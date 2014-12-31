K S B Pumps Ltd (KSBP.NS)

Name Description

Gaurav Swarup Shri. Gaurav Swarup serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of KSB Pumps Limited. He has experience in engineering industry. His other Directorships includes Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd., Hastera Pvt. Ltd., Paharpur Industries Ltd, The Industrial & Prudential Investment Co Ltd, Swadeshi Polytex Ltd, Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd., Indo-US Mim Tec Pvt. Ltd., Tractors India Ltd.

Werner Spiegel Mr. Werner Spiegel serves as Executive Director of K S B Pumps Limited. He was Managing Director of the Company. He is Mechanical Engineer. He has experience in Engineering industry. His other Directorship includes MIL Controls Limited & KSB Tech Pvt. Ltd.