K S B Pumps Ltd (KSBP.NS)

KSBP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

830.20INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-21.15 (-2.48%)
Prev Close
Rs851.35
Open
Rs852.00
Day's High
Rs856.80
Day's Low
Rs826.05
Volume
16,531
Avg. Vol
28,970
52-wk High
Rs888.00
52-wk Low
Rs543.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Gaurav Swarup

60 2008 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

R. Narasimhan

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajeev Jain

2016 Managing Director, Additional Director

Werner Spiegel

62 2016 Executive Director

Stephan Bross

2014 Non-Executive Director

Werner Stegmuller

2014 Non-Executive Director

Sulajja Motwani

2015 Additional Independent Director

V. Viswanathan

2015 Additional Independent Director

A. Broacha

77 1975 Independent Non-Executive Director

Dara Damania

77 1981 Independent Non-Executive Director

Nimesh Kampani

Independent Non-Executive Director

Pradip Shah

62 2008 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Gaurav Swarup

Shri. Gaurav Swarup serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of KSB Pumps Limited. He has experience in engineering industry. His other Directorships includes Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd., Hastera Pvt. Ltd., Paharpur Industries Ltd, The Industrial & Prudential Investment Co Ltd, Swadeshi Polytex Ltd, Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd., Indo-US Mim Tec Pvt. Ltd., Tractors India Ltd.

R. Narasimhan

Rajeev Jain

Werner Spiegel

Mr. Werner Spiegel serves as Executive Director of K S B Pumps Limited. He was Managing Director of the Company. He is Mechanical Engineer. He has experience in Engineering industry. His other Directorship includes MIL Controls Limited & KSB Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Stephan Bross

Werner Stegmuller

Sulajja Motwani

V. Viswanathan

A. Broacha

Mr. A. R. Broacha serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of KSB Pumps Limited. He is a Advocate and Solicitor. He has experience in the corporate legal field. His other Directorships includes The Industrial & Prudential Investment Co Ltd. & New Holding & Trading Company Ltd.

Dara Damania

Nimesh Kampani

Pradip Shah

Insider Trading

