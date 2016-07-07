Kier Group PLC (KIE.L)

Name Description

Philip Cox Mr. Philip G. Cox has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, with effect from 1 September 2017. He will serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate of the Company, effective July 1, 2017. Philip Cox CBE, who is the Chairman of Drax Group plc, the FTSE 250 energy group, and Global Power Generation ("GPG"), a joint venture between Gas Natural Fenosa and the Kuwait Investment Authority. Mr. Cox will retire as the Chairman of GPG by 10 September 2017. Since 2001, Mr. Cox has undertaken a number of non-executive roles, including as the Senior Independent Director of Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc and as a member of the boards of Talen Energy Corporation, Meggitt plc and Wincanton plc. During his executive career, Mr. Cox was the Chief Executive Officer of International Power plc (from 2003 to 2013), where he was previously the Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this, he held a senior operational position at Invensys plc and a number of senior finance positions at Siebe plc, having qualified as a chartered accountant with a predecessor firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Haydn Mursell Mr. Haydn Jonathan Mursell is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Kier Group PLC. He is a chartered accountant, having trained and qualified at KPMG. He has significant sector experience through previous senior finance roles at Balfour Beatty and Bovis Lend Lease. He has Operational leadership experience gained through previous responsibility for the Property division, Detailed knowledge of the Group gained through previous role as finance director, in particular. He has strong track record in mergers and acquisitions, both at Kier and in previous organisations.

Beverley Dew Mr. Beverley E. J. Dew is the Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is a chartered accountant, having trained and qualified at Coopers & Lybrand. He has Twenty years’ experience in the construction industry, with previous senior finance roles at Balfour Beatty, Lendlease, Redrow and Invensys Rail. He has significant experience in finance and capital structures. He has strong track record in cost control, cash flow management and pension scheme risk management, Recent experience of ERP and other management information systems implementation programmes.

Hugh Raven Mr. Hugh E. E. Raven is General Counsel, Group Company Secretary of Kier Group Plc. He is a solicitor, having qualified with Linklaters LLP, and a former partner of Eversheds LLP, Significant experience of a wide variety of legal and regulatory issues, having advised a number of public and private companies, Particular expertise in large corporate transactions, including capital raisings (debt and equity) and mergers and acquisitions, Expertise in corporate governance matters and best practice.

Nigel Brook Mr. Nigel P. Brook is an Executive Director - Construction and Infrastructure Services, Director of the Company. He is a chartered quantity surveyor and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He has over 35 years’ experience in the construction sector, having previously held roles at AMEC, Ballast and Miller Construction. He has significant experience in management and delivery of large and complex projects throughout the UK. He has strong track record of customer service and operational performance improvement. He has strong track record on health and safety matters.

Nigel Turner Mr. Nigel A. Turner is an Executive Director - Developments and Property Services, Director of the Company. He is a chartered surveyor and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He has detailed knowledge of the property developments sector, in particular. He has significant commercial and transactional experience, having negotiated a large number of investments and other projects in his career. He has detailed knowledge of the Group’s business units through their interaction with the Property division. He has been experienced in dealing with lenders, joint venture partners and other key stakeholders.

Claudio Veritiero Mr. Claudio Veritiero is Group Strategy and Corporate Development Director, Director of the Company. His significant experience of a wide variety of corporate transactions during early part of career in investment banking at Rothschild. Previous listed company board experience as an executive director of Speedy Hire. He has operational leadership experience within Kier through previous role as managing director of the Services division. He has strong record in mergers and acquisitions, both at Kier and in previous roles.

Constance Baroudel Ms. Constance Frederique Baroudel is Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 1 July 2016. She has significant experience of accounting and financial matters through a number of senior management roles. She has in-depth knowledge of operational performance and delivery matters. Her recent experience of developing corporate strategy through her current role at First Group plc (see below). Her previous experience as Chair of the Remuneration Committee at Synergy Health PLC.

Justin Atkinson Mr. Justin R. Atkinson is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 16 March 2016. He is a chartered accountant, having trained and qualified at Deloitte Haskins & Sells (now part of PwC). He formerly served as Chief Executive of Keller from 2004 to 2015. He has significant operational and financial experience, having also been Keller’s Group Finance Director and Chief Operating Officer. He has in-depth knowledge of the construction sector, both in the UK and internationally.

Kirsty Bashforth Ms. Kirsty Bashforth has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Kirsty's significant experience in organisational effectiveness, principally through her previous role as Group Head of Organisational Effectiveness at BP. She is Founder and CEO of Quayfive, which advises on organisational culture. She has in-depth global, commercial, safety and risk management and operational experience. She has strong track record of driving group-wide development and change programmes. She has a wide range of experience in a variety of human capital areas, including engagement, diversity and ethical working practices.

Adam Walker Mr. Adam C. Walker is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 1 January 2016. Adam Walker is a chartered accountant, having trained and qualified at Touche Ross (now part of Deloitte). He has a wealth of experience in financial matters, having been a finance director at three listed companies. He has operational experience through his role as Chief Executive of GKN Land Systems. He has detailed knowledge of systems of risk management and internal control, obtained through previous and current executive roles.