KRBL Ltd (KRBL.NS)

Name Description

Anil Mittal Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of KRBL Limited. He was Arts Graduate from Delhi University. He is Having more than 40 years of experience in the field of Rice Industry. The Visionary behind the success of the Company, Mr. Mittal is the founder Chairman of KRBL Limited. He has been instrumental, in turning the Company into a global brand and the leader in Indian Basmati Industry. He was also the President of All India Rice Exporters Associations and presently he is the Vice President of the Basmati Rice Farmers & Exporters Development Forum. He has been the Board Member of the Export Inspection Council and the Basmati Development Fund. He also formulates the marketing strategy of the Company and supervises the marketing functions.

Anoop Gupta Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of KRBL Limited. He is a Science Graduate from Delhi University. He is Having more than 30 years of experience in the field of Rice Industry. Promoter and Director of KRBL Limited. The Promoters have their three generations in the rice business and they enjoy great reputation and respect in the trading and farming community. He is having more than 27 years of experience in the Rice Industry. The Financial Architect and the Chief Strategist of the Company.

Arun Gupta Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of KRBL Limited. He is a Commerce Graduate from Delhi University. He is Having more than 32 years of experience in the field of Rice Industry. Promoter and Director of KRBL Limited. The Promoters have their three generations in the rice business and they enjoy great reputation and respect in the trading and farming community. An expert on the Basmati Paddy Supply Chain Management and the Paddy Milling Technology. He has steered the Company into a growth trajectory. He holds various eminent positions in various reputed organization, one of them being Executive Member of the Basmati Rice farmers & Exporters Development Forum. He plays a key role on the project implementation of the Company.

Ashok Chand Mr. Ashok Chand is Whole-time Director of KRBL Limited. He is having 37 years of Industrial experience in the field of Engineering and Food Processing Industry worked with companies of repute in various capacities such as “Design Engineer” with M/s Engineer India Ltd., “Project & Engineering Manager” with an American Multinational Pharmaceutical company – M/s Pfizer Ltd. and “Project Manager” with Food Multinational company – M/s Nestle India Ltd. From August, 1998 in present assignment with M/s KRBL Ltd., the largest Basmati Rice Processing Company. He earned B.E. (Honors)-Mechanical, Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relation, Certificate of Entrepreneurship from Indian Institute of Management.

Priyanka Mittal Ms. Priyanka Mittal is Whole-time Director of KRBL Limited. She has done BS in Business Management from University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (AIMR) Candidate, Level II. She has also worked with Merrill Lynch, Private Client Group and Dirst Quadrant, a quantitative investment Management Company in USA.

Devendra Agarwal Mr. Devendra Kumar Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of KRBL Limited. He was Chartered Accountant (CA) from ICAI, Diploma In Information System Audit (DISA) from ICAI, B.Com (Hons) from Ramjas College, Delhi University. Practicing Chartered Accountant. Has vast experience of over 35 years in the area of Financial Management, Management Consultancy, Business Advisory, Corporate Taxation, Auditing etc.

Vinod Ahuja Mr. Vinod Ahuja is Non-Executive Independent Director of KRBL Limited. He holds Academically a Mechanical Engineer with honours and a Gold Medalist from Punjab University. He joined the family business and presently holding the head of “Ahuja Group” with multifarious activities from Mechanised farming Services Industries relating to various Commodities from Farmer end to Consumer end and having Agro based Industries alongwith Exports of Cotton. Also engaged in latest generation of ginning & pressing industry. Promoted several agro-based activities and projects since joining family business. Member of Executive Committee of NITMA and served as Chairman-Raw Material Committee for three terms. His other Directorships are Manglam Ventures Limited, Ahuja Rice & General Mills Private Limited, Fazilka Cotton & Synthetics Limited, GTM Synthetics Limited, Transwel Chains (India) Limited, Servoll Enterprises Private Limited, M. S. Seed Development Private Limited, VRA Seed Development Private Limited, VRA Cotton Mills Private Limited, Sara Farms Private Limited, Pal Farms Private Limited, Ahuja Horticulture Farms Private Limited, Panasian Farms Private Limited, Shri Ganesh Cotton Factory Private Limited, Spectrum Agros Private Limited.

Shyam Arora Mr. Shyam Arora is Non-Executive Independent Director of KRBL Limited. He has done M. Tech in Electronic Instrumentation and Controls from Loughborough University of Technology, UK. He is having 30 years of experience in manufacturing Electronic Power Management Systems and IT Enabled Services.