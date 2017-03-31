Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS)

Name Description

Shankar Acharya Dr. Shankar Nath Acharya is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. He is from Oxford University and Ph.D. (Economics) from Harvard University, He has considerable experience in various fields of economics and finance. He is a Honorary Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). He was Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Member, Twelfth Finance Commission. He has held several senior positions in the World Bank, including Director of World Development Report (1979) and Research Advisor. He is on the Board of Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. and The South Asia Institute for Research & Policy (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka.

Uday Kotak Mr. Uday Suresh Kotak is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. He holds a Bachelors degree in Commerce and an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He is the Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Bank and its principal founder and promoter. Under Mr. Kotak’s leadership, over the past 27 years, Kotak Mahindra group established a prominent presence in every area of fi nancial services from stock broking, investment banking, car fi nance, life insurance and mutual funds. Mr. Kotak is the recipient of several prestigious awards. He is a member of the Government of India’s high level committee on Financing Infrastructure, the Primary Market Advisory Committee of SEBI, Member of the Board of Governors of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, National Institute of Securities Markets and National Council of CII. He is also a Governing Member of the Mahindra United World College of India. He is on the Board of the following companies: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Limited Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited Kotak Forex Brokerage Limited Kotak Securities Limited Mr. Uday Kotak is also a member of the Investor Relations (Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance) Committee of the Bank, Chairman of the Audit Committees of Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and Kotak Securities Limited and member of the Audit Committee of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited.

Dipak Gupta Mr. Dipak Gupta is Joint Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. He holds B.E. (Electronics), PGDM-IIM, Ahmedabad. He is the Joint Managing Director of the Bank and has over 27 years of experience in the fi nancial services sector, 21 years of which have been with the Kotak Group. He is responsible for Group HR, administration, infrastructure, operations and IT. He is also responsible for asset reconstruction business of the Bank. Mr. Dipak Gupta was responsible for the Kotak Group’s initiatives into the banking arena. He was the Executive Director of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited. Prior to joining the Kotak Group, he was with A. F. Ferguson & Company for approximately six years. He is on the Board of the following companies: Kotak Forex Brokerage Limited Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Limited Mr. Dipak Gupta is also member of the Investor Relations (Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance) Committee of the Bank, Audit Committee of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Limited. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited.

Mark Newman Mr. Mark Edwin Newman is Non-Executive Director of the Bank with effect from 5th May 2015. Mr. Mark Newman is a Chartered Accountant and has obtained Mathematics (Honours) degree from King’s College London. Mr. Mark Newman is CEO, Commercial Banking, ING, Asia. He started his career at Deloitte Haskins and Sells where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant before joining ING in 1992, in London. He is also Executive Management Board Member of ASIFMA (Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association). He is a Non Executive Director on the Board of ING Bank Australia Limited. Mr. Newman does not hold any equity shares either directly or on a beneficial basis in the Bank. .

Prakash Apte Mr. Prakash K. Apte, B.E. (Mechanical), is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. He is presently the Chairman of Syngenta India Limited, one of the agri business companies in India. Mr. Apte, in a career spanning over 36 years has considerable experience in various areas of management and business leadership. He was instrumental in setting up the Syngenta Foundation India which focuses on providing knowledge and support for adopting scientifi c growing systems to resource poor farmers and enabling their access to market. He is a Director of Syngenta Foundation India and Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Limited. Mr. Apte is a member of Audit Committee of Bank and Syngenta India Limited.

Amit Desai Mr. Amit K. Desai, B.Com, LLB, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. He is an eminent professional with 34 years of experience. He is also on the Board of Kotak Mahindra Trustee Company Limited and Terra DeKM Pvt. Ltd.

S. Mahendra Dev Professor S. Mahendra Dev is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., since March 15, 2013. He is currently Director and Vice Chancellor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), Mumbai, India. He was Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), Govt. of India, Delhi. He was Director, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad for 9 years during 1999 to 2008. He has done his Post-doctoral research at Yale University and was faculty member at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai for 11 years. He has been a member of several government committees including the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Employment and Rangarajan Commission on Financial Inclusion. He has received honors for eminence in public service. He is the Chairman of the Committee on Terms of Trade on agriculture constituted by the Ministry of agriculture, Govt. of India. He is also member of the newly constituted Panel on poverty estimates chaired by Dr. C. Rangarajan. Prof. Dev is the Chairman of the Investor Relations (Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance) Committee of the Bank. He has done his Ph.D. from the Delhi School of Economics.

C. Jayaram Mr. C. Jayaram is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. He holds B. A. (Economics), PGDM-IIM, Kolkata. He is Joint Managing Director of the Bank and currently heads the wealth management business and international operations for Kotak Mahindra group. He also oversees the alternative investments business which includes private equity funds and real estate funds, as well as the institutional equities business. He has varied experience of over 35 years in many areas of fi nance and business and was earlier the Managing Director of Kotak Securities Limited. He has been with the Kotak Group for 23 years and has been instrumental in building a number of new businesses at Kotak Group. Prior to joining the Kotak Group, he was with Overseas Sanmar Financial Ltd. He is also on the Board of the following companies: Kotak Investment Advisors Limited Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited Kotak Mahindra Inc Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited Kotak Mahindra (UK) Limited Kotak Securities Limited Mr. C. Jayaram is a member of the Investor Relations (Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance) Committee of the Bank and Audit Committee of Kotak Securities Limited.

Farida Khambata Ms. Farida Khambata is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. She holds Master of Arts in Economics from the of University Cambridge, a Master of Science in Business Management from the London Business School and a Chartered Financial Analyst. She is currently Global Strategist of Cartica Management, LLC and a member of its Investment Committee. She was earlier with International Finance Corporation (IFC) and was a member of IFC’s Management Group, the senior leadership team of IFC. In her last position at IFC she served as Regional Vice President in charge of all operations in East Asia and the Pacific, South Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean and the Global Manufacturing Cluster. Ms. Khambata joined IFC in 1986 from the World Bank where she managed pension fund assets. Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 7th January 2015 have appointed Ms. Khambata as an Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a period upto 6th September 2019. Ms. Khambata is a member of the Audit Committees of Dragon Capital Group Limited, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited and Tata Sons Limited.