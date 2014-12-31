Korian SA (KORI.PA)

Name Description

Christian Chautard Mr. Christian Chautard serves as Chairman of the Board at Korian SA. He is also Director of Marsh France and Spigraph.

Philippe Denormandie Dr. Philippe Denormandie serves as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at Korian SA. He is in charge of the development of service provision. He started his career in 1979 at the Assistance Publique des Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP) as Council to the cabinet of the Chairman and Member of the Management Board. He joined Korian in 2007 as medical policy director and director of institutional relations. He further serves on a part time basis in the neuro-orthopaedics unit in the Raymond Poincare hospital in Paris as a surgeon, publishes scientific publications and is involved in geriatrical medical research.

Mariuccia Rossini Dr. Mariuccia Rossini is Member of the Executive Committee - Executive Director Italy at Korian SA. A medical doctor, she began her career in 1982 in the pharmaceutical sector. Then she was involved in the creation of an Italian network of clinics for Europ Assistance and the insurance group Fondiaria. Responsible for coordination of technical assistance and health worldwide, she has been responsible for the central management of Filo Diretto. In 1995, she created, Segesta of which she is currently the Chairperson. Over the years, Mariuccia was still president and many cooperatives social assistance to the elderly. Since May 2010, she has been Chairperson of the AGeSPI (Associazione Servizi Gestori Sociosanitari e Cure Intensive Post), national association of health and social sector in Italy.

Ralf Stiller Mr. Ralf Stiller is Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer - German Operations at KORIAN S.A. effective March 31, 2016. He served as Chairman of Phonix, a German subsidiary of Korian-Medica SA from 2007 to 2013. In 1993, he was appointed Financial Director of the Wiesbadener clinic then, three years later joined the Pflegeheime Alpenland as Associate Director. From 2005 to 2007, he was a Member of the Supervisory Board of Aktiva AG. A nurse during his civil service, he has studied business administration with a specialization in Marketing and Finance in Manheim.

Sophie Beuvaden Ms. Sophie Beuvaden is Director - Representing MAAF Assurances of Korian SA. She is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques. Between 1980 and 1989 she served as Corporate Secretary and Client Management Manager at GMF Vie. She was then Head of Management Control at GMF Assurances until 1995. In 2000, she was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Azur-GMF, and then in 2003 Deputy Chief Financial and Support Officer for the same company. In 2005, she became Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Covea, GMF, MAAF, followed by MMA in 2009. In 2013, she was appointed CEO of Covea.

Guy de Panafieu Mr. Guy de Panafieu is Board Member of Korian SA. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politique de Paris. He is also a Board Member of SANEF and Medica, and Supervisory Board Member of Metropole Telvision M6.

Francoise Debrus Ms. Francoise Debrus is Board Member of Korian SA, Representing Predica. She has joined Credit Agricole Group in 1987 and acted as Finance Director of Caisse Region of I'Ile de France until 2005. She rejoined the group in 2009 as the Investments Director. She is a graduate of the National School of Agricultural Engineering and Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon.

Hugues du Jeu Mr. Hugues du Jeu is Board Member of Korian SA, Representing Malakoff Mederic Assurance. He has started his career as Head of Marine Operations at Mechanical and Hydraulic Equipment in 1981, and served there until 1984. Between 1984 and 1998, he was consultant with Jean Pierre Martichoux and Associates. Since 2008, he is the Director of Strategy and Social Action Group Malakoff Mederic.

Jean-Claude Georges-Francois Mr. Jean-Claude Georges-Francois serves as Board Member of Korian SA. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from October 20, 2006 until December 7, 2011 and was also Chairman of the Company's Management Board from 2004 to October 20, 2006. He was also the Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee of the Company and Member of its Ethics and Risk Management and the Investment Committees. He is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and began his career as a civil servant. From 1967 to 1986, he held managerial roles at Pont a Mousson. Subsequently, he joined Usinor (later known as Arcelor) as Director of Human Resources, Development and Communications, as well as a Member of the Executive Committee from 1999 to 2002. He was then appointed, from 2002 to 2004, Advisor to Mr. Francis Mer, the French Minister of Economy and Finance. He holds several other positions including Chairman of Federis.

Jerome Grivet Mr. Jerome Grivet has been a Director at Korian SA since March 21, 2012. He holds a number of other positions including Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Assurances and Predica. Mr. Grivet is a graduate of Ecole Nationale d.Administration, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and ESSEC Business School.

Martin Hoyos Dr. Martin Hoyos is Board Member of Korian SA. He is also Supervisory Board Member of Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, CAG Holding GmbH, Prinzhorn Holding GmbH and Koenig & Bauer AG.

Anne Lalou Ms. Anne Lalou is Board Member of Korian SA. She is also Chief Executive Officer of WebSchoolFactory, Innovation Factory and SAS Nexity Solutions. She previously acted as Board Member of SAS Neximmo 39, SA Guy Hoquet L'Immobilier, SAS Financiere Guy Hoquet, SAS Naxos and Medica SA. She is a graduate of ESSEC Business School.

Amelie Nun Ms. Amelie Nun is Board Member of Korian SA. She is a graduate of the Ecole Superieur de Gestion de Marseille. She began her carrier at IBM in 2006 as Assistant Head of Marketing & Communication Projects for Southern Europe. From 2008 to 2009, she was Head of Institutional Communication Projects with the Haute Autorite de la Sante (French national authority for health). She joined Korian in 2009 as Digital and Institutional Communication and Press Relations Officer. In 2010, prior to being appointed as director representing employees on the Board, she was elected as an employee delegate, then representative, on the Works Council, appointments from which she resigned in order to take up her position as a salaried director.

Charles Ruggieri Dr. Charles Ruggieri has served as the Board Member at Korian SA, Representing Batipart Invest since March 18, 2014. Prior to this he was the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He is Chairman of the Investment Committee. He holds a Doctorate in Law and is the founder of Batipart, a holding company created in 1988. In 1986, he was appointed Chairman of Immobiliere Batibail and in 1999, the company merged with Gecina. He holds several other mandates, including Honorary Chairman of Batigere SAS, and Director of CIC EST, Groupe Promeo SA and JPF, amongst others.

Catherine Soubie Ms. Catherine Soubie is Board Member of Korian SA. She is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris. Ms. Soubie also serves as Managing Director - Head of Investment Banking at Barclays. She has previously served as Board Member of Merialys SA, Groupe Go Sport SA, Fondation Euris and Medica SA.