 2011. She was Director of Human Resources of the Company from March 2004 to September 2005, and she subsequently served as Director of Human Resources Management, Organizational Development and Public Relations Department until 2011. She joined the Company in 2001 as Administrative Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Between 1997 and 2001, she held the post of Administrative Advisor at Ukrinterprodukt. Ms. Khvostova graduated from the Philology Department at the Donetsk State University in Languages in 1997. In 2005, she completed Professional Development Program on Human Resources Management. The same year she received her International Auditor's Certificate of Quality Management System. In 2008, she completed the United Kingdom Open University Professional Development Program on Corporate Management.

Andrei Peshyi Mr. Andrei Peshyi has been Head of IT Department at Kernel Holding S.A. since 2015. Mr. Peshyi is responsible for the development of information systems and IT infrastructure at the Company. Previously worked for Kyivstar. In 2010, he received a second higher education degree from the International Institute of Business (Kyiv) in finance. In 2008, he received an MBA from the International Institute of Business and completed an international MBA program from a Canadian university (New Brunswick). In 1998, he graduated from the Kyiv International University of Civil Aviation.

Viktoria Lukyanenko Ms. Viktoria Lukyanenko serves as Member of the Board of Directors and Chief Legal Officer of Kernel Holding S.A. She has been with the Company since 2002. Prior to that, she served for Rudis. Prior to joining the Company, she held senior legal positions with various companies in Ukraine. In 1998 and 1999, she also served as a leading specialist at the legal department for licensing and registration of the License Chamber of Ukraine. Ms. Lukyanenko graduated from the Law Department of National Taras Shevchenko University of Kiev in 1998. She became a licensed attorney in 2003.

Yuriy Kovalchuk Mr. Yuriy Kovalchuk serves as Member of the Board of Directors, Investor Relations Director and Corporate Investment Director at Kernel Holding S.A. He has served at the Company since November 4, 2011. Prior to this, he worked in Department of Corporate Finance of ING Bank NV, in London and Kiev in the area of Agriculture and Food Processing. Between 2001 and 2006, he served for Ernst & Young in Department of Audit and Business Support and in Deloitte in transaction Support Department. He has 10 years experience in professional consulting. He was a Member of Team, preparing the Company for Initial Public Offering on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Mr. Yuriy Kovalchuk holds a Masters degree in Economics and Management. He obtained a diploma in Economics and Management from Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics. He is also a Member of ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

Lesya Litvinskaya Ms. Lesya Litvinskaya has been Director of Logistics of Kernel Holding S.A. since 2013. Prior to this, she held the function of Director of Transshipment Department of the Company from 2011. She was Director of Department for Work with Seaport Terminal at Kernel Holding SA until 2011. Before joining the Company in 2008, she worked for Serna. Ms. Litvinskaya graduated in 1997 from the Kiev International University of Civil Aviation, majoring in Management of Enterprise External Economic Activities.

Ievgen Osypov Mr. Ievgen Osypov has served as General Manager of Farming Division at Kernel Holding S.A. since May 17, 2013. He has 15 years of managerial and operational experience in the farming business. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Milk Company.

Yuriy Pugach Mr. Yuriy Pugach serves as Director of Processing Department of Kernel Holding S.A. He is responsible for the management of the Company's oilseed crushing plants and sugar plants. He joined Kernel in 2009. He previously worked for Cargill. Mr. Pugach graduated from the Donetsk National Technical University in 1995 with a degree in ferrous metallurgy

Oleg Tkachenko Mr. Oleg Tkachenko serves as Director of Security at Kernel Holding S.A. Prior to that he was Director of Infrastructure and Capital Investments at the Company and was responsible for managing and controlling the administrative functions of the Company. He joined the Company in 2000. Prior to this, he served at Transinline. Mr. Tkachenko graduated in 1995 from the Radio Engineering faculty at National Technical University of Ukraine - Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (NTUU KPI).

Andrzej Danilczuk Mr. Andrzej Danilczuk has been Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board of Directors at Kernel Holding S.A. since October 12, 2007. He is also Member of the Audit Committee, as well as of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. In 2007, he joined Risoil S.A. Geneva as General Manager in charge of trading grains and oilseeds of Ukrainian, Bulgarian and Russian origin. Prior to this, he worked as Senior Trader for Risoil Grain S.A. In addition, he was General Director in Nastyusha Paris S.A. From 1994 to 2005, he served as Vice President of Luis Dreyfus Negoce S.A. Between 1987 and 1991, he served in the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mr. Danilczuk graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Ton Schurink Mr. Ton Schurink has been Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board of Directors at Kernel Holding S.A. since October 12, 2007. He is also Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He was Manager for the Foreign Exchange Division, Co-Head of the Commodity Marketing Division and Head of the Ocean Transportation Division in Cargill. From 1994 to 2000, he served as Vice President for Financial Market Group of Cargill TSF Europe, Inc., and Vice President and Treasurer of Cargill International S.A. Mr. Schurink graduated from the Nyenrode Business School (Nyenrode Business Universiteit) and from INSEAD with an MBA degree.