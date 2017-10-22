Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)

Name Description

Ismet Sivrioglu Mr. Ismet Sivrioglu has served as General Manager of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS since March 2005. Prior to his current position, from 1970 to 1983, he worked at Etibank’s sulfuric acid, asitborik and perporat plants as Engineer, Chief Engineer and Vice General Manager of Technical Affairs. In 1984 Mr. Sivrioglu was appointed as General Manager of Kutahya Mine where he served until 1994. Between the years 1994 and 1998 he worked at Etibank as Vice General Manager. At the same time he was performing as Chairman of Cayeli bakir Isletmeleri A.S. In 1997 he was appointed as State Counsel and performed in this position until 1999. Mr. Sivrioglu served as General Manager responsible for community and public relations at Eurogold, Normandy and Newmont between 1999 and 2005. He graduated from Istanbul Robert College as Chemical Engineer in 1968.

Ozlem Ozdemir Ms. Ozlem Ozdemir serves as Vice General Manager, responsible for Finance of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS. Between the years 1996 and1997 she was performing as Cost Engineer at Bateman Kinhill and EPGM. In 1996 she joined Eurogold and then Normandy and Newmont companies as Financial Controller. Ms. Ozdemir graduated from Marmara University Department of Business Administration in 1996.

Zafer Kara Mr. Zafer Kara is performing as Vice General Manager - Technical of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS since March, 2007. Mr. Kara has 20 years of experience in Mining sector, particularly on Ovacik Gold Mines, Newmont and Normandy. Mr. Zafer Kara joined search activities in countries such as Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Australia. He graduated from Dokuz Eylul University Geological Engineering Department in 1988. Mr. Kara is a member of Australian Institute of Geology.

Okan Bayrak Mr. Okan Bayrak has served as Vice General Manager of Investor Relations at Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS since May 19, 2010. He started his career as Assistant Specialist at Capital Markets Board in 1995. He performed as Capital Market Boards (CMB) Partnerships Finance Division Head in 1999. Between 2002 and 2003, Mr. Bayrak participated in a training program of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania on securities regulation, financial institutions and capital markets. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Department of Economics in 1995.