Kalyani Steels Ltd (KLSL.NS)

Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Babasaheb Kalyani
|68
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
B.M. Maheshwari
|Chief Financial Officer
Deepti Puranik
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Ravindra Goyal
|56
|2011
|Managing Director, Executive Director
Sunita Kalyani
|2015
|Additional Director
Amit Kalyani
|41
|Non-Executive Director
Madan Takale
|54
|2006
|Non-Executive Director
B. Hattarki
|72
|Non-Executive Independent Director
S. Kheny
|66
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Arun Pawar
|63
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
S. Vaidya
|59
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Babasaheb Kalyani
|Mr. Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He has been Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited and Executive Chairman of Kalyani Carpenter Special Steels Limited. Mr. Kalyani is a Mechanical Engineer from the Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani. He is also M.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, U.S.A. His other directorships include: Automotive Axles, Hikal, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises, Kalyani Heys Lemmerz, Kalyani Carpenter Special Steels, Meritor HVS (India), BF Utilities, Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises, BF-NTPC Energy Systems, BF Investment, Kalyani Alstom Power, Alstom Bharat Forge Power and BF Infrastructure.
B.M. Maheshwari
Deepti Puranik
Ravindra Goyal
|Mr. Ravindra Kumar Goyal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd., since January 17, 2011. Mr. Goyal is an Engineering Graduate and M.B.A., having more than 32 years of rich experience, in Steel Industry, particularly in stainless steel, for more than 25 years. Before joining the Company, Mr.Goyal was working as Director - Strategy and Corporate Affairs in JSL Stainless Limited and was responsible for performance management of companies in JSL Group, Overall Growth Strategy Formulation, Mining Business, Strategic Alliances, Mergers & Acquisitions and Indirect Taxation.
Sunita Kalyani
Amit Kalyani
|Mr. Amit B. Kalyan is Non-Executive Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He has been Executive Director of Bharat Forge Limited. Mr.Amit B. Kalyani, after having his initial education in Pune, graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University, U.S.A. He was in U.S.A. for a number of years and besides obtaining degree in engineering, has had considerable exposure to technological advancements in various fields and especially in Information Technology. He also has work experience in Speciality Steel Manufacturing Industry in U.S.A. His other directorships include: Kalyani Investment Company, BF Utilities, Kalyani Infotech Solutions, Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises, KPIT Cummins Infosystems, Khed Developers, BF-NTPC Energy Systems, BF Investment, Kalyani Alstom Power, BF Infrastructure and Hikal.
Madan Takale
|Mr. Madan U. Takale is Non-Executive Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He is a Mechanical Engineer having more than 25 years' experience in forging and automotive related industries. Mr.Takale, after having his initial graduation in Pune, completed his MS in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Columbia University, New York, U.S.A. and MBA from Western Carolina University, NC, U.S.A. He was in U.S.A. for six years and besides obtaining degree in Engineering and Management, has had considerable exposure to technological advancements in automotive field. He also has work experience in Automotive Industry in U.S.A. Mr.Takale serves on the Board of Kalyani Infotech Solutions Limited, Kalyani Carpenter Special Steels Limited, BF Investment Limited and Kalyani Technologies Limited.
B. Hattarki
|Mr. B. B. Hattarki is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He is a Metallurgy and Mechanical Engineer. He also serves on the Board of Kalyani International Limited, Kalyani Mukand Limited, Hospet Steels Limited, BF Utilities Limited, Automotive Axles Limited, Khed Developers Limited, BF Investment Limited and Kalyani Investment Company Limited.
S. Kheny
|Mr. S. M. Kheny is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He is a Mechanical Engineer. His other directorships include: Kalyani Engineering & Construction Company, Kalyani Highway Developers, Kalyani Infrastructure Projects, Kalyani Habitat, India International Infrastructure Engineers, Nandi Engineering, Nandi Highway Developers, Nandi Infrastructure Capital Company, Hospet Steels, Hikal and Hospet Power.
Arun Pawar
|Mr. Arun P. Pawar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science and he has worked in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS:75), in the Income Tax Dept., having varied experience in Income Tax Assessment and Investigation along with General Administration. As Chief CIT & Commissioner, he had worked in Maharashtra (Thane & Mumbai) and in other states like Karnataka, Tamilnadu & Andhra Pradesh.
S. Vaidya
|Mr. S. S. Vaidya is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. He is a partner of M/s Kunte & Vaidya, Chartered Accountants, Pune. He has been in practice for over 32 years and has vast experience in Corporate & Legal field, Tax Laws, Company Law, Foreign Exchange Laws etc. Mr.Vaidya also serves on the Boards of Bosch Chassis Systems India Limited, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Limited, Sahyadri Hospitals Limited, BF Utilities Limited, Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited, Sharp India Limited, Nandi Highway Developers Limited, MRF Limited, Kalyani Investment Company Limited and Foundation Brake Manufacturing Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Babasaheb Kalyani
|1,540,000
B.M. Maheshwari
|--
Deepti Puranik
|--
Ravindra Goyal
|41,006,600
Sunita Kalyani
|--
Amit Kalyani
|1,010,000
Madan Takale
|12,000
B. Hattarki
|98,000
S. Kheny
|28,000
Arun Pawar
|410,000
S. Vaidya
|1,020,000
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Babasaheb Kalyani
|0
|0
B.M. Maheshwari
|0
|0
Deepti Puranik
|0
|0
Ravindra Goyal
|0
|0
Sunita Kalyani
|0
|0
Amit Kalyani
|0
|0
Madan Takale
|0
|0
B. Hattarki
|0
|0
S. Kheny
|0
|0
Arun Pawar
|0
|0
S. Vaidya
|0
|0