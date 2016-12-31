Grupa Kety SA (KTY.WA)

Name Description

Dariusz Manko Mr. Dariusz Manko has been Chairman of the Management Board and General Director of Grupa Kety Spolka Akcyjna since August 3, 2005. From 1993 to 1996, he was in the service of SAPA POLAND as Sales Representative and Head Marketing and Development. Since 1996, he has served for the Company. Since 1999, he has been Manager of Extrusion Plant of ZML Kety SA. Since January 1999 to 2005, he has occupied the position of Chief Executive Officer and General Director of Metalplast-Bielsko SA. Since September 28, 2000, he has been Member of the Management Board of Grupa Kety SA. In 1993 He graduated from Uniwersytet Przyrodniczy w Poznaniu. In 1998 he completed a postgraduate studies on Management and Finance at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach (formerly Akademia Ekonomiczna im. Karola Adamieckiego w Katowicach). He also completed several trainings on management, marketing and economics.

Szczepan Strublewski Mr. Szczepan Strublewski has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Grupa Kety Spolka Akcyjna since June 8, 2011. He was previously Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company. He has also served as Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. In addition to his duties at the Company, since 2008 he has served as Partner at Warsaw Equity Advisors. He started his professional carrier in 1991 when he became a consultant for EVIP International in Warsaw. From 1992 to 1993, he was a Consultant in Audit Department of Arthur Andersen company. Between 1993 and 1996, he assumed the position of an analyst and was responsible for companies quoted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. From 1997 to 1998, he held a position of Director of the Capital Markets, Margins and Acquisitions. Between 2006 and 2008, Mr. Strublewski held a position of Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer in ABN AMRO Corporate Finance Sp. z o.o. He served also at Supervisory Board of Signity SA (2004-2009). He gained a Masters degree in Economics from Szkola Glowna Handlowa in 1990, as well as graduated from the University of Kent in Canterbury.

Adam Piela Mr. Adam Piela has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Grupa Kety Spolka Akcyjna since January 26, 2006. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer at the Company on January 1, 2006. He held this position at the Company also before August 30, 2005. He joined Grupa Kety SA in 2000. Between 2000 and 2005, he was a Head of Controlling Department. Between September 2005 and March 2006 he served as Chairman of the Management Board at Dekret Centrum Rachunkowe. He graduated from Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie with a Masters degree in Accounting.

Piotr Kaczmarek Mr. Piotr Kaczmarek has been Member of the Supervisory Board of GRUPA KETY SPOLKA AKCYJNA since May 31, 2017. He graduated in German Philology from Uniwersytet im. Adama Mickiewicza w Poznaniu and holds CFA title and a stock broker license. He served at Dom Maklerski BMT S.A., Bank Handlowy w Warszawie, Bank Amerykanski w Polsce S.A., ING Nationale-Nederlanden Polska Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A., Skarbiec TFI S.A. and Aviva Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne BZWBK S.A. He serves on the Supervisory Board of ROBYG S.A., Ferro S.A. and Harper Hygienics S.A.

Bartosz Kazimierczuk Mr. Bartosz Kazimierczuk has been Member of the Supervisory Board of GRUPA KETY SPOLKA AKCYJNA since May 31, 2017. In 1995 he graduated from Hochschule fuer Technik und Wirtschaft in Berlin. He started his career in 1995 at Siemens AG (Polish branch ZWUT Siemens S.A) as a Specialist for Economic Affairs. From 1997 till 2001 he worked for DEA Mineraloel Polska Sp. z o.o. a and from 2001 till 2011 he worked for Kaufland Polska Markety Sp z o.o. Sp.k., where he held managerial positions. Since 2005 he has managed Tower Investments Sp. z o.o. and he is Chairman of the Management Board of Tower Investments S.A.

Pawel Niedziolka Mr. Pawel Niedziolka has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Kety Spolka Akcyjna since May 21, 2014. He has been Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company as of June 16, 2014. From 1999 to 2013 he worked at Department of Banking of Szkola Glowna Handlowa and from 2013 he serves at Institute of Banking and Business Insurance. He manages the Structured Finance department at Bank Millennium SA. He graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa in Finance and Banking in 1998. In 2000 he gained Ph.D. and in 2010 habilitation.

Piotr Stepniak Mr. Piotr Henryk Stepniak has been Member of the Supervisory Board of GRUPA KETY SPOLKA AKCYJNA since May 31, 2017. He graduated from the Guelph University in Canada, ESC Rouen in France and the Purdue University in the USA. He began his professional career in 1984 with Air Canada, in the sales and marketing department. Later, he became the Development Director in Pepsi Cola International. In 1997, he became the Development Manager in Bank Handlowy and assumed the position of the General Director for Market Development in ARAMARK one year later. He has worked for Lukas Bank since 2000, first as the Director of the Marketing Department, later as a Vice President of the Management Board responsible for consumer banking. Mr. Stepniak was also Member of the Management Board of LUKAS SA and the Supervisory Board of the Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy S.A. (2003-2004). From 2005 to 2008 he was Chairman of the Management Board of Getin Holding S.A. He has also been Member of the Supervisory Board of ATM Grupa S.A., Kruk S.A., Nest Bank S.A., Magellan S.A., Skarbiec Holding S.A., Asseco Business Solutions S.A.