Kws Saat SE (KWSG.DE)
KWSG.DE on Xetra
361.05EUR
4:35pm BST
361.05EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-1.20 (-0.33%)
€-1.20 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€362.25
€362.25
Open
€360.30
€360.30
Day's High
€363.90
€363.90
Day's Low
€359.60
€359.60
Volume
607
607
Avg. Vol
1,663
1,663
52-wk High
€383.15
€383.15
52-wk Low
€270.00
€270.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andreas Buechting
|2007
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Hagen Duenbostel
|46
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Arend Oetker
|77
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Leon Broers
|56
|2009
|Member of the Management Board
|
Peter Hofmann
|56
|2014
|Member of the Management Board
|
Eva Kienle
|49
|2013
|Member of the Management Board
|
Juergen Bolduan
|2007
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser
|2007
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Berthold Niehoff
|2012
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Hubertus von Baumbach
|2007
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Wolf-Gebhard Von der Wense
|2014
|Head of Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Andreas Buechting
|Dr. Andreas J. Buechting has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 31, 2007. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Committee for Executive Board Affairs and Nominating Committee at the Company. Previously, he served as Spokesman of the Management Board at KWS SAAT AG. Until January 31, 2009 Dr. Buechting also acted as Member of the Supervisory Board at Conergy AG and has been Member of the Board of Directors at Ball Horticultural Company.
|
Hagen Duenbostel
|Dr. Hagen Duenbostel has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of KWS SAAT SE since January 1, 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board of the Company from 2003. He is responsible for Corn, Corporate Development and Communication and Corporate Compliance at the Company. Additionally, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors at Hero AG. Before joining KWS SAAT AG Dr. Duenbostel worked for PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He is a graduate in Management.
|
Arend Oetker
|Dr. Arend Oetker serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE. He is Member of the Committee for Executive Board Affairs and Nominating Committee at the Company. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Schwartauer Werke GmbH & Co. KGaA and Cognos AG. Furthermore, he has been Board Member of Leipziger Messe GmbH. Until July 1, 2009, Dr. Oetker was active as Member of the Supervisory Board within Merck KGaA and also worked for Baloise Holding AG until May 1, 2009.
|
Leon Broers
|Dr. Leon Broers has been Member of the Management Board of KWS SAAT SE since 2009. He is responsible for Research & Breeding at the Company. He was Vice Chairman of the Management Board of the Company from February 1, 2007. Before joining the Company Dr. Broers worked for Nunhems / Bayer CropScience. He is a graduate in Agricultural Economics. He holds Ph.D. degree and Master of Business Administration degree.
|
Peter Hofmann
|Dr. Peter Hofmann has been Member of the Management Board of KWS SAAT SE since October 1, 2014. His responsibilities within the Company include Sugar Beet, Cereals and Marketing.
|
Eva Kienle
|Ms. Eva Kienle has been Member of the Management Board at KWS SAAT SE since July 1, 2013. She is responsible for Finance, Controlling, Global Services, Information Technology, Human Resources and Legal Affairs at the Company. She graduated in Business Administration.
|
Juergen Bolduan
|Mr. Juergen Bolduan has been Member of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2007. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of Central Works Committee at the Company.
|
Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser
|Ms. Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser has been Member of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2007. She serves as Member of the Committee for Executive Board Affairs and the Nominating Committee at the Company. In addition, she also serves as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Deputy Chairwoman of the Shareholders' Committee at CLAAS KGaA mbH. She is a Businesswoman.
|
Berthold Niehoff
|Dr. Berthold Niehoff has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2012. He is an Agricultural Scientist.
|
Hubertus von Baumbach
|Mr. Hubertus von Baumbach has been Member of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2007. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He has been Chairman of the Management Board of C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG. He is a businessman.
|
Wolf-Gebhard Von der Wense
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Andreas Buechting
|168,000
|
Hagen Duenbostel
|1,023,760
|
Arend Oetker
|84,000
|
Leon Broers
|950,359
|
Peter Hofmann
|724,740
|
Eva Kienle
|831,862
|
Juergen Bolduan
|66,000
|
Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser
|61,000
|
Berthold Niehoff
|56,000
|
Hubertus von Baumbach
|81,000
|
Wolf-Gebhard Von der Wense
|--
As Of 30 Jun 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Andreas Buechting
|0
|0
|
Hagen Duenbostel
|0
|0
|
Arend Oetker
|0
|0
|
Leon Broers
|0
|0
|
Peter Hofmann
|0
|0
|
Eva Kienle
|0
|0
|
Juergen Bolduan
|0
|0
|
Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser
|0
|0
|
Berthold Niehoff
|0
|0
|
Hubertus von Baumbach
|0
|0
|
Wolf-Gebhard Von der Wense
|0
|0