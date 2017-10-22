Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)

Name Description

Mehmet Pekarun Mr. Mehmet Nurettin Pekarun is performing as Chairman of the Board of Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company until his current appointment. He began his career in the Transportation Systems Department of GE Company in the United States in 1993. Between 1996 and 1999, he performed as Finance Director responsible for Turkey and Greece, and later, for East Europe in GE Healthcare Europe. Mr. Pekarun was General Manager of GE Lighting Turkey in 1999. Between 2000 and 2005, he was General Manager of the Business Development Department of GE Healthcare responsible for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and General Manager of the Medical Equipments Department of the same company. He received a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Industrial Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi and an MBA degree in Finance from Purdue University.

Cenk Alper Mr. Cenk Alper serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He began his career as Process Engineer at Beksa in 1996, and served in various managerial positions in the Technology and Production Departments. He was appointed as Project Manager in Bekaert-Belgium Technology Center in 2002. Later, he worked as Technical Manager responsible for North and South America Plants in Tennessee, and as New Product Development Manager in Belgium Technology Center. Mr. Alper graduated with a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Middle East Technical University in 1991. He also received an MSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from the same university in 1994, as well as an MBA degree from Sabanci Universitesi in 2002.

Neriman Ulsever Ms. Neriman Ulsever is Vice Chairman of the Board of Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. She graduated from Bogazici University's Business Management and Operational Research department in 1975. Commencing her professional work life at Turkish Airlines in 1973 and continuing her career in various roles, she took on various positions at Anadolu Bankasi AS, Emlak Bankasi AS, Group Sanfa and Impexbank, respectively. She worked as a Managing Partner in her self-founded company IKE Ltd from 1995 and specialized in human resources consultancy and training. When Indesit Company entered the Turkish market in 1995, Ms. Ulsever took on roles both within the group and on international platforms. She was the Eastern Europe and International Markets HR Director in Switzerland between 1999-2002 and Western European HR Director in France between 2001-2004. Between 2004-2006, she acted as the HR Director responsible for the World Trade Organization in Italy. Ms. Ulsever was then assigned as Indesit Company Group Global HR Director and Board Member in Italy between 2006 - 2010. Ms. Ulsever, a Board Member of Indesit Turkey since 1996, was appointed Indesit Turkey's Director of the Board from 1 January 2011 and on 16 May 2011, was appointed as Sabanci Holding Human Resources Chief of Department. She continues both roles simultaneously.

Hakan Oker Mr. Hakan Oker has been performing as Vice President of Human Resources and Information Technologies of Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since January 1, 2009. He began his career in Beksa, Bekaert-Sabanci Celik Kord Company as Employee Specialist in 1988. Between 1988 and 1998, he served in various positions until he was appointed as Human Resources Director in Kordsa, Turkey. He performed in several managerial positions in Sabanci Holding and Lastik, Takviye ve Otomotiv Group until he was promoted to his current position in Kordsa Global. Mr. Oker received a Bachelors degree from Hacettepe University, Sociology in 1986.

Bulent Arasli Mr. Bulent Arasli is performing as Vice President of Sales at Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. Prior to this he was performing as General Manager responsible for Germany and Director responsible for Single End Cord Division of Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He started his professional life at Cukurova Export as Export Specialist in 1982 and continued at MAN Trucks and Coach Company until 1986 when he first joined Kordsa as Export Specialist. He was appointed as Marketing Manager in 1996 and he continued his career as Marketing Director from 1999 to 2005. Besides his position in Kordsa, he is also General Manager of Interkordsa GmbH and Kordsa GmbH in Germany. Mr. Arasli received his BSc degree from Middle East Technical University Department of Business Administration, and an MSc degree from Bogazici Universitesi, in 1982 and 1983, respectively.

Seyfettin Koseoglu Mr. Seyfettin Ata Koseoglu is Board Member of Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Bogazici University, Department of Mechanical Engineering and afterwards he completed his post graduate degree in Lehigh University, Department of Electrical Engineering and MBA degree in Boston University. After starting his banking career at Iktisat Bankasi, he worked at Finansbank from its foundation until 1994 as Executive Vice President responsible for Investment Banking, Treasury and Capital Markets, Assets Management and International Relations. Between 1994-1999, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York. Afterwards, he settled in Paris and assumed the Senior Banker / Managing Director role responsible for Turkey and Middle East in Societe Generale Investment Banking Department. Between 2000-2005, Mr. Koseoglu worked in London/Istanbul for Credit Suisse First Boston Bank as Managing Director/CEO and was responsible for investment banking activities, including corporate financing, project financing, capital markets, fixed income and derivative products. He joined BNP Baribas / TEB Group in 2006 as a senior banker. He acted as Chairman of the Board and CEO at TEB Investment.

Husnu Ergoz Mr. Husnu Ertugrul Ergoz is Independent Board Member of Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He is Independent Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. Mr. Ergoz is a retired manager.