Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi AS (KLNMA.IS)

Bahattin Sekkin Mr. Bahattin Sekkin serves as Vice General Manager of Technology in Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. He also acts as Member of the Loans and Equity Participations, and Assets and Liabilities Management Committees of the Bank. He joined the Bank in 1981, and worked as an assistant specialist and specialist until 1985. He served as Delegated Member and General Manager of Betonsan A.S. from 1987 until 1988. He re-joined the Bank as Senior Specialist in 1988, and later served as Deputy Manager until 1990. Mr. Sekkin worked as Vice General Manager of Turk Suudi Yatirim Holding A.S. between 1990 and 1993. From 1994 until his current post, he performed as Vice Manager, Vice General Manager, and Advisor to the General Manager of the Bank, respectively. Mr. Sekkin graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Business Administration in 1981.

Adnan Yalcinci Mr. Adnan Yalcinci is performing as Vice General Manager of Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi AS, responsible for Accounting, Credit Follow-up and Budget. He had acted as Board Member of the Bank between May 2, 2008 and January 29, 2009, and as Member of the Loans and Equity Participations, and Assets and Liabilities Management Committees of the Bank. He is also responsible for the Bank's human resources, credit marketing, communications and information activities, as well as its Istanbul branch. He began his career as an officer in Turkiye Halk Bankasi in 1988. He joined T.C. Ziraat Bankasi as an assistant specialist in 1989, and served in various departments and branches of the Bank as assistant specialist, Specialist, Manager and Branch Manager. Mr. Yalcinci graduated from Dokuz Eylul Universitesi with a degree in Finance in 1987, and received his Masters degree in Finance from Gazi Universitesi in 2002.

Metin Cinar Dr. Metin Cinar serves as Corporate Banking and Investments Manager, Investor Relations Department Manager of Development Bank of Turkey. He also serves as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since December 3, 2014.

Zekai Isildar Mr. Zekai Isildar was appointed as Vice General Manager of Loans of Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. on January 30, 2009. Prior to that, he has been serving as Acting Vice General Manager of Loans of the Bank since January 10, 2007. He also served as Board Member of the Bank. He acts as Chairman of the Loans and Equity Participations Committee, and as Member of the Assets and Liabilities Management Committee of the Bank. He began his career in 1986, as an assistant auditor in Devlet Sanayi ve Isci Yatirim Bankasi, which later became Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. He has held several posts in the various departments of the Bank, including specialist, senior specialist and Manager. Mr. Isildar graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Mining Engineering in 1986.

M. Irfan Yasar Mr. M. Irfan Yasar serves as Vice General Manager of Treasury and Financial Institutions in Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. He began his career as Assistant Sworn Bank Auditor in 1998 and later worked as Sworn Bank Auditor at Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency. He served at Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) between 2008 and 2009 as Senior Sworn Bank Auditor. He graduated from the Political Sciences Faculty of Ankara University with a degree in Finance in 1997 and received his MBA in Economics from the University of Illinois in 2008.

Hakan Tokac Mr. Hakan Tokac has been performing as Board Member of Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. since May 1, 2007. He also acts as Member of the Governance and Pricing Committee of the Bank. He previously served as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Bank. He began his career as Assistant Superintendent in the Foreigners Department of the General Directorate of Security in 1994. He worked as Assistant Specialist in the General Directorate of the Customs Undersecretariat between 1996 and 1997; as Assistant Specialist in the Public Finance General Directorate of the Treasury Undersecretariat between 1997 and 2000; as Treasury Specialist between 2000 and 2004; as Budget and Finance Coordinator of the UN Education and Youth Programs Center of DPT between 2004 and 2006, and as Vice President of Strategy Development in the Public Financing General Directorate of the Treasury Undersecretariat between 2006 and 2007. He has been serving as Vice General Manager in the Public and Financing General Directorate of the Treasury Undersecretariat since 2007. Mr. Tokac graduated from the Political Sciences Faculty of Ankara Universitesi with a BA degree in Public Finance in 1994, and received degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, in Finance and in Accounting, in 2002.

Selim Yesilbas Mr. Selim Yesilbas serves as Member of the Board of Development Bank of Turkey. He has also served as Deputy Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since December 3, 2014.