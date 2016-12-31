Lagardere SCA (LAGA.PA)

Name Description

Xavier de Sarrau Mr. Xavier de Sarrau has been Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Lagardere SCA since April 27, 2010. He is also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He was appointed as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company on March 10, 2010. He is a graduate of the HEC business school and holds a doctorate in tax law. He is a lawyer registered with the Bars of Paris and Geneva and specializes in issues concerning the governance and organizational structure of family-owned companies and private holdings. Mr. de Sarrau worked with the Arthur Andersen Group from 1978 to 2002, serving as Managing Partner for France, Managing Partner for EMEIA, and Managing Partner for Worldwide Global Management Services, and was also a member of the firm's World Executive Committee. After founding his own law firm outside France, in 2005 Mr. de Sarrau was one of the founders of the Paris law firm Sarrau Thomas Couderc. In 2008, he left Sarrau Thomas Couderc (which was subsequently renamed STC Partners).

Arnaud Lagardere Mr. Arnaud Lagardere has been General and Managing Partner - Representative of Arjil Commanditee-Arco, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Lagardere SCA since March 26, 2003. He is the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Arjil Commanditee-Arco. He controls and manages Lagardere Capital & Management. He was elected Director of MMB (present Lagardere SCA) in 1987. He was Chairman of Grolier Inc. in the United States from 1994 to 1998. He was also appointed as Member of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG. He held the post of Member of the Board of Directors of Hachette Filipacchi Medias SA and was Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere Sports SAS. Mr. Lagardere graduated from Universite de Paris Dauphine with a postgraduate diploma in Advanced Economic Studies.

Gerard Adsuar Mr. Gerard Adsuar has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at Lagardere SCA since May 2016. He was Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Lagardere SCA from January 25, 2011. He was Corporate Executive Finance & Treasury of EADS and spent 10 years working abroad in Germany. Prior to this position, Mr. Adsuar was Chief Financial Officer of the Telecommunication satellites business of Astrium. He began his career in 1985 at the Ernst & Young audit company and then joined the Lagardere group in 1989 in the internal audit team. Two years later, he was named Group Financial Controller of Matra Marconi Space, an Astrium predecessor. Mr. Adsuar received his degree in Business Administration from Ecole Superieure de Commerce et d'Administration in 1985 and has a diploma of Chartered Accountant.

Thierry Funck-Brentano Mr. Thierry Funck-Brentano has been Chief Human Relations, Communication and Sustainable Development, Member of the Executive Committee, Co-Managing Partner - Representative of Arjil Commanditee-Arco at Lagardere SCA since March 10, 2010. Prior to that, he worked as the Company's Director of Human Resources and Communication, Member of the Executive Committee. He is Chief Operating Officer at Arjil Commanditee-Arco. He graduated with a Masters degree in Management from Universite Paris Dauphine (1972) and also holds an MBA degree from JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University in the United States. He joined the Matra Group in December 1968. In 1982, Mr. Funck-Brentano was named Chief of Staff and Member of the Matra Group's Executive Committee. In 1989, he became Member of Lagardere Capital & Management before serving as spokesman for the Chairman and as Director of Communication and Human Resources for the Matra Hachette Group. He has also held several other posts, including Director of Lagardere Active Broadcast, Director of Ecrinvest 4 and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Sopredis, among others.

Ramzi Khiroun Mr. Ramzi Khiroun serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Spokesman for Lagardere SCA, Chief External Relations Officer at Lagardere SCA since 2009.

Pierre Leroy Mr. Pierre E. Leroy has been Co-Managing Partner - Representative of Arjil Commanditee-Arco, General Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee at Lagardere SCA since 2004. He was previously the Company's General Secretary since 1993. He is Arjil Commanditee-Arco's Deputy Chairman and Chief Operating Officer. After graduating from Ecole Superieure de Commerce in Reims and graduating in Law, Mr. Leroy passed a graduate entrance exam and joined Matra as Finance Officer before becoming General Secretary of Subsidiaries and then Director of the General Secretariat. At the same time, he worked within the supervisory organizations of the Matra and Hachette groups. Following the merger of Matra and Hachette, he was appointed General Secretary of Lagardere in 1993.

Laure Riviere-Doumenc Ms. Laure Riviere-Doumenc has been Secretary of the Supervisory Board at Lagardere SCA since May 11, 2004.

Nathalie Andrieux Ms. Nathalie Andrieux has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere SCA since May 3, 2012. She is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She graduated from Ecole Superieure d'Informatique de Paris (SUPINFO) in 1988 and began her career in banking with the Banques Populaires Group, where she was involved in information systems development projects. In 1997, she joined La Poste as Manager of the Corporate Information Systems Department. In late 2001, she became Head of Strategic Marketing within the Strategy Division and, in 2003, was appointed Head of La Poste's Innovation and e-Services Department. She was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Mediapost in 2004. Ms. Andrieux is responsible for Mediapost's 2010-2013 strategic plan, she created and became Chairman of the Mediapost Group in September 2011 as well as Chairman of its various entities. She was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Digital of La Poste in October 2012. On January 18, 2013, she became a member of the French Digital Council and joined the Mines-Telecom Institute’s Scientific Advisory Board in September 2013. In April 2014, under the “La Poste 2020: Conquering the Future” strategic plan, Ms. Andrieux became the head of the Group’s new digital division. In November 2014, she became Member of the Supervisory Board of XAnge Private Equity. She left the La Poste group in March 2015.

Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Ms. Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Lagardere SCA since May 3, 2013. She is Member of the Appointments, Remuneration and Governance Committee of the Company. She has spent most of her career working in the digital and technologies sector, both as a founder and managing director of small and medium-sized companies. She is currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Keyrus, a management consulting firm which was merged with Specimen, the IT company she created and managed for 15 years. Before being appointed Business Development Manager of the group, she was Director of Human Resources. She is President of the European Association of Diversity Managers and founder of the French equivalent (AFMD). She is also Director and Member of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee at Nexity, among others.

Martine Chene Ms. Martine Chene has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere SCA since April 29, 2008. She joined the Lagardere group in 1984, and worked as an archivist at Hachette Filipacchi Associes (HFA) until March 2009. She was the secretary of HFA's Works Committee, a CFDT union representative and an employee representative. She represented the CFDT union on the Group Employees' Committee.

Georges Chodron de Courcel Mr. Georges Chodron de Courcel has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere SCA since May 19, 1998. He is also Member of the Appointments, Remuneration and Governance Committee of the Company. He is an engineering graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Paris. In 1972, he joined BNP where he held a number of management positions before becoming Chief Operating Officer in 1996. He was made Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at BNP Paribas from 1999 to 2003 and was Chief Operating Officer between June 2003 and June 2014. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors at Nexans SA, Director at FFP SA and Chairman at GCC Associés SAS, among others.

Francois David Mr. Francois David has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere SCA since April 29, 2008. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Appointments, Remuneration and Governance Committee at the Company. He is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration, and holds a degree in sociology. He began his career at the French Finance Ministry in 1969 as an administrative officer with a range of duties in the Foreign Trade Mission. In 1986, he was appointed Chief of Staff at the Foreign Trade Ministry. He became Head of Foreign Trade Relations at the French Ministry of Finance and Economics in 1987, and was the General Director of International Affairs at Aerospatiale from 1990 to 1994. Mr. David was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Coface from 1994 to 2012, before becoming Senior Advisor to Moelis & Company. He is Honorary Chairman at Coface group, Member of the Supervisory Board at Galatee Films and Member of the Board at Order of the Legion of Honour, among others.

Yves Guillemot Mr. Yves Guillemot has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Lagardere SCA since May 6, 2014. He co-founded Ubisoft along with his four brothers in 1986, before becoming Chairman. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, In 2009, Mr. Guillemot was named “Entrepreneur of the Year” by audit firm Ernst & Young. He also won the “Franco-Québécois Company Manager of the Year Award” in France in 2012, the “Personality Award” at the European Games Awards in Germany in 2011 and the "Grand Prix” at the MCV Awards in the UK in 2011. He is Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Guillemot Corporation SA and Director at Remy Cointreau AMA SA, among others.

Pierre Lescure Mr. Pierre Lescure has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Lagardere SCA since March 22, 2000. He is also Member of the Appointments, Remuneration and Governance Committee of the Company. After graduating from the Centre de Formation des Journalistes in Paris, he started his career as a radio journalist. He then moved into television, where he held a number of different positions. In 1984, he participated in the launch of France's first private TV channel, Canal+, becoming Chief Executive Officer in 1986. In 1994 he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Canal+ group and, in 2001, Chief Operating Officer of Vivendi Universal. He left Vivendi Universal and the Canal+ group in April 2002. In November of the same year he was elected to the Board of Directors of Thomson Multimedia, before stepping down from the role in 2009. In June 2008, he was appointed director of the Theatre Marigny where he served until July 2013. In 2013, at the request of the French government, he led a study on digital content and cultural policy in the digital era. He has been President of the Cannes Film Festival since July 2014.

Jean-Claude Magendie Mr. Jean-Claude Magendie has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Lagardere SCA since April 27, 2010. He is a former magistrate. He started out as an examining judge (1970-1975) before becoming deputy general secretary to the First President of the Paris Court of Cassation, referendary at the same court, President of the Chamber at Rouen Court of Appeal, then Versailles Court of Appeal, President of the Creteil magistrates' court then the Paris magistrates' court (Tribunal de grande instance de Creteil/Paris), and finally First President of the Paris Court of Appeal. Mr. Magendie has written a number of reports on civil law procedure and mediation, and was Secretary General for the study commission on Europe and the legal professions. He was also a Member of the Commission for analysis on prevention of conflicts of interest in public life. Within the scope of his role as Chairman of the Justice Commission of the French think tank Le Club des Juristes, he published a report on reform within the commercial courts which appeared in the general edition of the weekly La Semaine Juridique on 15 July 2013. He is President of the European College for Conflict Resolution, among others.

Helene Molinari Ms. Helene Molinari has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere SCA since May 3, 2012. She is Member of the Appointments, Remuneration and Governance Committee of the Company. She is a graduate engineer. She began her career in 1985 as a consultant at Cap Gemini and in 1987 joined the Robeco group where she was responsible for developing institutional sales. In 1991, she joined the Axa group where she was involved in creating Axa Asset Managers, a leading asset management company. In 2000, she was appointed Head of Marketing and e-Business at Axa Investment Managers and in 2004 became a member of the Management Committee as Global Head of Brand and Communication. In 2005, she joined Medef where she occupied a number of positions reporting to Laurence Parisot, notably as head of communications, membership and social activities. She also supervised a number of support functions including the Corporate Secretary’s department, and contributed to the drafting of the Afep-Medef Corporate Governance Code. In 2011, she was appointed Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Council of Medef. In 2013, she joined Be-Bound as a Vice President. Be-Bound is a digital startup that is based in France and in Silicon Valley, which allows users to stay connected to the Internet even with no data access. In 2014, she became an executive corporate officer of AHM Conseil, a company specializing in the organization of cultural events.

Javier Monzon Mr. Javier Monzon has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere SCA since April 29, 2008. He is an economist whose professional career has centered around finance and managing corporations, including working for ten years at a financial company in Spain. He became Chief Financial Officer and subsequently Executive Vice Chairman of Telefonica, responsible for corporate development, before taking up the position of Chairman of Telefonica International, gaining a wealth of practical experience in Latin America. Between 1993 and 2015 he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Indra, Spain's IT company, with operations in more than 100 countries and more than 40 international subsidiaries. He is currently Senior Adviser to the Santander Group as well as an investor and advisor to US- and Europe-based tech companies. In addition to his corporate management roles, Mr. Monzon has also been deeply involved in assisting non-profit organizations that aim to promote education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Francois Roussely Mr. Francois Roussely has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere SCA since May 11, 2004. He is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, Paris University of Law and Economics, and Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He is an honorary senior advisor to the French National Audit Office. He began his career in the French Ministry of Finance and the Economy and held several prominent positions for the French government, the Ministry of Defense and then the Ministry of the Interior from 1981 to 1997. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF from 1998 to 2004, then Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse France, before becoming Deputy Chairman of Credit Suisse Europe from 2009 until 2015. In October 2015, he joined the investment banking firm Messier Maris et Associes. He is Honorary senior advisor at the French National Audit Office and Honorary Chairman of EDF, among others.

Aline Sylla-Wallbaum Ms. Aline Sylla-Wallbaum has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Lagardere SCA since May 3, 2013. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is a graduate of HEC business school, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration. She is an Inspector of Finance and was appointed International Managing Director (Luxury) of Christie's in September 2014. Before joining Christie's in 2012 as Managing Director of Christie's France, she was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Development at Unibail-Rodamco, a listed commercial property company, cultural and communications advisor to the office of the French Prime Minister from 2007 to 2008, and Deputy Executive Director, Director of cultural development at the Louvre museum for five years. She is Member of the Board of Directors at Musee d'Orsay, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors at Orchestre de Paris and Member of the Board of Directors at Louvre-Lens museum.

Susan Tolson Ms. Susan M. Tolson has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Lagardere SCA since May 10, 2011. She graduated from Smith College in 1984 with a BA cum laude before obtaining an MBA from Harvard in 1988. She joined Prudential Bache Securities as a corporate finance analyst in 1984 and subsequently took on the position of Investment Officer in Private Placements at Aetna Investment Management in 1988. In 1990, she joined The Capital Group Companies a private US investment fund formed in 1931 which currently manages assets of over a trillion dollars, where between April 1990 and June 2010 she successively served as a financial analyst, senior account manager and then Senior Vice President. She is Director of the American Cinematheque, Director at Terra Alpha LLC and Director at Outfront Media, among others.