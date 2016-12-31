Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO)

Name Description

Eric Sprott Mr. Eric Steven Sprott serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. Mr. Sprott, is a renowned and respected leader in the investment community and one of the world’s premiere gold and silver investors with over 40 years of experience in the investment industry. Mr. Sprott entered the investment industry as a research analyst at Merrill Lynch and Company Inc. In 1981, he founded Sprott Securities (a predecessor to Sprott Securities Inc., now Cormark Securities Inc.). After establishing Sprott Asset Management Inc. in December 2001 as a separate entity, he divested his entire stake in Sprott Securities Inc. to its employees. From 2008 until September 2010, Mr. Sprott served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sprott Inc., before stepping down to focus on his roles as Chairman of the Board of Sprott Inc., Chief Investment Officer of Sprott Inc. and Senior Portfolio Manager of Sprott Asset Management LP. On January 20, 2015, as part of his transition away from day-to-day fund management, Mr. Sprott stepped down from his roles with Sprott Inc. and Sprott Asset Management LP. Over the course of his career, Mr. Sprott has received numerous industry awards and, in 2012, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal by the Governor General. In 2013, he was appointed as a Member of the Order of Canada. Mr. Sprott graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from Carleton University in 1965 and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Carleton University in 2003. He received his Chartered Accountant designation in 1968 and was awarded the FCA designation in 2011. He has been elected Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (FCPA, FCA), a designation reserved for those who demonstrate outstanding career achievements and service to the community and profession.

Raymond Threlkeld Mr. Raymond W. Threlkeld serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a seasoned mining professional with more than 32 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations and construction and executive management. Most recently Ray was President and CEO of Rainy River Resources that was developing the 4.0 million ounce Rainy River gold deposit in Ontario. New Gold purchased Rainy River for $310 million in 2013. From 2006 to 2009 Ray led the team along with Randall Oliphant that acquired, developed and put into operation the Mesquite gold mine in California with Western Goldfields subsequently being purchased by New Gold for $314 million in 2009. From 1996 to 2004 Ray held a variety of senior executive positions with Barrick Gold Corporation rising to the position of Vice President, Project Development. During Ray’s tenure at Barrick he was responsible for placing more than 30 million ounces of gold resources into production in Africa, South America and Australia. Among his accomplishments were the Pierina Mine in Peru, Bulyanhulu Mine in Tanzania, Veladero Mine in Argentina, Lagunas Norte Mine in Peru and the Cowel Mine in Australia. Mr. Threlkeld holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of Nevada.

Anthony Makuch Mr. Anthony P. Makuch serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. Mr. Makuch is a Professional Engineer (Ontario) with over 25 years of management, operations and technical experience in the mining industry, having managed numerous projects in Canada and the United States from advanced exploration through production. He has been a frequent recipient of mine safety performance awards. Mr. Makuch holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Honours Applied Earth Sciences) from the University of Waterloo, both a Master of Science Degree in Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Queen’s University, and has obtained the Institute of Corporate Directors ICD.D designation from the University of Toronto Rotman School of Business. Mr. Makuch was formerly the President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Kirkland Lake Gold from July to November 2016 and was previously the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lake Shore Gold Corp. from 2008 to 2016.

Philip Yee Mr. Philip Yee serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the company. Mr. Yee is an experienced senior finance executive with an extensive background in financial management and reporting, financial and operational recovery, mergers and acquisitions, international risk management and strategy development. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 25 years of experience and success including more than 15 years as a member of high calibre senior management teams leading world-class mining operations. Most recently, Mr. Yee was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lake Shore Gold from May 2013 to April 2016 when the business combination with Tahoe Resources was completed. Prior to this role, Mr. Yee was Chief Financial Officer of Patagonia Gold Plc from May 2011 to April 2013 and Vice President Finance for Kumtor Operating Co., the flagship subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. and a subsidiary of Cameco Corporation from June 2001 to May 2011. Mr. Yee received his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan and has served on the Board of Directors for Kumtor Operating Company, the Eurasia Foundation Central Asia and the American Chamber of Commerce Bishkek.

Darren Hall Mr. Darren Hall serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. since December 7, 2015. Mr. Hall is an integral member of the Newmarket executive team and is responsible for all of Newmarket’s operating mines and growth projects. Mr. Hall’s wealth of experience is valuable asset for Newmarket as the Company works to maintain its strong foundation of quality gold production and execute a clearly defined asset consolidation strategy. Mr. Hall has proven to be a successful and trusted leader through his operational accomplishments. He brings a strong reputation for managing large workforces and multiple underground and open pit gold mines in a variety of jurisdictions. He has a proven track record of increasing production, reducing operating costs, improving capital effectiveness and promoting health, safety and business excellence while maintaining a strong team working environment. Prior to joining Newmarket, Mr. Hall worked with Newmont Mining Corporation, one of the world’s largest gold producers, for 29 years where he held roles of increasing operational responsibility throughout the organization. Most recently in Australia, Mr. Hall served as General Manager of the Boddington Gold Mine where he led a team of 1,800 employees producing 750,000 ounces of gold annually. Under his leadership, he achieved a 70% reduction in the reportable injury frequency rate, a 35% reduction in All-in sustaining costs, significant improvements in mill throughput, productivity and mine performance ensuring capital discipline. Prior to this, Mr. Hall served as Group Executive Operations for Newmont Asia Pacific where he managed a team of 14,000 employees producing 1.8 million ounces of gold annually from six operating mines across three countries.

Alasdair Federico Mr. Alasdair Federico serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs and CSR of the company. Mr. Federico is an experienced lawyer and business executive with over a decade of experience in matters of corporate strategy and governance, including managing negotiations and relationships with investors, business partners, and other stakeholders. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Federico was Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Lake Shore Gold from 2008 until its acquisition by Tahoe Resources on April 1, 2016. Prior to joining Lake Shore Gold, Mr. Federico worked for a prominent Canadian law firm in Toronto. Mr. Federico holds a holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Western Ontario.

Christina Ouellette Mrs. Christina Ouellette serves as Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the company. Ms. Ouellette is a Certified Human Resource Professional with over 20 years of senior management experience. Ms. Ouellette has a strong background and considerable experience in labour relations, employee relations, recruitment, talent and succession planning, compensation planning, and providing strategic human resources direction and guidance in support of business objectives. Ms. Ouellette was formerly the Vice President, Human Resources for Lake Shore Gold from 2009 to 2016, the Director Human Resources of Lake Shore Gold from 2008 to 2009; the Manager of Human Resources for FNX Mining from 2006 to 2009. Ms. Ouellette has obtained the Institute of Corporate Directors ICD.D designation.

Meri Verli Ms. Meri Verli, serves as Senior Vice President - Finance and Treasurer of the company. Ms. Verli is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 10 years of financial management experience in the mining sector and 18 years of overall industry experience. Ms. Verli started her career with KPMG in the audit and consulting practice and ended her tenure as Senior Manager of the firm’s audit practice. Ms. Verli was most recently the Vice President Finance with Lake Shore Gold, providing senior financial planning and analysis support, treasury responsibilities and managing the internal controls. She played a key role in building the accounting department as the Company transitioned from a junior exploration company to a commercial producer. Ms. Verli holds a Bachelors of Economy, a Bachelors of Geology and a PhD in Economic Sciences.

Douglas Cater Mr. Douglas Cater serves as Vice President - Exploration, Canadian Operations of the company. Mr. Cater is a professional geologist with over 30 years of industry experience gained while working with senior Canadian based mining and exploration companies. Most recently he served as the Vice President of Exploration with St Andrew Goldfields since 2012. Mr. Cater previously held the position of Project Manager, Back River Gold, with Sabina Gold and Silver Corp. and guided the exploration team responsible for the discovery of the Llama, Umwelt and Echo gold deposits, from 2009 to 2012 and Exploration Manager with Dundee Precious Metals Inc., from 2005 to 2009. Mr. Cater also worked as Chief Geologist from 1995 to 1997 at the Macassa Mine while under operation by Kinross Gold Inc. Mr. Cater is a University of Waterloo graduate with a Honours Bachelor of Science degree and is a council member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO), representing the Southwest Ontario district, and member of the Minister’s Mining Act Advisory Committee (MMAAC). Mr. Cater is also a Director of Sierra Metals Inc.

John Landmark Mr. John Landmark serves as Vice President - Exploration, Australian Operations of the company. Mr. Landmark’s international career spans a diverse range of executive leadership, technical and advisory roles in exploration, mining operations, human resources, and safety risk management. Mr. Landmark brings over 30 years of international mineral exploration and mining industry experience. Mr. Landmark joined Newmarket Gold in 2016 and led the company’s exploration activities while being the Group functional head for Geology. Prior to joining Newmarket Gold, he was a Regional Head of Exploration for Anglo American plc, where he managed exploration programs for copper-gold, iron ore and coal in Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Mongolia. Prior to this role, he led Anglo American’s exploration activities in Brazil. His exploration and mining geology career started out in South Africa and Namibia, and he then moved on to Australia. Mr. Landmark holds a Master of Science in Exploration and Mining Geology from James Cook University in Australia and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Geology from Wits University in South Africa.

Pierre Rocque Mr. Pierre Rocque serves as Vice President - Technical Services of the company. Mr. Rocque is a mining engineer with over 25 years of experience. He has worked at many gold mines in Canada, including as Vice President Engineering for St Andrew Goldfields, Director Technical Services at Lake Shore Gold, Chief Engineer at the Red Lake, QR and Macassa mines, Rock Mechanics Engineer at Hemlo’s Golden Giant Mine and various mining engineering roles at Hoyle Pond and Agnico-Eagle's Joutel mines. Mr Rocque also worked as Manager Mine Improvement Projects and Chief Engineer-Geotechnical at WMC (now BHP Billiton) Olympic Dam mine in Australia. Most recently, Mr. Rocque was the Global Practice Director – Mining at Hatch. Mr Rocque graduated from l’Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal with a Bachelor degree in Mining Engineering and from Queen's University at Kingston with a Master's degree in Mining Engineering.

Jennifer Wagner Ms. Jennifer Wagner serves as Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the company. Ms. Wagner is a corporate securities lawyer with over 10 years of experience in the mining sector. Ms. Wagner has extensive experience advising companies on a variety of corporate commercial transactions, governance and compliance matters. She started her career at a prominent Canadian law firm in Toronto. Ms. Wagner received a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University and an LL.B. from the University of Windsor. Ms. Wagner was formerly the Corporate Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Old Kirkland Lake Gold from July 2015 to November 2016. Prior to joining Kirkland Lake Gold, Ms. Wagner was legal counsel and corporate secretary for various TSX and TSXV listed mining companies.

Maryse Belanger Ms. Maryse Belanger serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Belanger brings over 30 years of experience in the global mining sector, where she has proven strengths in operational excellence, technical services and efficiency. Currently, she is Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic Gold Corp., where she is responsible for the overall operational and technical management of the company. Previously, Ms. Belanger served as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mirabela Nickel Ltd., where she led the reestablishment of the Santa Rita open pit nickel mine in Brazil. From 2012 to 2014, Ms. Bélanger was Senior Vice President, Technical Services at Goldcorp Inc. where she oversaw the global geology, mine planning and design, metallurgy and geotechnical engineering functions. Prior to joining Goldcorp Inc., Ms. Belanger was Director, Technical Services for Kinross Gold Corporation for their Brazilian and Chilean assets. Previously, Ms. Belanger was a Director of True Gold Mining Corp. prior to its acquisition by Endeavour Mining Corporation. Currently, she is a board member of CEEC, the Coalition for Eco Efficient Comminution, and is an active member of Westcoast Women in Engineering, Science and Technology. Ms. Belanger holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology, a graduate certificate in Geostatistics and is fluent in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

Jonathan Gill Mr. Jonathan Gill serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Gill is a Professional Engineer with more than 45 years of mining experience, much of it working in senior mine management roles for Inco Limited in its Ontario and Manitoba divisions and for PT Inco in Indonesia. Since retiring in 2003, Mr. Gill has worked on a number of project assignments for Inco, both in Canada and at the Goro project in New Caledonia; as well as for other companies involving reviews of such projects as FNX Mining Company´s Sudbury operations, the Ambatovy nickel project in Madagascar and the Onca Puma project in Brazil. Mr. Gill was a director of Lake Shore Gold Inc. from 2008 to 2016. Mr. Gill is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario and is a former Employer Chair of Ontario´s Mining Legislative Review Committee. Mr. Gill has obtained the Institute of Corporate Directors ICD.D designation

Arnold Klassen Mr. Arnold Klassen, CPA serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Klassen is a Chartered Professional Accountant, (CPA, CA 1979) and has more than 35 years experience in accounting, audit and tax with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Klassen is currently President of AKMJK Consulting Ltd., a private consulting company, and prior to that was the Vice President of Finance for Dynatec Corporation from 1988 to 2007. Dynatec Corporation was a publicly traded TSX listed company from 1997 to 2007. He held a similar position with the Tonto Group of Companies from 1984 to 1998. Mr. Klassen holds a degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia and spent seven years with KPMG LLP prior to becoming Vice President of Finance with the Tonto Group of Companies. Mr. Klassen has obtained the Institute of Corporate Directors ICD.D designation.

Pamela Klessig Ms. Pamela Joann Klessig serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Klessig has over 30 years of experience in global mineral exploration, development and production. She was a founder and former President and Chief Executive Officer of Concordia Resource Corp. (formerly Western Uranium Corp.) As a complement to her technical expertise, Ms. Klessig was a stockbroker for four years with A.G. Edwards and Sons Inc., now Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. Ms. Klessig holds a Bachelor in geology from Western State College, is a Certified Professional Geologist.

Barry Olson Mr. Barry E. Olson serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Olson has a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering and Masters of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Idaho. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Project Development at Goldcorp Inc. and served as its Vice President of Project Development from October 2008 to October 2013. He has over 28 years of progressive mining experience in both South America and the United States and has extensive experience in design, construction and managing mines in Nevada, California, Canada, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.