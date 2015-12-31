Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO)

Name Description

Douglas Colbeth Mr. Douglas P. Colbeth is the Chairman of the Board of Kinaxis Inc. He was President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Colbeth has been a director of Kinaxis since 2001 and is our current Chair of the Board; he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2003 to January 1, 2016. During his tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Colbeth was responsible for conducting the successful initial public offering of Kinaxis, growing the customer base to over 100 customers and for growing revenues to nearly $100 million. Prior to joining Kinaxis, Mr. Colbeth was Chief Executive Officer of Spyglass Inc., a leading provider of internet software technologies. In June 1995, Spyglass became one of the first internet software companies to conduct a successful initial public offering. Mr. Colbeth holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Siena College in New York. Mr. Colbeth is a Director of On Point Technology, LLC and is also the Chairman of the board of MedCircle Inc.

John Sicard Mr. John Sicard is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He was Independent Director of the Company. He was Chief Products Officer of Kinaxis Inc. Prior to moving into his current role as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sicard had over twenty years’ tenure at Kinaxis. Mr. Sicard first started at the Company as a key contributor to the architecture and development of Kinaxis’ supply chain management solutions in early 1994, and has since held a number of senior management roles in development, professional services, business consulting, sales, marketing and customer support, and has held several positions at Kinaxis including Executive Vice President of Marketing and Development, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. Before joining Kinaxis in 1994, Mr. Sicard held senior software architect positions in research and development at FastMAN Software Systems Inc. (also known as Promira Software Inc. before being purchased by Manugistics Group Inc.), and Monenco Agra Inc. Mr. Sicard holds a Bachelor of Computer Science degree from Concordia University in Canada. Mr. Sicard is also a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program in Massachusetts.

Richard Monkman Mr. Richard Monkman, CPA, is the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Corporate Services of Kinaxis Inc. Mr. Monkman has served in various finance roles with high technology companies for over 30 years. Prior to joining Kinaxis in October of 2005, Mr. Monkman held the Chief Financial Officer and other senior finance positions with leading software, services and other public and private high technology companies; most notably IceFyre Semiconductor Corporation, Nokia Internet Communications, SHL Systemhouse Inc. and ISM Corporation. Mr. Monkman is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has a Bachelor of Mathematics and Masters of Applied Science from the University of Waterloo.

Jeffrey Johnson Mr. Jeffrey G. Johnson is Executive Vice President - Global Operations of Kinaxis Inc. Before joining Kinaxis in 2012, Mr. Johnson was Executive Vice President of Sales for PSS Systems Inc. which was acquired by International Business Machines Corp in 2010. Mr. Johnson has over 25 years of high-technology sales experience and has held senior sales positions with a variety of software and technology firms, including Agile Software Corporation, PeopleSoft Inc., Blue Martini Software Inc. and SAP AG. Mr. Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington State University.

David Kelly Mr. David Kelly is Executive Vice President - Professional Services of the Company. Mr. Kelly came to Kinaxis with more than 15 years of experience working for enterprise software companies in a professional services capacity. Prior to joining Kinaxis in June 2014, Mr. Kelly was at IBM (from June 2011 to May 2014) where he led IBM’s Enterprise Content Management (ECM) worldwide services business. As IBM’s worldwide ECM services leader, Mr. Kelly worked directly with IBM’s largest global customers, global IBM sales teams, and managed a sales and delivery team that was responsible for driving services revenue and delivery of ECM solutions. Mr. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wayne State University and has participated in multiple management classes at Rice University.

Edwin Shepherdson Mr. Edwin Shepherdson is Executive Vice President - Products and Services Operations of the Company. Mr. Shepherdson brings over 30 years of experience in the technology industry to Kinaxis. His previous roles include Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Business Optimization (April 2013-January 2015) and Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions (December 2010-March 2013) at Coveo Solutions, Vice President of Global Customer Support at Cognos Inc. (May 2000-September 2006), and an Advisory Board Member for several industry associations including the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and Service Strategies Corporation - The Service Capability & Performance (SCP) Standards. Mr. Shepherdson holds a Masters in Organizational Leadership from the Graduate Institute and completed the Ivey Executive Program at Western University.

Jack Noppe Mr. Jack Noppe is Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Prior to joining Kinaxis, Mr. Noppé served in several senior roles in companies like Terapeak Inc. (Chief Product Officer, February 2014-October 2015), Girltank, Inc. (Member of the Board of Advisors, May 2012-February 2014), Shopify Inc. (Strategic Advisor, March 2013-October 2013), Movita Communications Inc. (Member of the Board of Advisors, January 2011-June 2012), IBM Canada Ltd. (Business Unit Executive, May 2008-December 2010) and Cognos Inc. (Director, Product Management, August 2001-April 2008). He comes to the company with more than 20 years of experience in leading the definition, communication, and execution of strategy for various companies. He has a strong technical background in software development with specific focus on Analytics, Big Data, ERPs, Web Technologies, Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence, and eCommerce. Mr. Noppé holds an Executive MBA from Queen’s University.

Paul Carreiro Mr. Paul Carreiro is Chief Revenue Officer of the Company. Carreiro comes to Kinaxis with more than two decades of leadership experience in the supply chain and enterprise software industry, having previously held senior roles at SAP and Infor, where he was most recently the President and Managing Director, EMEA. He holds a Master of Business Administration from The London School of Economics and Political Science/NYU Stern/HEC and has completed the McMaster Director's College Program and the Stanford University Advanced Management Program.

Sarah Sedgman Ms. Sarah Mayme Sedgman is Chief Customer Officer of Kinaxis Inc. Before joining Kinaxis, Mrs. Sedgman held many global executive positions with industry leaders including; Director of Cognos Learning Services (January 2009-August 2011), IBM’s Business Analytics Education Executive (August 2011-August 2013), and most recently the Senior Vice President of PTC University (September 2013-May 2015). She has more than 17 years of leadership experience in the IT knowledge and education industry and has previously owned some of the largest and most profitable global education businesses in the industry. She is a true thought leader on knowledge, learning and adoption programs, and currently sits on several education services executive boards across North America. Mrs. Sedgman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Waterloo.

John Giffen Mr. John Giffen is Lead Independent Director of Kinaxis Inc. Mr. Giffen currently serves as an advisor and/or director to technology companies and investment funds. Mr. Giffen is currently a director of Absolute Software Corporation and a number of private companies. Since 1996, Mr. Giffen has served on the boards of a number of public companies, including Macromedia, Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., MKS Inc., Digital Processing Systems Inc., MGI Software Corp, Delano Technology Corporation, Corel Corporation, Certicom Corp, Financial Models Company Inc., 724 Solutions Inc., Sierra Systems Group Inc., Open Text Corporation, MOSAID Technologies Incorporated, RuggedCom Inc. and Strategic Vista Inc., as well as on the boards of several private companies. Mr. Giffen is a Chartered Professional Accountant and with a Designation in Corporate Finance. He also has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. The following qualifications are all relevant to the performance of Mr. Giffen’s responsibilities as Chair of our Audit Committee: his professional designations; his educational background; his years of executive experience in the technology sector, including as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Alias Research Inc. from 1992 to 1996; and his service on other public company boards and board committees, including as a member of the audit committee for the board of directors of all of the public companies on which he has served, and the chair all of such audit committees, with the exception of MOSAID Technologies Incorporated.

Robert Courteau Mr. Robert G. Courteau serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Courteau brings more than 25 years experience as a senior executive, leading new business initiatives and achieving growth objectives with some of the world's foremost companies. Currently, Mr. Courteau serves as the chief executive officer of Altus Group Ltd., a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. Prior to this role, Mr. Courteau was a corporate executive with SAP AG, holding positions such as the president, North America, and global chief operating officer. Mr. Courteau has served on the board of directors of a number of private and publicly traded companies and also been very active in supporting not-for-profit organizations. Mr. Courteau graduated from Concordia University in 1981 with a bachelor of commerce degree and also holds an honorary doctorate of laws degree from the same university in 2011.

Jill Denham Ms. Jill Denham is Independent Director of the company. She has over 20 years’ experience in financial services, Jill Denham brings a diverse skillset to the Kinaxis Board of Director’s. Among her past roles, Ms. Denham was Vice Chair at CIBC Retail Markets, and a Director of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. Prior to being Vice Chair at CIBC Retail Markets, she had responsibility for the European business of CIBC and before that she was President, Merchant Banking. She was also a member of the Task Force on the Future of Securities Regulation in Canada. Ms. Denham is currently a director of several companies, including National Bank of Canada as well as the Chair of the Board of Morneau Shepell. She holds an HBA from the University of Western Ontario School of Business Administration and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Ronald Matricaria Mr. Ronald A. Matricaria is an Independent Director of Kinaxis Inc. Mr. Matricaria is currently a director and chairman of the board at Orthofix International N.V., a publicly traded global medical device company, and most recently served on the board of directors of Life Technologies Corporation. Mr. Matricaria has previously served on the board of directors of a number of public and private companies including The Home Depot, Inc., Diametrics Medical, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., Centocor, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Hospira, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Vistacare, Inc., Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association International Section, the American Diabetes Association, the American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, the National Retiree Volunteer Center and the Indiana Repertory Theatre. Mr. Matricaria also has over 35 years of medical device and pharmaceutical experience at St. Jude Medical, Inc., where he served as the Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Eli Lilly and Company Inc. Mr. Matricaria holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree in Pharmacy in recognition of his contributions to the practice of pharmacy. Mr. Matricaria’s experience as the Chief Executive Officer of a prominent health care organization, his 23 years of executive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and his service on other public company boards and board committees are all relevant to the performance of his responsibilities as a member of our Audit Committee and Chair of our Compensation Committee.