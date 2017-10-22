Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (KRDMA.IS)
KRDMA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.63TRY
22 Oct 2017
2.63TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.06TL (-2.23%)
-0.06TL (-2.23%)
Prev Close
2.69TL
2.69TL
Open
2.71TL
2.71TL
Day's High
2.71TL
2.71TL
Day's Low
2.61TL
2.61TL
Volume
1,424,560
1,424,560
Avg. Vol
4,467,778
4,467,778
52-wk High
3.05TL
3.05TL
52-wk Low
1.20TL
1.20TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mutullah Yolbulan
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kamil Gulec
|2002
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Metin Altan
|2010
|Vice General Manager - Operations
|
Nuvit Gurpinar
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Investments and Technical Affairs
|
M. Ugur Yilmaz
|2015
|General Manager
|
Hakan Onur
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Human Resources
|
Ercument Unal
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Commercial Affairs
|
Huseyin Gulec
|2009
|Member of the Board
|
Ahmet Yolbulan
|2009
|Member of the Board
|
Burak Yolbulan
|Member of the Board
|
Mustafa Yolbulan
|2008
|Member of the Board
|
Cavit Yucel
|2007
|Member of the Board
|
A. Kerim Dervisoglu
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Bekir Eren
|2014
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Necati Ozsoy
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Mehmet Ulusoy
|2015
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Aydin Erol
|Finance Manager
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mutullah Yolbulan
|
Kamil Gulec
|
Metin Altan
|Mr. Metin Altan has been performing as Vice General Manager of Operations of Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. Prior to his current appointment he was performing as Vice General Manager responsible for Finance, Trade and Administration. He joined the Company in 2002, as Data Processing Training Project Manager, a post he held until his appointment as Vice General Manager. Mr. Altan received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi in 1974.
|
Nuvit Gurpinar
|
M. Ugur Yilmaz
|
Hakan Onur
|
Ercument Unal
|
Huseyin Gulec
|
Ahmet Yolbulan
|
Burak Yolbulan
|
Mustafa Yolbulan
|
Cavit Yucel
|
A. Kerim Dervisoglu
|
Bekir Eren
|Mr. Bekir Eren has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since May 30, 2014. He has acted also as Early Identification of Risk Committee since then.
|
Necati Ozsoy
|
Mehmet Ulusoy
|
Aydin Erol
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Mutullah Yolbulan
|--
|
Kamil Gulec
|--
|
Metin Altan
|--
|
Nuvit Gurpinar
|--
|
M. Ugur Yilmaz
|--
|
Hakan Onur
|--
|
Ercument Unal
|--
|
Huseyin Gulec
|--
|
Ahmet Yolbulan
|--
|
Burak Yolbulan
|--
|
Mustafa Yolbulan
|--
|
Cavit Yucel
|--
|
A. Kerim Dervisoglu
|--
|
Bekir Eren
|--
|
Necati Ozsoy
|--
|
Mehmet Ulusoy
|--
|
Aydin Erol
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Mutullah Yolbulan
|0
|0
|
Kamil Gulec
|0
|0
|
Metin Altan
|0
|0
|
Nuvit Gurpinar
|0
|0
|
M. Ugur Yilmaz
|0
|0
|
Hakan Onur
|0
|0
|
Ercument Unal
|0
|0
|
Huseyin Gulec
|0
|0
|
Ahmet Yolbulan
|0
|0
|
Burak Yolbulan
|0
|0
|
Mustafa Yolbulan
|0
|0
|
Cavit Yucel
|0
|0
|
A. Kerim Dervisoglu
|0
|0
|
Bekir Eren
|0
|0
|
Necati Ozsoy
|0
|0
|
Mehmet Ulusoy
|0
|0
|
Aydin Erol
|0
|0