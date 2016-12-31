Keppel Corporation Ltd (KPLM.SI)

Name Description

Boon Yang Lee Dr. Lee Boon Yang serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Keppel Corporation Limited, since July 1, 2009. He was appointed as Chairman Designate and independent non-executive Director on 1 May 2009 (Date of last re-election: 20 April 2012). An independent and non-executive Director, he is a member of the Remuneration, Nominating and Board Safety Committees. He was appointed Director on the board of Singapore Press Holdings from 1 October 2011, and Chairman of the board from 1 December 2011. He is also Chairman of its Executive Committee and Remuneration After graduation, he worked as a veterinarian and R&D Officer in the government’s Primary Production Department from 1972 to 1981. In 1981, he joined the regional office of the US Feed Grains Council as Assistant Regional Director. A year later, he joined the Primary Industries Enterprise Pte Ltd as Senior Manager (Projects). In 1984, he stood as a candidate in the Singapore General Elections and won the Jalan Besar seat to Parliament. He held the Jalan Besar parliamentary seat for six consecutive terms till his retirement in 2011. In 1985, he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for the Environment and the Minister for Communications and Information. Subsequently he served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Finance and the Minister for Home Affairs. In 1986, he was appointed Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Home Affairs. A year later he relinquished his portfolio as Minister of State for Trade and Industry and took on the appointment of Minister of State for National Development. In 1988, he was appointed Senior Minister of State for National Development and Home Affairs. He was also appointed the Government Whip. In November 1990, he was appointed Senior Minister of State for Defence. He was appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office in July 1991, concurrently holding the post of Second Minister for Defence.

Chin Hua Loh Mr. Loh Chin Hua has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman of Keppel Land, Executive Director of the Company., effective January 1, 2018. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. His working experience and occupation include : 1 January 2014 to Present Keppel Corporation Limited, Chief Executive Officer, 1 January 2012 to 31 December 2013 Keppel Corporation Limited, Chief Financial Officer, 1 May 2003 to 31 Dec 2011 Alpha Investment Partners Limited, Managing Director.

Hon Chew Chan Mr. Chan Hon Chew serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chairman of Keppel Land ltd., since July 01 2014. He holds Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours); Chartered Financial Analyst, Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and Institute of the Singapore Chartered Accountants. Mr Chan is the Chief Financial Officer of Keppel Corporation Limited, appointed with effect from 1 February 2014. Prior to joining Keppel Corporation, Mr Chan was with Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) and served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Finance since June 2006. As SVP Finance, Mr Chan was responsible for a diverse range of functions including investor relations, corporate accounting and reporting, treasury, risk management and insurance. He was also involved in SIA’s strategic planning process and had represented SIA as Director on the Boards of various companies including Tiger Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways Limited. Prior to SIA, Mr Chan was Assistant General Manager for Finance and Corporate Services at Wing Tai Holdings Limited, where he oversaw all financial matters as well as tax, legal and corporate secretarial functions from 1998 to 2003. Mr Chan was appointed by Singapore’s Ministry of Finance to the Board of the Singapore Accountancy Commission in April 2013. He was also elected to the Council of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants in July 2013. Mr Chan’s principal directorships include Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd, Keppel Land Limited, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd and Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd. He is also the Chairman of Keppel DC REIT Management Pte Ltd (Manager of Keppel DC REIT).

Wee Gee Ang Mr. Ang Wee Gee is no longer Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Land Limited, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited., effective 31 December 2017. Mr Ang joined the Keppel Land Group in 1991 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Land Limited on 1 January 2013. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Land Limited, Mr Ang held senior management positions in the Group. He was Executive Vice Chairman of Keppel Land China Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Land Limited which was formed in 2010 to own and operate Keppel Land Limited’s businesses in China. Prior to that, he was Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, International of Keppel Land International Limited, responsible for the Group’s overseas businesses. He was also Chairman of Keppel Philippines Properties Inc which is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange and Chairman of Keppel Thai Properties Public Company Limited which was listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand. Mr Ang was also the Group’s Country Head for Vietnam as well as Head of Keppel Land Hospitality Management Pte Ltd. He previously held various positions in business and project development for Singapore and overseas markets, and corporate planning in the Group’s hospitality management arm. Prior to joining Keppel Land Group, Mr Ang acquired diverse experience in the hotel, real estate and management consulting industries in the USA, Hong Kong and Singapore. Mr Ang is currently a member of the Board of the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore. He holds the Bachelor of Science summa cum laude, University of Denver, USA; Master of Business Administration, Imperial College, University of London, UK.

How Jat Chor Mr. Chor How Jat serves as Managing Director of Keppel Shipyard Limited, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. Mr Chor is the Managing Director of Keppel Shipyard Limited since October 2012. Mr Chor began his professional career with Keppel Offshore and Marine in 1989 and held appointments as Shiprepair Manager of Keppel Shipyard Limited; Deputy Shipyard Manager, Shipyard Manager of Keppel FELS Limited in 2001 and 2002 respectively; General Manager (Operations) of Keppel FELS Limited in 2004; and Executive Director of Keppel Shipyard in January 2011. Mr Chor serves as Director on the Board of Keppel Shipyard Limited, Asian Lift Pte Ltd, Keppel Offshore & Marine Technology Centre Pte Ltd, Keppel Singmarine Pte Ltd, KS Investments Pte Ltd, Keppel Sea Scan Pte Ltd, Green Scan Pte Ltd, Keppel FELS Limited and Gas Technology Development Pte Ltd. Mr Chor is also Director and Chairman of Keppel Philippines Marine Inc., Keppel Batangas Shipyard, Keppel Subic Shipyard Inc., Blastech Abrasives Pte Ltd, Nusa Maritime Pte Ltd, Alpine Engineering Services Pte Ltd and Blue Ocean Solutions Pte Ltd. In addition, Mr Chor is a member of Workplace Safety and Health Council (Marine Industries), a member of the American Bureau of Shipping, American Bureau of Shipping Committee Member of The Marine Technical Committee (TMTC), ClassNK Singapore Technical Committee of Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, Lloyd’s Register South East Asia Technical Committee (SEATC) and Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) Advisory Panel. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Naval Architect & Shipbuilding, University of Newcastle Upon Tyne; Master of Science in Marine Technology, University of Newcastle Upon Tyne; General Management Program, Harvard Business School.

Hsien Yang Chua Mr. Chua Hsien Yang serves as Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Data Centre Reit Management of Keppel Corporation Limited. Mr Chua is the Chief Executive Officer of Keppel DC REIT Management Pte Ltd (Manager of Keppel DC REIT). Mr Chua has more than 15 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, real estate investments, fund management, business development and asset management in the real estate sector within the Asia Pacific region. Prior to joining Keppel DC REIT Management Pte Ltd, Mr Chua headed the investment team of Keppel REIT Management Limited for six years. He was previously with Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited as Director of Business Development and Asset Management, and with Hotel Plaza Limited (now known as Pan Pacific Hotels Group Limited) as Assistant Vice President of Asset Management. He holds the Bachelor of Engineering (Civil), University of Canterbury; Master of Business Administration, University of Western Australia.

Kah Meng Gay Mr. Gay Kah Meng is Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Logistics Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr Gay is the Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Logistics Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd, which offers integrated third-party logistics solutions. Mr Gay is also a Director of a number of subsidiaries and associated companies of the group including Courex Pte. Ltd, Keppel Logistics (Foshan) Limited, Keppel Logistics (Tianjin Eco-City) Limited, PT Keppel Puninar Logistics and Indo-Trans Keppel Logistics Vietnam Co. Ltd. Prior to his appointment, Mr Gay was the CEO of JGL Group Ltd, an Asia-based third-party logistics provider of integrated forwarding and logistics solutions, spanning over nine countries. As an industry veteran with more than 22 years of experience in the logistics industry, he held increasingly senior management positions in companies including Air Express International, DHL Danzas Air and Ocean, DHL Exel Supply Chain within Deutsche Post AG, DTW Logistics Group (former joint venture partner of FEDEX China) and Jacobson Companies.

Un-Hun Khor Mr. Khor Un-Hun serves as Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management of Keppel Corporation Limited. Mr Khor has been the Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte Ltd, the Trustee-Manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT), since May 2014. As the Chief Executive Officer, he is responsible for working with the Board to determine the strategy for KIT. He works with other members of the Trustee-Manager’s management team to execute the stated strategy of the Trustee-Manager. He is concurrently the Director (Group Mergers & Acquisitions) of Keppel Corporation Limited. Mr Khor joined Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd (KI) as Development Director in April 2014, where he worked on KI’s various business development initiatives. Prior to joining KI, Mr Khor spent most of his career in the banking industry, during which he was involved in a wide range of mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, capital markets and debt transactions across different sectors throughout Asia. He held various positions in the corporate finance teams of Deutsche Bank and ING Bank in Singapore and Hong Kong before becoming Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance, Asia at ING Bank. He was also a Member of ING Bank’s Regional Management Committee. He holds Bachelor of Accountancy (First Class Honours), Nanyang Technological University

Siew Keong Lee Mr. Lee Siew Keong serves as President of Keppel Land China, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr Ben Lee is the President of Keppel Land China, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Land Limited which owns and operates Keppel Land Group’s businesses in China. He was previously General Manager, Operations (and before that, General Manager, Business Development) of Keppel Land China. Based in Shanghai since 2007, Mr Lee currently oversees the business operations of all the projects in various cities in China (including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu, Wuxi, Nantong, Jiangyin, Shenyang, Kunming and Zhongshan). Prior to joining Keppel Land Group, Mr Lee was Senior Investment Manager in one of China’s largest state-owned property company, Poly Property Group, doing business development and investment in China. He also worked as a Marketing Manager with Citibank N.A. in Singapore. He started his career as a project manager in the construction industry. Mr Lee is a Director of a number of subsidiary companies and associated companies in the Keppel Land Group. He holds Bachelor of Science (Building), (Second Class Upper Honours), National University of Singapore; Master of Applied Finance from the University of Western Sydney.

Leng Yeow Ong Mr. Ong Leng Yeow serves as an Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd ., a subsidiaries of Corporation Limited. Mr Ong is the Managing Director of Keppel FELS with effect from 5 July 2016. Prior to this appointment, he was the Deputy Managing Director of Keppel FELS. Mr Ong’s career began in Keppel FELS since 1999 as a Commissioning Superintendent (E&I) and he has held appointments as Project Engineer, Section Manager, Deputy Engineering Manager, Assistant General Manager (Engineering), General Manager (Engineering), Acting Executive Director (Operation) and Executive Director (Commercial). In addition to his current appointment, he is also board member of The Institute of Technical Education Board of Governors (BOG), a member of the Association of Singapore Marine Industries, a member of the Workplace Safety & Health (WSH) Council Marine Industries Committee and a member of the U EnTech Steering Committee. Mr Ong is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology and is a member of the American Bureau of Shipping and the Royal Institution of Naval Architects. Mr Ong is the Chairman of Bennett Offshore LLC, Keppel LeTourneau USA Inc, Bintan Offshore Fabricators Pte Ltd and Keppel SLP LLC and a director of various subsidiaries or associated companies of Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. Mr Ong has a Bachelor and Master Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from National University of Singapore. He is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology and a member of the American Bureau of Shipping.

Tiong Guan Ong Dr. Ong Tiong Guan serves as Chief Executive Officer - Keppel Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. Dr Ong was appointed Keppel Energy Pte Ltd’s Executive Director in November 1999. He became Managing Director of Keppel Energy Pte Ltd with effect from 1 May 2003 and was appointed Deputy Chairman of Keppel Integrated Engineering Ltd on April 2013. Upon reorganisation of Keppel Energy Pte Ltd and Keppel Integrated Engineering Ltd under Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd in May 2013, Dr Ong was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd, responsible for the Keppel Group’s energy infrastructure business. Dr Ong’s career spans across the energy industry from engineering and contracting to investment and ownership of energy assets. His principal directorships include Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd, Keppel Energy Pte Ltd, Keppel Electric Pte Ltd, Keppel Gas Pte Ltd, Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd, Keppel Infrastructure Services Pte Ltd, Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte Ltd (Trustee- Manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust), Keppel Seghers Pte Ltd, Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd and Energy Studies Institute. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (First Class Honours), Monash University; Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) under Monash Graduate Scholarship, Monash University.

Thieng Hwi Pang Mr. Pang Thieng Hwi serves as Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation of Keppel Corporation Limited since July 2014. Mr Pang is currently Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd, a position he held since July 2014. From June 2010 to June 2014, he was Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte Ltd, the Trustee-Manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust. Mr Pang joined Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd in 2002 as a Senior Manager (Merger Integration Office) to assist in the merger integration of Keppel FELS Limited and Keppel Shipyard Limited. He was promoted to General Manager (Corporate Development) in 2007 and oversaw the investment, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning of Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. Prior to that, he was an investment manager with Vertex Management (United Kingdom) from 1998 to 2001. Mr Pang was also the Vice President (Central USA) of the Singapore Tourism Board from 1995 to 1998, as well as the Assistant Head (Services Group, Enterprise Development Division) at the Economic Development Board of Singapore from 1988 to 1995. Mr. Pang currently holds directorships in several Keppel Telecommunication & Transportation subsidiaries, associated companies and joint venture companies. He is also a director on the boards of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd and Keppel DC REIT Management Pte Ltd (Manager of Keppel DC REIT). He holds Master of Arts (Honourary Award) and Bachelor of Arts (Engineering), University of Cambridge; Investment Management Certificate from The CFA Society of the UK.

Hua Mui Tan Ms. Tan Hua Mui serves as Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital) and Managing Director of Alpha Investment Partners Limited (Alpha), a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. Keppel Capital is the Keppel Group’s asset management arm, which includes the asset managers Keppel REIT Management, Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management, Keppel DC REIT Management and Alpha. Ms Tan is a founding member of Alpha, and has been actively involved in all phases of the firm’s development since 2003. As Managing Director, she sits on the Investment Committee for all Alphamanaged funds and is instrumental in developing as well as implementing the portfolio strategy for all the funds. Ms Tan has over 20 years of expertise and experience in investing and fund management across the US, Europe and Asia. She previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of GRA (Singapore) Private Limited, the Asian real estate fund management arm of the Prudential Insurance Company of America, managing more than US$1 billion in real estate funds. Prior to that, she was the Treasury Manager with Chartered Industries of Singapore, managing the group’s cash positions and investments. Ms Tan started her career with Ernst & Young before joining the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC). Ms Tan holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) from the National University of Singapore and is a CFA® charterholder. Ms Tan’s principal directorships include Keppel Capital, Alpha, Keppel REIT Management Limited (the manager of Keppel REIT), Keppel DC REIT Management Pte Ltd (the manager of Keppel DC REIT) and Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte Ltd (the trusteemanager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust).

Swee Yiow Tan Mr. Tan Swee Yiow serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Keppel REIT Management Limited, the Manager of Keppel REIT, of the Company with effect from 20 March 2017. Prior to his current appointment, Mr Tan was President, Singapore, in Keppel Land and concurrently Head, Keppel Land Hospitality Management. He had oversight of the Keppel Land Group’s Investment and development operations in Singapore, as well as its hospitality management arm. Mr Tan has been with the Keppel Land Group since 1990. He was the CEO of the Manager when Keppel REIT was listed in April 2006, a role that he held till 2009. Mr Tan is a Board Member and President of Singapore Green Building Council and a Member of World Green Building Council’s Corporate Advisory Board. He also serves as Honorary Treasurer on the Management Council of Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore and sits on the Workplace Safety Health Council (Construction and Landscape Committee). He holds Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) in Estate Management, National University of Singapore; Master of Business Administration in Accountancy, Nanyang Technological University.

Wai Meng Wong Mr. Wong Wai Meng serves as Chief Executive Officer - Keppel Data Centres, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr Wong is the Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Data Centres. He has more than 20 years of experience in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Prior to joining Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd, he was Vice President of BT Advise BT Global Services across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Turkey (AMEA) where he managed the company’s practices in business consulting, systems integration, software development, networking, mobility, collaboration and security. He was also CEO of the BT Frontline group of companies where he played a critical role in the integration of BT Frontline into BT Global Services. Mr Wong is currently the Second Vice Chairman in the Executive Committee Council of Singapore IT Federation (SiTF) and a committee member in the Technology Strategy Committee of Mount Alvernia Hospital. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical and Electronic Engineering) (First Class Honours), Nanyang Technological University.

Abu Bakar Bin Mohd Nor Mr. Abu Bakar Bin Mohd Nor serves as Managing Director of Keppel Singmarine Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. Mr Abu Bakar Mohd Nor is the Managing Director of Keppel Singmarine Pte Ltd, appointed with effect from 1 November 2014. Prior to this appointment, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat-Keppel Offshore & Marine (N-KOM), since 2011. He began his career in the Safety department at Keppel Shipyard Limited and rose through the ranks, holding various appointments in the Operations and Commercial departments. Mr Abu Bakar sits on various boards in Keppel Group companies and associates, such as Keppel Shipyard Limited, Arab Heavy Industries PJSC, Keppel Singmarine Pte Ltd, Keppel Sea Scan Pte Ltd, Green Scan Pte Ltd, Marine Technology Development Pte Ltd, Keppel Fels Limited, Keppel Offshore & Marine Technology Centre Pte Ltd, Nakilat Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd, Baku Shipyard LLC, Keppel Nantong Shipyard Co Ltd., Keppel Nantong Heavy Industry Co Ltd., Keppel Singmarine Brasil Ltda, Keppel Singmarine Philippines, Inc. Maju Maritime Pte Ltd, Keppel Smit Towage Pte Ltd, Gas Technology Development Pte Ltd and FueLNG Pte Ltd. He sits on the Bureau Veritas South East Asia Technical Committee as well as the Workplace Safety and Health Council (Marine Industries) Committee. He is also on the Board of Trustees of the Singapore Institute of Technology. He has also held various appointments at the national and industry levels such as Member of the Singapore Workplace Safety & Health Council (Marine Industries) Sub-Committee, Council Member of the Association of Singapore Marine Industries (ASMI) where he chaired the Safety Committee during his tenure. He has also served in various committees of the Ministry of Defence, Singapore such as Member of the Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence, Reward and Recognition Committee for Defence and was a Member of the SAFRA Management Committee where he chaired various SAFRA Clubs as Chairman and Vice-Chairman.

Hock Chye Chia Mr. Chia (Michael ) Hock Chye serves as Managing Director (Marine and Technology) of Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd and Managing Director., subsidiaries of Keppel Corporation Limited. He was the Executive Director of Keppel FELS Limited from 2002 to 2009 with overall responsibility of the business management of the company. Subsequently, Mr Chia was also Deputy Chairman of Keppel Integrated Engineering Ltd from 2009 to 2011 and Chief Executive Officer from 2009 to 2010. He was Director (Group Strategy & Development) of Keppel Corporation Limited from January 2011 to January 2013. He has more than 31 years of management experience in corporate development, engineering, operations and commercial. Mr Chia was elected as the President of the Association of Singapore Marines Industries from 2005 to 2009, a non-profit association formed in 1968 to promote the interests of the marine industry in Singapore and was a member of the Ngee Ann Polytechnic Council from 2006 to 2012. He was a Board Member of the Singapore Maritime Foundation from 2005 to 2015 and served as Chairman from 2010 to 2015. He is a member of the American Bureau of Shipping, USA; Fellow member with the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers Singapore; and Fellow member with the Singapore Institute of Arbitrators. His principal directorships include Keppel Shipyard Limited, Keppel FELS Limited, Floatel International Ltd, Keppel Offshore & Marine Technology Centre Pte Ltd, Keppel Singmarine Pte Ltd, Keppel Smit Towage Pte Ltd, Maju Maritime Pte Ltd, Nakilat Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd and Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, University of Newcastle Upon Tyne; Masters in Business Administration, National University of Singapore; Graduate Certificate in International Arbitration, National University of Singapore.

Garchun Lai Mr. Lai Garchun, Nicholas serves as Executive Director (Energy Infrastructure) of Keppel Infrastructure., a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. He holds Bachelor of Social Sciences (Second Upper Honours) from National University of Singapore; Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University, Sydney. Mr Lai joined Keppel Energy Pte Ltd (then known as Keppel Fels Energy Pte Ltd) in 2002 as Assistant General Manager, Development to bring in more business opportunities for the company. Subsequently, his portfolio evolved to focus on growing gas and power generation capabilities and divesting non-core assets, in his capacity as General Manager. Today, he is the Executive Director, Energy Infrastructure of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd and continues to drive value in the power and gas, and district heating and cooling businesses. Mr Lai worked in the Singapore Trade Development Board (currently known as IE Singapore) and Ministry of Trade & Industry in his early career, with an overseas stint in Hong Kong. He held an international business development role in Singapore Power International and a finance director role in a subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries prior to joining Keppel Energy Pte Ltd. He is a Director of Keppel Energy Pte Ltd, Keppel Merlimau Cogen Pte Ltd, Keppel Electric Pte Ltd, Keppel Gas Pte Ltd, Pipenet Pte Ltd and Keppel Energy Ventures Pte Ltd and Keppel Fels Power Pte Ltd.

Joo Ling Lim Ms. Cindy Lim Joo Ling serves as Director - Group Corporate Development of the Company. She was Executive Director (Infrastructure services ) Keppel Infrastructure of Keppel Corporation Limited. She holds Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical & Production) (Second Upper Honours), Nanyang Technological University; Executive MBA from the Singapore Management University; General Management Programme at Harvard Business School. Prior to her current appointment, she was the General Manager (Group Human Resources) of Keppel Corporation Limited. Ms Lim started her career as a management system auditor and consultant before she joined Keppel FELS Limited in 2001 as a Quality System Engineer. She had since held several management and leadership positions at Keppel FELS Limited, Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd and Keppel Corporation Limited in Quality System, Process Excellence, Talent Management and Human Resources. Ms Lim sits on the Boards of Keppel Infrastructure Services Pte Ltd, Keppel Seghers Engineering Singapore Pte Ltd, Keppel Seghers Pte Ltd, Keppel Seghers O&M Pte Ltd, GE Keppel Energy Services Pte Ltd, KMC O&M Pte Ltd, Kepfels Engineering Pte Ltd and Keppel FMO (India) Pte Ltd.

Soon Kooi Lim Mr. Lim Soon Kooi serves as Country Representative, Vietnam of the Company since August 2016. Mr Lim joined Keppel Land Group in 1995, and is currently President, Vietnam, Keppel Land International. He was appointed Country Representative, Vietnam for Keppel Corporation in August 2016. In 2005, Mr Lim was conferred Certificate of Merit by H.E. Phan Van Khai then Prime Minister of Vietnam and H.E. Dao Dinh Binh, then Minister of Transport for his contribution to the joint ventures of Sedona Suites, Royal Park in Hanoi, and Saigon Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (“HCMC”) respectively. In 2008, he was conferred Insignia of HCMC by H.E. Le Hoang Quan, then Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee for his contribution and relationship with the city. He is concurrently the General Director of Keppel Land Vietnam. He is also a Director of a number of subsidiaries and associates in the Keppel Land Group. Mr Lim is also a Board Director of Nam Long Group. He holds Bachelor of Engineering, Monash University, Australia; Member of the Institute of Engineers, Malaysia.

Boon Leng Tan Mr. Tan Boon Leng serves as Executive Director (Environmental Infrastructure) of Keppel Infrastructure., a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. Mr. Tan holds Bachelor of Science (Second Upper Honours) in Computer Science from University College London; Master of Science in Management (Distinction) from Imperial College, London. Mr Tan joined Keppel Energy Pte Ltd (then known as Keppel Fels Energy Pte Ltd) in 2000 as General Manager (Development), to spearhead the company’s business development activities. He was responsible for the implementation of Keppel Merlimau Cogen (KMC) Phase 1 (500MW) project and the subsequent 800MW expansion. He was also responsible for the company’s retail and trading operations in the Singapore electricity market before his new appointment under Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd. Upon the reorganisation of Keppel Energy Pte Ltd and Keppel Integrated Engineering Ltd under Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd in May 2013, Mr Tan was appointed the Executive Director, X-to-Energy of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd. Companies under X-to-Energy include Keppel DHCS (District Heating and Cooling Systems) and Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte Ltd, which is the Trustee-Manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust. In December 2013, he was also appointed to the Board of Keppel Seghers Belgium NV and took on the role as Project Sponsor based in UK to oversee the execution of the 750,000 tonnes per year Energy-from-Waste Plant under construction in Runcorn, UK. In March 2015, he was also appointed as Executive Director, Waste-to-Energy of Keppel Infrastructure. Mr Tan sits on the Boards of Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd, Keppel Seghers Belgium NV, Keppel Seghers UK Ltd, Keppel Energy Ventures Pte Ltd, Fels Cranes Pte Ltd, Keppel Environmental China Investments Pte Ltd, Keppel XTE Developments Pte Ltd and KepFels Engineering Pte Ltd.

Teck Loon Tay Mr. Alan Tay Teck Loon serves as Executive Director (Business Development) Keppel Infrastructure a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. He holds Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours), National University of Singapore. Mr Tay is Executive Director, Business Development of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd, with overall responsibility for the business development of the company and its subsidiaries. Prior to joining the Keppel Group, Mr Tay was Head of South East Asia for JPMorgan Asset Management, Global Real Assets - Asian Infrastructure, a private equity fund focused on infrastructure and related resources investments across Asia. He was also a member of the fund’s Investment Committee. Mr Tay’s experience spans across mergers and acquisitions, greenfield development, joint venture, disposal, debt and equity fund raising transactions throughout Asia, covering power, natural gas, waste-to-energy, transportation, banking, property, water, shipyard and manufacturing sectors. He is a Director of Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte Ltd (the Trustee-Manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust).

Heng Tan Tow Mr. Tow Heng Tan serves as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of Keppel Corp Limited, since 2004. He has been appointed to the Board in 2004 (Date of last re-election: 17 April 2014). A non-executive Director and a member of the Nominating, Remuneration and Board Risk Committees. Mr Tow has an extensive business career spanning the management consultancy, investment banking and stockbroking industries. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Pavilion Capital International Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd (Temasek Holdings). Mr Tow was also formerly Temasek Holdings's Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Temasek Holdings in September 2002, he was Senior Director of Business Development at DBS Vickers Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd. From 1993 to 2001, Mr Tow was Managing Director of Lum Chang Securities Pte Ltd. Mr Tow also sits on the board of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited, among others. Past member of the Senate of the Academy of Law; Past member of the Council of the Law Society; Past member of the board of the Civil Service College; Former Member of Parliament (2006 to 2015).

Siang Yang Eng Ms. Eng Siang Yang serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Eng is a Founding Partner of Permira. Over her 30-year career with Permira, Ms Eng has held a number of key positions in the firm and has extensive experience in a wide range of roles in relation to its funds’ investments across sectors and geographies. She has served on the board of Permira and its Executive Committee, chaired the Investment Committee and was the Fund Minder to various Permira funds. In addition, she also had oversight of Permira’s firm-wide risk management as well as its operations in Asia. Her other directorships include Centre for Asset Management & Investment at Business School, National University of Singapore, and the Advisory Board of Asia Private Equity Institute at Singapore Management University. She is also a Professor (Practice) at the NUS Business School. She holds Bachelor of Business Administration (First Class Honours), University of Singapore.

Ek Kia Tan Mr. Tan Ek Kia serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Keppel Corporation Limited. Mr Tan Ek Kia is a seasoned executive in the oil and gas and petrochemicals business. Prior to his retirement as the Vice President (Ventures and Developments) of Shell Chemicals, Asia Pacific and Middle East region (based in Singapore) in September 2006, Mr Tan held senior positions in Shell including Managing Director (Exploration and Production) of Shell Malaysia, Chairman of Shell North East Asia and Managing Director of Shell Nanhai Ltd (both based in Beijing, China). His other directorships include SMRT Corporation Ltd, Transocean Ltd, KrisEnergy Ltd and PT Chandra Asli Petrochemical Tbk. Former Vice President (Ventures and Developments) of Shell Chemicals, Asia Pacific and Middle East region (based in Singapore); Former Chairman, Shell companies in North East Asia; Former Managing Director, Shell Malaysia Exploration and Production.

Puay Chiang Tan Mr. Tan Puay Chiang serves as Non-Executive and Independent Director of Keppel Corporation Limited, since June 20, 2012. He Appointed to the Board on 20 June 2012, Mr Tan Puay Chiang is an independent and non-executive Director. (Date of last re-election: 19 April 2013). He is a member of the Board Safety and the Board Risk Committees. He was formerly Chairman, ExxonMobil (China) Investment Co from 2001 to 2007. During his 38-year career with Mobil and later ExxonMobil, he held executive management roles in Australia, Singapore and the United States. These included the executive positions of Vice-President, Mobil Research & Technology Corp, United States; and Chairman of Mobil Oil Australia. He was appointed General Manager, Corporate Planning, following the merger of Exxon and Mobil in 1999. Mr Tan has been a member of many business and industry boards including the Australian Institute of Petroleum; the Washington, D.C.- based National Policy Association; and the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. He is a member of the Board of the Energy Studies Institute at the National University of Singapore. His other directorships include Neptune Orient Lines Limited (NOL) and Singapore Power Limited. Mr Tan is also a member of the Audit Committee and Executive Resource & Compensation Committee of NOL.

Leong Kay Teoh Mr. Teoh Leong Kay serves as Non-Executive and Independent Director of Keppel Corporation Limited, since October 1, 2010. He Appointed to the Board on 1 October 2010, Mr Danny Teoh is an independent and non-executive Director (Date of last re-election: 17 April 2014). He is the Chairman of the Audit and Remuneration Committees and a member of the Board Risk Committee. Mr Teoh spent 27 years in KPMG LLP, Singapore and over the years, held various senior positions including member of KPMG International Board and Council, Head of the Audit and Risk Advisory Services and Head of Financial Services. He was the Managing Partner of KPMG LLP, Singapore since 2005 and he retired from KPMG in September 2010. His other directorships include DBS Group Holdings Ltd, DBS Bank Ltd, Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Jurong Town Corporation. He is Chairman of the Audit Committees of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Jurong Town Corporation. He is also a member of the Risk and Nominating Committees of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. Former Managing Partner, KPMG LLP, Singapore; Past member of KPMG’s International Board and Council; Former Head of Audit and Risk Advisory Services and Head of Financial Services.

Till Bernhard Vestring Mr. Till Bernhard Vestring serves as Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company. Mr Vestring was Appointed to the Board on 16 February 2015, Mr Till Vestring is an independent and non-executive director. Mr Vestring is a partner in Bain & Company’s Southeast Asian office and has more than 20 years of management consulting experience in Asia, advising leading companies on portfolio strategy, growth, mergers and acquisitions, merger integration, organisation and performance improvement. From 2007 to 2013, Mr Vestring served as the Managing Partner of Bain’s Southeast Asia operations with offices in in Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. He is a leader in Bain’s Industrial Goods & Services practice and a member of Bain’s Telecommunications, Media and Technology practices. He is also part of Bain's Developing Market 100 initiative that partners high-growth companies in developing markets on the journey towards global leadership. Mr Vestring also sits on the boards of Inchcape plc, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra and Leap201. He holds Master of Economics from University of Bonn, Germany; Master of Business Administration, Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley