Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (KIMBERA.MX)

Name Description

Claudio Gonzalez Laporte Mr. Claudio X. Gonzalez Laporte serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since 2004. He was elected to the Board on December 13, 1961. He also served as the Company's Chief Executive Officer from 2004 till April 1, 2007. Moreover, he has served as Board Member of General Electric Company, Investment Company of America, Fondo Mexico, Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Alfa SAB de CV, Grupo Televisa SAB and Grupo Mexico SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and graduated from Stanford University.

Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo Mr. Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. He has been with the Company for over 19 years. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of America Movil SAB de CV, Acciones y Valores Banamex SA de CV Casa de Bolsa and The Brookings Institution. He is Member of Advisory Board of GE International Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law.

Valentin Diez Morodo Mr. Valentin Diez Morodo serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Independent Director of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board since April 21, 1983. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV, Grupo Kuo SAB de CV, Alfa SAB de CV, Grupo Dine SAB de CV, Mexichem SAB de CV, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Bodegas Vega Sicilia SA, Acciones y Valores Mexico SA de CV, Zara Mexico SA de CV and Instituto de Empresa, Madrid. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and a degree in Marketing and Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

Thomas Falk Mr. Thomas J. Falk serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since December 31, 2010. He was elected to the Company's Board on February 28, 1992. From 2004 till 2005 he acted as Vice Chairman of the Company and served as Board Member, from February 28, 1992 to 2004 and from 2005 until December 31, 2010. Moreover, he serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in the United States. He is Public Accountant. He holds a Bachelors in Accounting from University of Wisconsin in 1980 and a Master of Science in Management from Stanford University in 1980.

Xavier Cortes Lascurain Mr. Xavier Cortes Lascurain serves as Chief Financial Officer of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since 2012. He has been with the Company for over 20 years. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Stanford University.

Bernardo Aragon Paasch Mr. Bernardo Aragon Paasch serves as Chief Operating Officer of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He has been with the Company for over 32 years. Previously he occupied the posts of Director of logistics and service the customer from 2006 to 2009 and Deputy Director of logistics and service from 2000 to 2006. Other posts that he occupy in the company were major projects Manager & amp operations controller, considering his two terms. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Anahuac.

Carlos Conss Curiel Mr. Carlos Conss Curiel serves as Deputy Director of Information Services of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. He has been with the Company for over 36 years. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Universidad de las Americas and a Masters in Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Alejandro Arguelles de la Torre Mr. Alejandro Arguelles de la Torre serves as General Counsel of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He joined the company in 1997. Other positions held include Advisor to legal disputes Legal Manager and worked at KCM for 19 years. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Anahuac.

Fernando Alberto Vergara Rosales Mr. Fernando Alberto Vergara Rosales serves as Corporate Controller of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since 2012. He has worked at the company for 32 years. He is a certified Public Accountant Public Accountant from Higher School of Commerce and he holds a degree in Administration from National Polytechnic Institute.

Azul Arguelles Rojas Ms. Azul Arguelles Rojas Serves as Manager of Finances,Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Prior to joining the Company, she worked for 5 years at Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. of C.V. as Head of Investor Relations and a year earlier coordinated the Financial and Strategic Planning area at Wal-Mart Bank, also Collaborated as part of the Banco Facil startup team for 3 years. She holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Fernando Gonzalez Velasco Mr. Fernando Gonzalez Velasco serves as Director of Consumer Products Sales of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. He has been with the Company for over 33 years. He joined the Company in 1984 and has held the position of Director of Sales of Consumer Products since 2004. Previous positions included Deputy Director of Sales of Consumer Products, National Manager of Consumer Product Sales, Manager of Promotions and Key Accounts , Group Manager Marketing Children Products and Brand Manager in home Products. He Holds a Electromechanical Engineering Industrial specialty from Salle University.

Alejandro Lascurain Curbelo Mr. Alejandro Lascurain Curbelo serves as Director of Human Resources of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been with the Company for over 26 years. He holds a degree from the Anahuac University and a Masters degree in Administration from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de Mexico.

Regina Celorio Calvo Ms. Regina Celorio Calvo serves as Manager of Digital marketing, e-Commerce and internal communication of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Javier Pizzuto del Moral Mr. Javier Pizzuto del Moral served as Deputy Director of Marketing Personal Care, Feminine Care and New Products of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since 2008. He has been with the Company for over nine years. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering form Universidad Iberoamericana.

Roberto Garcia Palacios Mr. Roberto Garcia Palacios serves as Corporate Director of Product Innovation,Technology Developement and Quality of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He joined the company in 1978 and from 2013 is appointed Director of sustainability, regulatory systems and patent. Other positions he has had include Director of innovation, technical development and quality, technical Deputy Director, Director of technical development, Manager of technical development and training engineer and has worked for 24 years at KCM. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Jesus Gonzalez Laporte Mr. Jesus A. Gonzalez Laporte serves as Director of Strategic Operations Planning of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since 1985. He joined KCM in 1961 and Other positions in the company include General Manager of regional operations and Manager of Planta Orizaba. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University,

Jorge Alberto Morales Rojas Mr. Jorge Alberto Morales Rojas serves as Director of Business and Commercial Strategy of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since 2010. Before that, he acted as Marketing Director of Family Care Products of the Company. He has been with the Company for 31 years.Other positions he held include Director of Home Product Marketing, Professional and Healthcare, Deputy Director of Home Product Marketing, Assistant Director of Professional and Manager of Marketing, Planning and Analysis of Institutional Products. He is a Chemical Engineer from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Jose Maria Robles Miaja Mr. Jose Maria Robles Miaja serves as Export Manager of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since 2008. He has been with the Company for over 29 years. Other positions in his previous tenure at KCM included Manager of Corporate purchasing, purchasing manager of importing, strategic planning and information systems and new systems development manager. He holds a degree in Computer Science and Diploma in Senior Management from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Maria Henry Ms. Maria Henry serves as Director of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 25, 2016.

Michael Hsu Mr. Michael D. Hsu serves as Director of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 27, 2014. He also serves as Group President of Kimberly-Clark North America, based in Irving, Texas, United States of America.

Elane Stock Ms. Elane B. Stock serves as Director of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 27, 2015. She also serves as Group President Kimberly-Clark Corporation Professional Product.

Jorge Eduardo Ballesteros Franco Mr. Jorge Eduardo Ballesteros Franco serves as Independent Director of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since February 28, 1997. Moreover, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corporacion GMD SA de CV and as Board’s Member of Grupo Mexicano de Desarrollo SAB, GMD Resorts and Desarrollos Hidraulicos de Cancun SA de CV, FICSAC and Fondo Chiapas. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Master of Science degree from the Stanford University.

Emilio Carrillo Gamboa Mr. Emilio Carrillo Gamboa serves as Independent Director of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since February 26, 1981. He is also Chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee and Corporate Practice Committee. In 1998, he was elected as Ambassador of Mexico in Canada. He has also served as Founder of Bufete Carrillo Gamboa SC and Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Modelo SAB de CV, Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB, Grupo Posadas SAB de CV, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Grupo Profuturo SAB de CV, Southern Copper Corporation and The Mexico Fund Inc. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in 1959.

Antonio Cosio Arino Mr. Antonio Cosio Arino serves as Independent Director of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since February 25, 1987. He is a Member of Audit Committee and Corporate Practices Comittee of the Company. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Compania Industrial Tepeji del Rio SA de CV. He acts as Member of the Boards of Directors of Banco Nacional de Mexico SA de CV, Bodegas de Santo Tomas SA de CV, Compania Industrial de Tepeji del Rio SA de CV, Grupo Carso SA de CV and Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV, among others. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Esteban Malpica Fomperosa Mr. Esteban Malpica Fomperosa serves as Independent Director of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. since March 20, 1996. He is also Member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Corporate Practice Comittee. He has also served as Associate Director at Praemia SC. He serves as Board’s Member of El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV, Gruma SAB de CV, Empresas ICA SAB de CV and Hipermarcas in Brazil. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1971 and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame du Lac in 1974.