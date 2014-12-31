Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)

Name Description

Pierre Gadonneix Mr. Pierre Gadonneix has been the Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since August 31, 2010. He is Chairman of the World Energy Council. He was appointed Member of Economic, Social and Environmental Council and Member of Board of Directors of the National Foundation of Political Sciences. In 1976, he was technical counselor to the Ministry of Industry and Research. From 1978 to 1987, he was Director of metallurgic, mechanic and electric Industries within the Ministry of Industry. He was Chairman of Gaz de France from 1996 to 2004 and served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF from 2004 to 2009. Mr. Gadonneix has a Ph.D. in Business Economics from the Business School of Harvard University. He also studied at Ecole Nationale Superieure du Petrole et des Moteurs and Ecole Polytechnique and holds a degree in Economics.

Frederic Michelland Mr. Frederic Michelland serves as Chairman of the Management Board, Director of Aerostructure of Latecoere SA. He additionally serves as Senior Corporate Executive Vice President Americas in charge of High Voltage & 2013 Underwater Cables, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee at Nexans SA. He joined Nexans SA in 2006 as Group Finance Director. Mr. Michelland obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD and received a Masters degree in Finance from INSEAD as well. He also graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Jean-Claude Chaussonnet Mr. Jean-Claude Chaussonnet has been the Independent Vice Chairman of Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since August 31, 2010. He was Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 26, 2009. He served previously as Independent Member of the Company's Supervisory Board from January 7, 2003 to June 26, 2009. He also served as Director of Recaero and Corse Composites Aeronautique. In 1998, he was promoted as Industriel Director of Aerospatiale Matra Airbus and in 2000, President & General Manager of Airbus France, where he remained in that position till 2003.

Patrick Longuet Mr. Patrick Longuet has served as Member of the Executive Committee - Latecoere Service at Latecoere SA since 2014. A graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Bordeaux, Mr. Longuet has a 15-years experience gained in service business area. Before joining the Company, he worked as Director for Aeronautics at Capgemini.

Christian Beugnet Mr. Christian Beugnet has been a Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since January 7, 2003. He also serves as Director of Corse Composites Aeronautique. He holds a degree in Engineering from the Ecole Nationale des Arts et Metiers.

Patrick Chollet Mr. Patrick Chollet has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since January 7, 2003. He also serves as Chairman of Chollet Finances Investissements.

Yves Da Costa Mr. Yves Da Costa has served as an Employee Representative on the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since June 2009. He is also a quality technician within the Company and a delegate of the employees' council.

Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec Ms. Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since June 30, 2011. She works as a Consultant for CD-JC Conseils and previously served as Managing Director of Economic and Financial Affairs and Member of the Executive Committee of SNCF. She made a career in senior management and industry where she held manager roles at Air France and SNCF. She currently holds several mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of SICAV LCL Obligations and SA Aeroport de Montpellier Mediterranee. Her previous mandates include Chairman and CEO of SNCF Participations and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SeaFrance.

Christian Duvillet Mr. Christian Duvillet has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since February 16, 2011. He is a former Chief Executive Officer of LCL and was a Member of the Executive Committee of Credit Agricole SA until the end of 2010. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of COOP Alsace and Schiltigheim Distribution, and holds other mandates, including Chairman of Banque Francaise Commerciale Antilles-Guyanne.

Jean Goumy Mr. Jean Goumy serves as an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA as of June 30, 2011. He has spent his entire career at Societe Generale where he served until May 2009 as Director of Customer Corporate Business Network France.

Valerie Guimber Ms. Valerie Guimber has been an Employee Representative on the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since January 25, 2012. She works as a Technical Manager at LATelec.

Pierre Latecoere Mr. Pierre Latecoere has served as an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since June 26, 2009. He previously held the post of Independent Vice Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board from January 7, 2003. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere Aeroservices. Previously he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etamic.

Jean Louis Peltriaux Mr. Jean Louis Peltriaux has been the Employee Shareholders (FCPE B) Representative on the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since June 2006. He is also the Head of Management Control and Treasurer of the Works Council of the Company.

Jean-Jacques Pigneres Mr. Jean-Jacques Pigneres has served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since June 26, 2009. He was the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company until August 31, 2010. He also previously held the post of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Finance and Administration and Member of the Management Board and the Executive Committee until January 6, 2009. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere Aeroservices. He previously served as a Director of SEA. Mr. Pigneres graduated from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce in Toulouse.