Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)

Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pierre Gadonneix
|73
|2010
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Frederic Michelland
|48
|2014
|Chairman of the Management Board, Director of Aerostructure
|
Jean-Claude Chaussonnet
|74
|2010
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Olivier Regnard
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
M. Vret
|Senior Vice President - Organization and Information System, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Herve Schembri
|60
|Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy, Member of the Executive Committee
|
H. Blanchard
|Director of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Daniel Bourgeois
|Member of the Executive Committee - Interconnection Systems
|
Patrick Longuet
|2014
|Member of the Executive Committee - Latecoere Service
|
Christian Beugnet
|71
|2010
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Patrick Chollet
|53
|2003
|Independent Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Yves Da Costa
|2009
|Employee Representative on the Supervisory Board
|
Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec
|69
|2011
|Independent Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Christian Duvillet
|68
|2011
|Independent Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Jean Goumy
|67
|2011
|Independent Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Valerie Guimber
|2012
|Employee Representative on the Supervisory Board
|
Pierre Latecoere
|51
|2009
|Independent Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Jean Louis Peltriaux
|49
|2006
|Employee Shareholders (FCPE B) Representative on the Supervisory Board
|
Jean-Jacques Pigneres
|70
|2010
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Christian Reynaud
|71
|2003
|Independent Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Pierre Gadonneix
|Mr. Pierre Gadonneix has been the Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since August 31, 2010. He is Chairman of the World Energy Council. He was appointed Member of Economic, Social and Environmental Council and Member of Board of Directors of the National Foundation of Political Sciences. In 1976, he was technical counselor to the Ministry of Industry and Research. From 1978 to 1987, he was Director of metallurgic, mechanic and electric Industries within the Ministry of Industry. He was Chairman of Gaz de France from 1996 to 2004 and served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF from 2004 to 2009. Mr. Gadonneix has a Ph.D. in Business Economics from the Business School of Harvard University. He also studied at Ecole Nationale Superieure du Petrole et des Moteurs and Ecole Polytechnique and holds a degree in Economics.
|
Frederic Michelland
|Mr. Frederic Michelland serves as Chairman of the Management Board, Director of Aerostructure of Latecoere SA. He additionally serves as Senior Corporate Executive Vice President Americas in charge of High Voltage & 2013 Underwater Cables, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee at Nexans SA. He joined Nexans SA in 2006 as Group Finance Director. Mr. Michelland obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD and received a Masters degree in Finance from INSEAD as well. He also graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.
|
Jean-Claude Chaussonnet
|Mr. Jean-Claude Chaussonnet has been the Independent Vice Chairman of Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since August 31, 2010. He was Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 26, 2009. He served previously as Independent Member of the Company's Supervisory Board from January 7, 2003 to June 26, 2009. He also served as Director of Recaero and Corse Composites Aeronautique. In 1998, he was promoted as Industriel Director of Aerospatiale Matra Airbus and in 2000, President & General Manager of Airbus France, where he remained in that position till 2003.
|
Olivier Regnard
|
M. Vret
|
Herve Schembri
|
H. Blanchard
|
Daniel Bourgeois
|
Patrick Longuet
|Mr. Patrick Longuet has served as Member of the Executive Committee - Latecoere Service at Latecoere SA since 2014. A graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Bordeaux, Mr. Longuet has a 15-years experience gained in service business area. Before joining the Company, he worked as Director for Aeronautics at Capgemini.
|
Christian Beugnet
|Mr. Christian Beugnet has been a Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since January 7, 2003. He also serves as Director of Corse Composites Aeronautique. He holds a degree in Engineering from the Ecole Nationale des Arts et Metiers.
|
Patrick Chollet
|Mr. Patrick Chollet has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since January 7, 2003. He also serves as Chairman of Chollet Finances Investissements.
|
Yves Da Costa
|Mr. Yves Da Costa has served as an Employee Representative on the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since June 2009. He is also a quality technician within the Company and a delegate of the employees' council.
|
Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec
|Ms. Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since June 30, 2011. She works as a Consultant for CD-JC Conseils and previously served as Managing Director of Economic and Financial Affairs and Member of the Executive Committee of SNCF. She made a career in senior management and industry where she held manager roles at Air France and SNCF. She currently holds several mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of SICAV LCL Obligations and SA Aeroport de Montpellier Mediterranee. Her previous mandates include Chairman and CEO of SNCF Participations and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SeaFrance.
|
Christian Duvillet
|Mr. Christian Duvillet has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since February 16, 2011. He is a former Chief Executive Officer of LCL and was a Member of the Executive Committee of Credit Agricole SA until the end of 2010. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of COOP Alsace and Schiltigheim Distribution, and holds other mandates, including Chairman of Banque Francaise Commerciale Antilles-Guyanne.
|
Jean Goumy
|Mr. Jean Goumy serves as an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA as of June 30, 2011. He has spent his entire career at Societe Generale where he served until May 2009 as Director of Customer Corporate Business Network France.
|
Valerie Guimber
|Ms. Valerie Guimber has been an Employee Representative on the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since January 25, 2012. She works as a Technical Manager at LATelec.
|
Pierre Latecoere
|Mr. Pierre Latecoere has served as an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since June 26, 2009. He previously held the post of Independent Vice Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board from January 7, 2003. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere Aeroservices. Previously he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etamic.
|
Jean Louis Peltriaux
|Mr. Jean Louis Peltriaux has been the Employee Shareholders (FCPE B) Representative on the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since June 2006. He is also the Head of Management Control and Treasurer of the Works Council of the Company.
|
Jean-Jacques Pigneres
|Mr. Jean-Jacques Pigneres has served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since June 26, 2009. He was the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company until August 31, 2010. He also previously held the post of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Finance and Administration and Member of the Management Board and the Executive Committee until January 6, 2009. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere Aeroservices. He previously served as a Director of SEA. Mr. Pigneres graduated from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce in Toulouse.
|
Christian Reynaud
|Mr. Christian Reynaud has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Latecoere SA since January 7, 2003. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SORID and Director of Fonds D'Amorcage Midi-Pyrenees. He previously held other mandates, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IRDI.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Pierre Gadonneix
|150,000
|
Frederic Michelland
|--
|
Jean-Claude Chaussonnet
|31,000
|
Olivier Regnard
|--
|
M. Vret
|--
|
Herve Schembri
|--
|
H. Blanchard
|--
|
Daniel Bourgeois
|--
|
Patrick Longuet
|--
|
Christian Beugnet
|15,000
|
Patrick Chollet
|3,940
|
Yves Da Costa
|41,125
|
Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec
|25,000
|
Christian Duvillet
|25,000
|
Jean Goumy
|15,000
|
Valerie Guimber
|64,312
|
Pierre Latecoere
|750
|
Jean Louis Peltriaux
|96,898
|
Jean-Jacques Pigneres
|7,500
|
Christian Reynaud
|15,000
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Pierre Gadonneix
|0
|0
|
Frederic Michelland
|0
|0
|
Jean-Claude Chaussonnet
|0
|0
|
Olivier Regnard
|0
|0
|
M. Vret
|0
|0
|
Herve Schembri
|0
|0
|
H. Blanchard
|0
|0
|
Daniel Bourgeois
|0
|0
|
Patrick Longuet
|0
|0
|
Christian Beugnet
|0
|0
|
Patrick Chollet
|0
|0
|
Yves Da Costa
|0
|0
|
Claire Dreyfus-Cloarec
|0
|0
|
Christian Duvillet
|0
|0
|
Jean Goumy
|0
|0
|
Valerie Guimber
|0
|0
|
Pierre Latecoere
|0
|0
|
Jean Louis Peltriaux
|0
|0
|
Jean-Jacques Pigneres
|0
|0
|
Christian Reynaud
|0
|0